Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3760 on: April 20, 2022, 02:09:57 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 20, 2022, 02:04:26 pm
Will always baffle me why LFC Women FC are excluded from the training facilities at Kirkby.

Hope they will be able to join the mens team on their pre-season tour.


Would be great if that happened again this summer.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3761 on: April 20, 2022, 02:20:31 pm »
Good to see FSG putting money into a new Women's team training facility. It should've been integrated into the new Kirkby facility like Gazz said.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3762 on: April 20, 2022, 03:29:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 20, 2022, 02:04:26 pm
Will always baffle me why LFC Women FC are excluded from the training facilities at Kirkby.
I've always assumed we're thinking long term. Even it is possible to put the women's team in Kirkby, you would have to think the land up there just isn't big enough to also integrate a women's academy of the future.

If my understanding of Kirkby is correct, given the expansion plans didn't include facilities for the women's team in any building, there would likely need to be another round of work carried out? So if there needs to be something built/altered at Kirkby (however minor), may as well just build something bespoke with the potential to grow as the women's side of the club does?

So long as what the women's team end up with is a top facility, I don't think it matters to much. Especially not if the ability to house a full academy gives us a head start on pretty much every other club.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3763 on: April 24, 2022, 01:50:44 pm »
6-1 up on Sheffield United. They'll be lifting the championship trophy in about 5 minutes for anyone who wants to watch. Its on FA Player https://faplayer.thefa.com/
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3764 on: April 24, 2022, 03:29:48 pm »

'Liverpool Women's guard of Honour | TAW Shorts' (pre-match):-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6TwBZ1lPZw



'Liverpool Women lifts the 2021-22 FA Womens Championship title':-

https://v.redd.it/k62tlvyxahv81 & https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1518216372869906432






'In pictures: Liverpool FC Women lift Championship trophy':-

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/pictures-liverpool-fc-women-lift-championship-trophy



'2,138: A record Womens crowd at Prenton Park this afternoon! Thank you for your support':-

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1518206743083372544?



Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3765 on: April 24, 2022, 05:08:58 pm »
 ;D

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3766 on: April 24, 2022, 07:21:07 pm »
Quote from: kellan on April 24, 2022, 05:08:58 pm
;D



 ;D  I like it !  Great win to finish off a thoroughly brilliant and well deserved season - well in Champions !
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3767 on: April 25, 2022, 09:56:12 pm »
Quote from: kellan on April 24, 2022, 05:08:58 pm
;D



Fahey's shuffle was a bit like a Space Invader.
In a class of it's own. ;D

Can't describe how proud I am of the team.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3768 on: May 2, 2022, 09:07:13 am »
« Reply #3768 on: May 2, 2022, 09:07:13 am »
And that was that.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3769 on: May 2, 2022, 09:09:23 am »
« Reply #3769 on: May 2, 2022, 09:09:23 am »
Quote from: kellan on May  2, 2022, 09:07:13 am
And that was that.


For a team that was struggling to score last season, that's a hell of a turnaround in GD........which also says a lot about improvements in defence and keeping ;)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm »
« Reply #3770 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May  2, 2022, 09:09:23 am
For a team that was struggling to score last season, that's a hell of a turnaround in GD........which also says a lot about improvements in defence and keeping ;)

Yes, Matt's performed an absolute miracle this season, the man deserves a medal (in fact make him a Knight, or King, maybe Pope?)

 - Got rid of some very friendly players who the fans loved but weren't quite good enough, replaced them with some better players.
 - Kept the team tight and happy, everyone keen to play.
 - We have no star player who if you don't see their name on the team sheet you think "we ain't winning without them".
 - No useless players who you look at and say "we ain't winning if they play".
 - Used the cup competitions to give game time to the younger & fringe players.
 - Tight defence, never looked shaky.
 - High scoring team, always looked dangerous.

Brought home the bacon.  ;)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 04:52:11 pm »
« Reply #3771 on: Today at 04:52:11 pm »
Out of interest, who would you vote for as your LFC Womens' player of the season?

I'd go for Matthews.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm »
« Reply #3772 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm »
Yep Beard has done great.I was kinda worried cos his time with Boston Breakers was a trainwreck,not that i paid that much attention.But i guess that was down to being an awful franchise rather than the coaching.
