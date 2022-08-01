With England winning Euros - huge momentum with women's football. I read that only Furness from Liverpool women active at Euros for Northern Ireland.



What are the predictions for how well our squad will do this season?



Is this a strong enough sqaud to move towards the top half of the table or is it a squad in transition?



We've kept last season's squad together. I've always believed that on paper it could have been in the WSL. And we did hold our own in the cup matches against WSL opposition. All our outgoings were fringe players for lack of a better term, with the exception of Wardlaw who we had on loan from Chelsea and who has now gone back. We've upgraded on those outgoings in the sense that we've added players with either more league or international experience or both. They'll still need to perform of course. But our overall squad on paper is stronger to my eyes. I suppose it is in a transition of sorts. But we haven't made a whole raft of changes at all. Four added so far, but we could still name the same starting XI as last season if we felt like it. Still waiting to see if there's a midfielder or two still to come in. None of our signings are what I would call flash, but at this point they don't need to be. I'm cautiously optimistic we've done the right thing in favouring continuity and that it will least see us clear of the relegation battle, if not properly mixing in with the 5th-8th lot. Might change my view once the window closes and I see everyone's transfer business. We're probably a couple of windows away from mixing it with the established top 4/5, but I don't think it's beyond us to take points off them on a good day.