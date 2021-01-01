Congratulations to the ladies!



To those who watch the team regularly, what do you see the aim being for the team next season? Just survive, comfortable mid table, or maybe even challenge at the top? And how much strengthening would the squad need to achieve each of those?



I'm delighted we are promoted.I think anyone who believes we can get top of 4 the WSL is deluded, the standard of the WSL is way above the standard of the Championship.I think the current squad would just about avoid relegation, but we need to upgrade 3 or 4 to be sure.Probably replace Bailey & Hodson. Possibly replace Humphrey. Either replace Wardlaw (or buy her from Chelsea), possibly another backup keeper dependant on Foster's recovery.Some of this sounds hash, however if we want to finish in the top half we would need to be even more brutal to some of this season's heroes