Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

Well in, Ladies  :champ


'Final whistle 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀. @LiverpoolFCW are heading to the #BarclaysFAWSL' (with 17 second clip) - https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510651606005551108

'Matt Beard's mighty Reds' (50 second clip; players celebrating in front the the away fans) - https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1510669628867059714


Just under 6000 at the ground too! - https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510658384537731073


The goals...

https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510622988642574348 - Niamh Fahey for Liverpool
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510623483645943809 - Aggie Beever-Jones equaliser for Bristol
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510629840663187456 - Jas Mathews for Liverpool
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510640337072496654 - Katie Stengel for Liverpool
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510642967979065346 - Abi Harrison for Bristol
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510645724584710146 - Missy Bo Kearns for Liverpool (4-2 to Liverpool)



'LIVERPOOL FC WOMEN CROWNED CHAMPIONS | Brilliant full-time scenes from promotion decider' - 1 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gCRThAl8sJk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gCRThAl8sJk</a>

We've not played a whole lot of WSL sides this season. Just the three games. We drew with an Aston Villa who look set to finish just above the relegation fight without ever really being in it. We had a narrow defeat to Spurs, who have had a very good season and were probably only a goalscorer away from challenging for top three. Arsenal battered us, but they've battered plenty of WSL sides too.

I'd say the squad we currently have would have avoided relegation from the WSL had we played in that division this season, but I say that based on who is playing in it now. Once Birmingham drop, the team everyone expects to be relegated at the start of each season will finally be gone, and it isn't immediately clear who takes their place. All teams will strengthen, with the exception of maybe Everton given the club's current predicament.

I don't think we need to start from scratch with our squad at all. There's a very solid foundation to build on. I have no idea what the budget is likely to be, but I'm not expecting massive changes. Clubs who have done that in recent seasons have not fared well. Assuming we go for the modest approach, I'll make a conservative prediction of bottom half but not in danger. Mid-table if you like. We're a good few transfer windows behind the rest and unless we really throw money at it I don't think the gap to the top will close quickly. That said, many players will see us as a very attractive club and Beard has a great record when it comes to getting signatures. It could well be a fun summer.

Thanks for the reply :thumbup

Fingers crossed this is just the first step in an upward trend for the club moving forward.
https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1510659024575991811

@LiverpoolFCW are @FAWomensChamp champions and here's how they did it.
After losing their first game, they were only behind once more all season (Sunderland away, W3-1). They trailed for just 18 minutes across their last 19 matches.



And here's who contributed to promotion. Hinds and Kiernan the two players who appeared in every match.

Congratulations to the ladies!

To those who watch the team regularly, what do you see the aim being for the team next season? Just survive, comfortable mid table, or maybe even challenge at the top? And how much strengthening would the squad need to achieve each of those?

I'm delighted we are promoted.

I think anyone who believes we can get top of 4 the WSL is deluded, the standard of the WSL is way above the standard of the Championship.
I think the current squad would just about avoid relegation, but we need to upgrade 3 or 4 to be sure.
Probably replace Bailey & Hodson. Possibly replace Humphrey. Either replace Wardlaw (or buy her from Chelsea), possibly another backup keeper dependant on Foster's recovery.

Some of this sounds hash, however if we want to finish in the top half we would need to be even more brutal to some of this season's heroes

May sound hash, so long as it doesn't rock, cause cracks in the side, or put someone's beak out of joint...
Nice one, fingers crossed they use this as a foundation to build on.

FSG's efforts at establishing a women's team has been somewhat lacking but this will hopefully give the impetus to challenge for the top prize in a few years. Hopefully more investment is given to the women's academy, can't underestimate the potential of LFC tapping into the local communities in Liverpool and Merseyside even more. Will spread this club's influence and power even further.
Nice one, fingers crossed they use this as a foundation to build on.

FSG's efforts at establishing a women's team has been somewhat lacking but this will hopefully give the impetus to challenge for the top prize in a few years. Hopefully more investment is given to the women's academy, can't underestimate the potential of LFC tapping into the local communities in Liverpool and Merseyside even more. Will spread this club's influence and power even further.
👍
Nice one, fingers crossed they use this as a foundation to build on.

FSG's efforts at establishing a women's team has been somewhat lacking but this will hopefully give the impetus to challenge for the top prize in a few years. Hopefully more investment is given to the women's academy, can't underestimate the potential of LFC tapping into the local communities in Liverpool and Merseyside even more. Will spread this club's influence and power even further.
 

We've still got more titles than city so it ain't just about spending but yep they've defo gotta tap into getting people to go to the games.Be interesting to see the crowd numbers on April 24th for the final home game of the season.
Excellent.
Let's hope that the Womens' team gets a bit more support this time round - they have clearly earnt it.
I thought the relegation was unfair when it happened a few season ago due to covid so it's great they will be back where they belong in the top division. 
Great stuff. Would be great to see the requisite investment to have them competing in the league and CL over the next few years. That Barca team look pretty special.  :D
We've still got more titles than city so it ain't just about spending but yep they've defo gotta tap into getting people to go to the games.Be interesting to see the crowd numbers on April 24th for the final home game of the season.
   

Annoyingly & unfortunately the 24th is the derby. Wonder if it could be moved as it will affect attendance.
The derby could yet be moved.
The derby could yet be moved.

Forgot about that possibility!
Forgot to say, Katie Stengel was absolutely awesome today.

Probably my player of the match.
I thought the relegation was unfair when it happened a few season ago due to covid so it's great they will be back where they belong in the top division.

Yes, the relegation a couple of seasons back was a nightmare scenario, relegated by some mathematical algorithm.

But in my heart, I kinda think we deserved to go down, our defence was shockingly bad, and we were relatively toothless in attack.
I was at the West Ham game that turned out to be our last WSL game, some of the defensive errors were almost criminal.

Thankfully, our defence seems way more solid these days.
Well done girls!
Smashed it. Well done to them.
Congrats to the ladies! Now, do the same to the new league next season.
Nice to see they got it done in style, was pretty bothered when they went down, just didn't seem right, so back up and hopefully the brass take it more seriously this time and invest a little in the team and put together a title challenge for next year as well.

Well done ladies!  :wellin
