« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)  (Read 394481 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,717
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3720 on: Today at 05:57:21 pm »

Well in, Ladies  :champ


'Final whistle 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀. @LiverpoolFCW are heading to the #BarclaysFAWSL' (with 17 second clip) - https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510651606005551108

'Matt Beard's mighty Reds' (50 second clip; players celebrating in front the the away fans) - https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1510669628867059714


Just under 6000 at the ground too! - https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510658384537731073


The goals...

https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510622988642574348 - Niamh Fahey for Liverpool
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510623483645943809 - Aggie Beever-Jones equaliser for Bristol
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510629840663187456 - Jas Mathews for Liverpool
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510640337072496654 - Katie Stengel for Liverpool
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510642967979065346 - Abi Harriosn for Bristol
https://twitter.com/FAWomensChamp/status/1510645724584710146 - Missy Bo Kearns for Liverpool (4-2 to Liverpool)

« Last Edit: Today at 06:37:46 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,709
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 06:02:16 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 05:36:14 pm
We've not played a whole lot of WSL sides this season. Just the three games. We drew with an Aston Villa who look set to finish just above the relegation fight without ever really being in it. We had a narrow defeat to Spurs, who have had a very good season and were probably only a goalscorer away from challenging for top three. Arsenal battered us, but they've battered plenty of WSL sides too.

I'd say the squad we currently have would have avoided relegation from the WSL had we played in that division this season, but I say that based on who is playing in it now. Once Birmingham drop, the team everyone expects to be relegated at the start of each season will finally be gone, and it isn't immediately clear who takes their place. All teams will strengthen, with the exception of maybe Everton given the club's current predicament.

I don't think we need to start from scratch with our squad at all. There's a very solid foundation to build on. I have no idea what the budget is likely to be, but I'm not expecting massive changes. Clubs who have done that in recent seasons have not fared well. Assuming we go for the modest approach, I'll make a conservative prediction of bottom half but not in danger. Mid-table if you like. We're a good few transfer windows behind the rest and unless we really throw money at it I don't think the gap to the top will close quickly. That said, many players will see us as a very attractive club and Beard has a great record when it comes to getting signatures. It could well be a fun summer.

Thanks for the reply :thumbup

Fingers crossed this is just the first step in an upward trend for the club moving forward.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3722 on: Today at 06:13:24 pm »
Andrew Beasley @BassTunedToRed
https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1510659024575991811

@LiverpoolFCW are @FAWomensChamp champions and here's how they did it.
After losing their first game, they were only behind once more all season (Sunderland away, W3-1). They trailed for just 18 minutes across their last 19 matches.



And here's who contributed to promotion. Hinds and Kiernan the two players who appeared in every match.

Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3723 on: Today at 06:15:17 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:12:19 pm
Congratulations to the ladies!

To those who watch the team regularly, what do you see the aim being for the team next season? Just survive, comfortable mid table, or maybe even challenge at the top? And how much strengthening would the squad need to achieve each of those?

I'm delighted we are promoted.

I think anyone who believes we can get top of 4 the WSL is deluded, the standard of the WSL is way above the standard of the Championship.
I think the current squad would just about avoid relegation, but we need to upgrade 3 or 4 to be sure.
Probably replace Bailey & Hodson. Possibly replace Humphrey. Either replace Wardlaw (or buy her from Chelsea), possibly another backup keeper dependant on Foster's recovery.

Some of this sounds hash, however if we want to finish in the top half we would need to be even more brutal to some of this season's heroes

Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,490
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3724 on: Today at 06:43:21 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on Today at 06:15:17 pm


Some of this sounds hash,



May sound hash, so long as it doesn't rock, cause cracks in the side, or put someone's beak out of joint...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3725 on: Today at 06:43:55 pm »
Nice one, fingers crossed they use this as a foundation to build on.

FSG's efforts at establishing a women's team has been somewhat lacking but this will hopefully give the impetus to challenge for the top prize in a few years. Hopefully more investment is given to the women's academy, can't underestimate the potential of LFC tapping into the local communities in Liverpool and Merseyside even more. Will spread this club's influence and power even further.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:22 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,767
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!) (*)
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 07:00:34 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:43:55 pm
Nice one, fingers crossed they use this as a foundation to build on.

FSG's efforts at establishing a women's team has been somewhat lacking but this will hopefully give the impetus to challenge for the top prize in a few years. Hopefully more investment is given to the women's academy, can't underestimate the potential of LFC tapping into the local communities in Liverpool and Merseyside even more. Will spread this club's influence and power even further.
👍
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 