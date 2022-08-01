« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 1, 2022, 04:36:16 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on August  1, 2022, 04:25:41 pm
They should absolutely look at the 6 weeks the World Cup break is on as a tester to see how popular the women playing there more often would be. From what I can see there's 2 home games Vs West Ham and Leicester that could be played at Anfield during that time.

I think the bigger problem is Sky/BT choose games pretty late sometimes so we might have said the women's team can play at Anfield @2pm one Sunday only for Sky to choose our home game that weekend to be played on a Sunday. I imagine we'd have to book Prenton Park a bit in advance so Tranmere can plan staffing levels and income etc.

It'll come down to cash. If the women's team can guarantee a big crowd (similar pricing to last night and with cheap tickets for kids etc) then the club will try and accommodate them at Anfield whenever they can.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 1, 2022, 04:58:10 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on August  1, 2022, 04:25:41 pm
They should absolutely look at the 6 weeks the World Cup break is on as a tester to see how popular the women playing there more often would be. From what I can see there's 2 home games Vs West Ham and Leicester that could be played at Anfield during that time.

I'd imagine they're looking at those 6 weeks as an opportunity to ramp up work on the new stand though
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 2, 2022, 10:47:37 am
With England winning Euros - huge momentum with women's football. I read that only Furness from Liverpool women active at Euros for Northern Ireland.

What are the predictions for how well our squad will do this season?

Is this a strong enough sqaud to move towards the top half of the table or is it a squad in transition?



Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 2, 2022, 04:25:27 pm
Hiya, first time venturing into this thread! Im interested in following the womens team with some more dedication this upcoming season and I was hoping for some of you who are better versed in the squad to guide me.
Living in Canada, Im able to watch some WSL matches each weekend on tv here but I find it challenging to keep up with the ongoings of our LFC womens team. Coverage has improved on social media etc, and I have LFCTV so I get highlights but I was hoping to learn more about the squad members in depth, any academy prospects that may be intriguing as well as transfer news.
Would anyone be able to direct me to articles and/or sites, Twitter accounts etc that are worth checking out to help with this? Or even a breakdown here on RAWK? Cheers!
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 2, 2022, 05:39:16 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on August  2, 2022, 10:47:37 am
With England winning Euros - huge momentum with women's football. I read that only Furness from Liverpool women active at Euros for Northern Ireland.

What are the predictions for how well our squad will do this season?

Is this a strong enough sqaud to move towards the top half of the table or is it a squad in transition?
We've kept last season's squad together. I've always believed that on paper it could have been in the WSL. And we did hold our own in the cup matches against WSL opposition. All our outgoings were fringe players for lack of a better term, with the exception of Wardlaw who we had on loan from Chelsea and who has now gone back. We've upgraded on those outgoings in the sense that we've added players with either more league or international experience or both. They'll still need to perform of course. But our overall squad on paper is stronger to my eyes. I suppose it is in a transition of sorts. But we haven't made a whole raft of changes at all. Four added so far, but we could still name the same starting XI as last season if we felt like it. Still waiting to see if there's a midfielder or two still to come in. None of our signings are what I would call flash, but at this point they don't need to be. I'm cautiously optimistic we've done the right thing in favouring continuity and that it will least see us clear of the relegation battle, if not properly mixing in with the 5th-8th lot. Might change my view once the window closes and I see everyone's transfer business. We're probably a couple of windows away from mixing it with the established top 4/5, but I don't think it's beyond us to take points off them on a good day.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 2, 2022, 05:50:50 pm
Quote from: NsRed on August  2, 2022, 04:25:27 pm
Hiya, first time venturing into this thread! Im interested in following the womens team with some more dedication this upcoming season and I was hoping for some of you who are better versed in the squad to guide me.
Living in Canada, Im able to watch some WSL matches each weekend on tv here but I find it challenging to keep up with the ongoings of our LFC womens team. Coverage has improved on social media etc, and I have LFCTV so I get highlights but I was hoping to learn more about the squad members in depth, any academy prospects that may be intriguing as well as transfer news.
Would anyone be able to direct me to articles and/or sites, Twitter accounts etc that are worth checking out to help with this? Or even a breakdown here on RAWK? Cheers!
I'll try to throw you a more detailed post together when I have the chance. But for now:

There's about 170 something podcasts from the RMTVWomen girls you could make your way through to get up to speed on the most important stuff to know going into the season: https://www.youtube.com/c/RMTVWomensPodcast You'll find them on twitter too.

Emma Sanders BBC is well placed for the transfer news. She's a red. Does some things for TAW as well. But you've probably missed most of the transfer stuff now because we're pretty much done: https://twitter.com/em_sandy

This is the official women's supporters club: https://twitter.com/LFCWSC They might be able to point you in any directions you want to go in. From what I understand they're in pretty regular communication with the club re: all things the women's team and often have insights that many don't.

The FAPlayer is where you want to go for the matches and highlights and the odd feature about us. There will be general league related features too if you want a bit more insight into the bigger picture. If you get yourself a VPN, you'll be able to watch every match live instead of only the ones that appear on Canadian TV: https://faplayer.thefa.com
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 2, 2022, 09:30:57 pm
Quote from: kellan on August  2, 2022, 05:50:50 pm
I'll try to throw you a more detailed post together when I have the chance. But for now:

There's about 170 something podcasts from the RMTVWomen girls you could make your way through to get up to speed on the most important stuff to know going into the season: https://www.youtube.com/c/RMTVWomensPodcast You'll find them on twitter too.

Emma Sanders BBC is well placed for the transfer news. She's a red. Does some things for TAW as well. But you've probably missed most of the transfer stuff now because we're pretty much done: https://twitter.com/em_sandy

This is the official women's supporters club: https://twitter.com/LFCWSC They might be able to point you in any directions you want to go in. From what I understand they're in pretty regular communication with the club re: all things the women's team and often have insights that many don't.

The FAPlayer is where you want to go for the matches and highlights and the odd feature about us. There will be general league related features too if you want a bit more insight into the bigger picture. If you get yourself a VPN, you'll be able to watch every match live instead of only the ones that appear on Canadian TV: https://faplayer.thefa.com
Thanks so much for all of this! Really appreciate the info and looking forward to anything else you can whip up. Im familiar with Emma Sanders work- shes top notch. Ill trawl through some podcasts as well.
As far as the squad goes, Im really excited to see MBK7 take another step and show her class against the WSLs best.I was also impressed with the young defender Silcocks cameos last year but havent been able to find out much about her.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 5, 2022, 06:56:45 pm
I see on the offi that tickets are available for the Blackburn friendly on Sunday and the Everton game at Anfield go on sale Tuesday.Still think the team could do with signing a name from the euros or even a USWNT player there's no team in Boston so you'd get an immediate bounce in support from Reds in Boston,no?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 9, 2022, 11:28:37 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  5, 2022, 06:56:45 pm
I see on the offi that tickets are available for the Blackburn friendly on Sunday and the Everton game at Anfield go on sale Tuesday.Still think the team could do with signing a name from the euros or even a USWNT player there's no team in Boston so you'd get an immediate bounce in support from Reds in Boston,no?

Interesting you mention the Euros, I was listening to a lot of the commentary and listening for the name of the clubs that players from different European countries played for.

At Liverpool, I think we only had 2,  Furney and Koivisto.
Both from teams that got didn't make it through to the later stages of the competition, in fact both teams failed to pick up a single point.
As opposed to many other WSL teams that had 4 or 5 players, some of which got to the latter stages.

 - Is this a reasonable gauge of where our squad is in comparison to other WSL teams?
 - Should we be setting our expectations based on that?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 10, 2022, 10:31:29 am
Quote from: LeoT on August  9, 2022, 11:28:37 pm
- Is this a reasonable gauge of where our squad is in comparison to other WSL teams?
 - Should we be setting our expectations based on that?
Yup, it's a consequence of the last 3 years or so where the better players have left and new talents have gravitated to the top teams.

Don't think it will be a big issue if the the team and squad is at a good level and the younger players develop into internationals. The days of being at the top are gone for now so it's about consolidation this year and slow development.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 10, 2022, 12:00:05 pm
FiveThirtyEight expect Liverpool to finish fifth this season:

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/fa-wsl/
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 10, 2022, 02:29:45 pm
Maintaining our spot in the WSL will obviously be the key to being able to draw (and keep) top international talent. The commitment to the new training facilities etc that are meant to be done for 2023 will also help imo. Another thing to consider is that Europe isnt the only place to find quality. America and Canada are two of the very best teams in the womens game and more Canadians at least are starting to ply their trade in the WSL. 
I also think Hinds and Kearns are potentially close to full England caps if they continue their standout form in the WSL. They have both starred for the England u23s.
 
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 10, 2022, 02:42:00 pm
Quote from: NsRed on August 10, 2022, 02:29:45 pm
The commitment to the new training facilities etc that are meant to be done for 2023 will also help imo.

Have the club confirmed this? Is this an improvement of the facilities at Tranmere or a proper integration at the first team facility at Kirkby?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 10, 2022, 03:01:56 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 10, 2022, 02:42:00 pm
Have the club confirmed this? Is this an improvement of the facilities at Tranmere or a proper integration at the first team facility at Kirkby?
Neither apparently. The last info the club provided directly was via an AGM with the supporters group in (I think) spring of 2021. They said the intention was to look at sites for a new training facility, but that covid was preventing them being able to actually get out and view any. The last info that came indirect which I'm aware of is that a site was chosen. If there's anything else known then I've missed it.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 10, 2022, 03:18:49 pm
Quote from: kellan on August 10, 2022, 03:01:56 pm
Neither apparently. The last info the club provided directly was via an AGM with the supporters group in (I think) spring of 2021. They said the intention was to look at sites for a new training facility, but that covid was preventing them being able to actually get out and view any. The last info that came indirect which I'm aware of is that a site was chosen. If there's anything else known then I've missed it.
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/liverpool-fc-women-set-to-get-own-training-base-in-2023/

This article from April has an interview with Beardy discussing that the plan is to be in their own new training ground not this season but next
  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 10, 2022, 04:35:41 pm
Quote from: NsRed on August 10, 2022, 03:18:49 pm
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/04/liverpool-fc-women-set-to-get-own-training-base-in-2023/

This article from April has an interview with Beardy discussing that the plan is to be in their own new training ground not this season but next
What he is saying makes perfect sense to me. I said all along that Kirkby would be great for the first team but not much else. With the way the women's game is developing, housing all the set-up under the one roof is the best long term plan. As great as Kirkby is, its most recent expansion takes it to its absolute limit of size. We'd never be able to have all the women's set-up there with zero impact falling on it from being second in who gets to use what resource when.

I'd rather any money spent getting one women's team under the roof at Kirkby be spent building a different facility to house them all. And I'd rather we were going about this now than doing it later down the line when the game has developed so much that it has become the norm for women's teams to have their own 'Kirkby' type facility. Not every club will be able to make that happen at the existing facilities they have. They'll be needing new ones for the women's side of things too. It'll be good that we're ahead of the curve. So long as what we build is up to standard, it shouldn't matter that it's a separate site to the men's set-up.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 12, 2022, 11:11:49 am
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on August 10, 2022, 12:00:05 pm
FiveThirtyEight expect Liverpool to finish fifth this season:

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/fa-wsl/

Thanks for the link, its really interesting..

Out of interest, where does everyone else think we will finish this season?

A) Top 3
B) 4th - 7th
C) 8th - 11th
D) 12th  (Relegated)

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 12, 2022, 11:13:56 am
Quote from: LeoT on August 12, 2022, 11:11:49 am
Thanks for the link, its really interesting..

Out of interest, where does everyone else think we will finish this season?

A) Top 3
B) 4th - 7th
C) 8th - 11th
D) 12th  (Relegated)


BTW, I think      C) 8th - 11th


Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 12, 2022, 02:02:05 pm
Quote from: LeoT on August 12, 2022, 11:11:49 am
Thanks for the link, its really interesting..

Out of interest, where does everyone else think we will finish this season?

A) Top 3
B) 4th - 7th
C) 8th - 11th
D) 12th  (Relegated)

No worries. I think perhaps the most pertinent fact in the forecast is that they expect LFC to be six points adrift of fourth, when six points below them is 10th. Every point for the teams in that bracket will be so precious. I agree with you that 8th-11th feels more likely than the 5th being predicted.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 15, 2022, 05:05:48 pm
Tickets for the derby at Anfield are now on general sale.

Did anybody buy before the general sale started? I'd be interested to know which blocks were being sold prior to today, because there really aren't many and I'm a little surprised. There were a lot more open at this point in the sale last time the fixture was played at Anfield. I don't know if I should be disappointed or if the earlier sales were selling different blocks. The only ones available right now are 102-109 and L2-L9.

Everton have only just been given their allocation today. They had the Anfield Road end last time. Filled it pretty well from what I can remember.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship women 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 17, 2022, 02:48:19 pm
1-0 up against Villa so far in a friendly. Kiernan with the goal from a Missy corner.
  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 23, 2022, 10:23:44 am
Wow, we did better than I'd expected against West Ham.

West Ham 0:5 Liverpool.

The whole game is on the West Ham women YouTube (...skip the first 17 min.)
     https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGtXSodTU_A

Or highlights on LFCTV:
     https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_jqmpifm4/
« Last Edit: August 23, 2022, 10:57:37 am by LeoT »
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
August 31, 2022, 01:37:47 am
Quote from: kellan on August 10, 2022, 04:35:41 pm
What he is saying makes perfect sense to me. I said all along that Kirkby would be great for the first team but not much else. With the way the women's game is developing, housing all the set-up under the one roof is the best long term plan. As great as Kirkby is, its most recent expansion takes it to its absolute limit of size. We'd never be able to have all the women's set-up there with zero impact falling on it from being second in who gets to use what resource when.

I'd rather any money spent getting one women's team under the roof at Kirkby be spent building a different facility to house them all. And I'd rather we were going about this now than doing it later down the line when the game has developed so much that it has become the norm for women's teams to have their own 'Kirkby' type facility. Not every club will be able to make that happen at the existing facilities they have. They'll be needing new ones for the women's side of things too. It'll be good that we're ahead of the curve. So long as what we build is up to standard, it shouldn't matter that it's a separate site to the men's set-up.

Reading this and the few posts above yours, you've changed my view completely. There's a David Lloyd Leisure Complex with suites, pools, gyms, saunas, private physio etc right next to Kirkby that could be converted from leisure into pro sport while maintaining a few of the facilities.

It's also a business that's been selling off assets as for 2 years before they weren't making any money in lockdown etc. Thought it was the perfect LFC Women if the club was bold enough.

But what you say is more compelling. In linear path on the same site for all the girls all the through to the 1st team makes a lot of sense.   
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
September 6, 2022, 05:15:45 pm
Really looking forward to the start of the season (5 more sleeps)  :) .

Anyone else going to the Reading match this Sunday?
  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
September 11, 2022, 01:24:18 pm
Wardlaw returning on loan was our last announced business before the window closes. Interestingly, Beard was quoted as saying we were in for a midfielder (which we were waiting on), another fullback (not particularly expected), and another GK (which we presumably wanted because although we signed Cumings we also loaned out Clarke and that leaves us with only two GKs until/if Foster is fit again). There is at least one WSL club with an unannounced transfer because they cancelled all the press over the queen, but no idea if it's us. No idea if Beard was even speaking genuinely or was on a wind up. Wardlaw can play in midfield, but he was quoted as saying we were in for both a fullback and a midfielder, which makes me think he was talking of two different players.

Our full summer business as known:

Out: Jade Bailey, Meikayla Moore (Glasgow City), Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace), Evie Smith (Blackburn Rovers)
In: Emma Koivisto (Brighton), Gilly Flaherty (West Ham), Eartha Cumings (Charlton), Shanice van de Sanden (Wolfsburg)
Loans: Charlotte Clarke (out - West Brom), Ashley Hodson (out - Birmingham City), Lucy Parry (out - Hibernian), Charlotte Wardlaw (in - Chelsea)

First game of the season vs Reading should have been this afternoon. If the football is back on next weekend our first game will instead be home vs Chelsea. If not it will be home vs Everton at Anfield.
  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 04:59:21 pm
I think we could do with another high energy central midfielder, a clone of Ceri Holland would be nice, but I guess we'll have to go with what we've got.
Glad to see Wardlaw back, she did ok last season where ever she played. Seem to remember her being moved into a defensive midfield role towards the end of a couple of the early games of last season.


Quote from: kellan on September 11, 2022, 01:24:18 pm
Wardlaw returning on loan was our last announced business before the window closes. Interestingly, Beard was quoted as saying we were in for a midfielder (which we were waiting on), another fullback (not particularly expected), and another GK (which we presumably wanted because although we signed Cumings we also loaned out Clarke and that leaves us with only two GKs until/if Foster is fit again). There is at least one WSL club with an unannounced transfer because they cancelled all the press over the queen, but no idea if it's us. No idea if Beard was even speaking genuinely or was on a wind up. Wardlaw can play in midfield, but he was quoted as saying we were in for both a fullback and a midfielder, which makes me think he was talking of two different players.

Our full summer business as known:

Out: Jade Bailey, Meikayla Moore (Glasgow City), Rianna Dean (Crystal Palace), Evie Smith (Blackburn Rovers)
In: Emma Koivisto (Brighton), Gilly Flaherty (West Ham), Eartha Cumings (Charlton), Shanice van de Sanden (Wolfsburg)
Loans: Charlotte Clarke (out - West Brom), Ashley Hodson (out - Birmingham City), Lucy Parry (out - Hibernian), Charlotte Wardlaw (in - Chelsea)

First game of the season vs Reading should have been this afternoon. If the football is back on next weekend our first game will instead be home vs Chelsea. If not it will be home vs Everton at Anfield.
  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 05:04:15 pm
Its a pity the game last week was cancelled, I think we could have done OK against Reading. (and I had a ticket cos it's down south and not too far for me to travel).
A good performance may have helped our confidence for the coming matches and put a point to three on the table.

I hope we don't get battered tomorrow.
I'm really looking forward to the game, but will probably be watching from behind my sofa. :(
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 05:52:49 pm
Has there been any significant investment into the women's team this time around?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 07:17:21 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 05:52:49 pm
Has there been any significant investment into the women's team this time around?
That's not a particularly easy question to answer because so much of the transfer market is veiled. I can't even tell you the contract length of our players, let alone their wage. It still isn't the norm for clubs to make public the kind of information that would allow us to gauge our spending in relation to anyone else's. What can be said with certainty is that we're not throwing six-figure fees around to sign players like the top clubs are starting to do. It's too early for us to be at that stage anyway. To answer your question as best as can be, the squad has been strengthened in ways it needed. The backroom staff has gone through a pretty significant transformation in the last season or two. Whatever is happening with the new training ground will have cost money that didn't technically need to be spent since there's nothing 'wrong' with the facilities we're using in the meantime. The signs point towards there being investment in the women's side of the club, but until someone in the know comes along with all the details, or we get chance to have a read of the most recent accounts, it's difficult to say what the scale of that investment is.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Yesterday at 07:47:07 pm
How easy is it to find a stream for the Women's games?
Logged

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 01:07:31 am
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 07:47:07 pm
How easy is it to find a stream for the Women's games?

The game later (it's early hrs of Sunday morning here) is on Sky if you're UK based. And if you're not, given it's on Sky, I imagine pretty easy.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:34 am by roots99 »
