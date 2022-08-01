Wardlaw returning on loan was our last announced business before the window closes. Interestingly, Beard was quoted as saying we were in for a midfielder (which we were waiting on), another fullback (not particularly expected), and another GK (which we presumably wanted because although we signed Cumings we also loaned out Clarke and that leaves us with only two GKs until/if Foster is fit again). There is at least one WSL club with an unannounced transfer because they cancelled all the press over the queen, but no idea if it's us. No idea if Beard was even speaking genuinely or was on a wind up. Wardlaw can play in midfield, but he was quoted as saying we were in for both a fullback and a midfielder, which makes me think he was talking of two different players.
Our full summer business as known:
Out: Jade Bailey, Meikayla Moore (Glasgow City), Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace), Evie Smith (Blackburn Rovers)
In: Emma Koivisto (Brighton), Gilly Flaherty (West Ham), Eartha Cumings (Charlton), Shanice van de Sanden (Wolfsburg)
Loans: Charlotte Clarke (out - West Brom), Ashley Hodson (out - Birmingham City), Lucy Parry (out - Hibernian), Charlotte Wardlaw (in - Chelsea)
First game of the season vs Reading should have been this afternoon. If the football is back on next weekend our first game will instead be home vs Chelsea. If not it will be home vs Everton at Anfield.