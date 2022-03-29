« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)

Re: Liverpool Women
March 29, 2022, 08:54:20 am
Quote from: kellan on March 29, 2022, 08:28:45 am
Coverage looks like an unknown as of now. The game wasn't lined up as being the FA Player stream of the weekend, but there isn't currently a Championship game lined up at all. Seems to me like it could be added.

I don't think the BBC/Sky deal includes Championship games, but neither could do it anyway because they're busy elsewhere.

There's nothing in the LFCTV schedule yet, but they could drop what is there and show the match instead if it's possible. They have travelled for away games before, though nowhere near as far as Bristol. They shouldn't have to in this case. The FA and/or Bristol should be taking care of it.
I've sent the question to lfc.tv - if I get a reply, I'll let you know......

Quote from: kellan on March 29, 2022, 08:30:32 am
I don't recall it being much of a bet at all. You seemed all too happy to set yourself up for the possibility of putting your best frock on.
:P A bet's a bet........but yes, it was great fun too! ;D
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
March 29, 2022, 03:28:53 pm
Well, interesting response, there might be some very good news forthcoming ;) Am waiting.......  :P
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
March 29, 2022, 07:25:29 pm
The club is putting on a free coach to Bristol - if you want to watch it Id suggest you go!
It's awfully considerate of you to think of me here/ and i'm most obliged to you for making it clear/ that i'm not here

Re: Liverpool Women
March 29, 2022, 08:17:00 pm
Quote from: Theoldkopite on March 27, 2022, 12:52:49 pm
2-0 at halftime against Durham. Good start, good end and iffy 15 minutes in the middle. Campbell cant half throw a ball!!!
 

Just watched the highlights,she should give some throwing tips to the lads.real usefull weapon especially against undersized keepers.
Re: Liverpool Women
March 30, 2022, 08:11:59 am
Re: Liverpool Women
March 30, 2022, 09:43:40 am
Quote from: jaygraham on March 29, 2022, 07:25:29 pm
The club is putting on a free coach to Bristol - if you want to watch it Id suggest you go!

What time does it leave London?
My cup is barely even half empty

Re: Liverpool Women
March 30, 2022, 09:47:17 am
Quote from: kellan on March 30, 2022, 08:11:59 am
https://twitter.com/AnfldAnalytics/status/1508767011761004545


I know the long throw is within the rules, and it has been great benefit to us this season.
However, it still kinda feels like cheating to me.

What do you guys think?
My cup is barely even half empty

Re: Liverpool Women
March 30, 2022, 10:27:02 am
Quote from: LeoT on March 30, 2022, 09:47:17 am
I know the long throw is within the rules, and it has been great benefit to us this season.
However, it still kinda feels like cheating to me.

What do you guys think?
To me, it's a cross, but with more time. In that respect, it's no different to a corner kick - just more flexibility. Totally legit. Gerrin!
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
March 30, 2022, 11:47:45 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 29, 2022, 08:54:20 am
I've sent the question to lfc.tv - if I get a reply, I'll let you know......
 :P A bet's a bet........but yes, it was great fun too! ;D

Looks like its just been added to the FA Player   ;D

My cup is barely even half empty

Re: Liverpool Women
March 30, 2022, 12:45:10 pm
Quote from: LeoT on March 30, 2022, 11:47:45 am
Looks like its just been added to the FA Player   ;D
Noice. :thumbup
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
March 30, 2022, 04:53:42 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 30, 2022, 10:27:02 am
To me, it's a cross, but with more time. In that respect, it's no different to a corner kick - just more flexibility. Totally legit. Gerrin!

ditto!!
Re: Liverpool Women
April 1, 2022, 10:30:25 pm
...is it Sunday Yet?

my clock is moving soooo slowly  :-\
My cup is barely even half empty

Re: Liverpool Women
Yesterday at 07:48:03 pm
The social medias says i know someone going to this game tomorrow over from USA.
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 11:23:07 am
So, looks like it'll be live on here - https://faplayer.thefa.com/fixture-preview/bGl2ZSU3QzE5NDExJTdDJTJGc2VjdGlvbiUzRnBhZ2UlM0RmaXh0dXJlcy1wYWdlJTdDZml4dHVyZXMtMC1hbGw%3D

lfc.tv website points to the same link, so I'm not sure if they're doing any feed of their own?

Question to those who've used the FA Player before - is it literally click-and-watch or do I need to sign up for something and/or need to use a VPN cos I'm abroad?
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 11:56:52 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:23:07 am
So, looks like it'll be live on here - https://faplayer.thefa.com/fixture-preview/bGl2ZSU3QzE5NDExJTdDJTJGc2VjdGlvbiUzRnBhZ2UlM0RmaXh0dXJlcy1wYWdlJTdDZml4dHVyZXMtMC1hbGw%3D

lfc.tv website points to the same link, so I'm not sure if they're doing any feed of their own?

Question to those who've used the FA Player before - is it literally click-and-watch or do I need to sign up for something and/or need to use a VPN cos I'm abroad?
You will need to register and be logged in.

Championship games aren't geoblocked, so no need for a VPN.

WSL games are geoblocked in countries with a broadcast deal. Those which are showing on the BBC/Sky are blocked to UK IPs. But it's pretty easy to get around with a VPN.
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 12:52:01 pm
Cheers will register.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 03:01:22 pm
Kicking off now. Just 1 point will do it.

Laws, Roberts, Fahey, Matthews, Campbell, Hinds, Holland, Furness, Lawley, Stengel, Kiernan
Clarke, Wardlaw, Kearns, Bailey, Hodson, Moore, Humphrey, Daniels, Silcock
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 03:35:37 pm
So, I've missed the first half hour cos the registration process is hanging.

*edit - and we take the lead as I get the feed - lovely thundering finish that :scarf

2 one up, heading for half time.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 03:44:49 pm
Blimey, that's the first time I have seen Campbell's throwing technique :o
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 03:55:49 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Blimey, that's the first time I have seen Campbell's throwing technique :o
It's a monster throw. Used to piss me off watching it when she played for City because some do take an annoyingly long age to be thrown, but I couldn't love them any more now.
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 03:56:13 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:44:49 pm
Blimey, that's the first time I have seen Campbell's throwing technique :o

Brilliant isnt it!! Could have got another one off her throw just before the halftime whistle!
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 04:08:52 pm
Nice to see a montage of outstanding saves during the half time break - that's a kick in the nuts to the fellas who still say women keepers are shit :wave

Plenty in there I'd have likely got nowhere near.  :o
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 04:26:31 pm
3-1 to Liverpool. 😁
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 04:26:39 pm
Three one! Another monster throw, a flick on, a half volley close up finish - easy as you like.

We're goin up!
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 04:35:49 pm
Hmm - City pull one back..........it's still on though, no panic...........20 mins left.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 04:46:29 pm
2-4

It's Missy Bo kearns, it's Missy Bo Kearns, it's Missy Bo Keeeaaaaarnsssss...............the Scouser in our team! :scarf
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 04:46:30 pm
Never in doubt.

 Missy Bo Kearns settles it and sends Liverpool back to the Super League
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 04:47:11 pm
4-2 Missy Bo!!
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 04:47:13 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:35:49 pm
Hmm - City pull one back..........it's still on though, no panic...........20 mins left.
4-2 - thought that was out but that pretty much seals it. Congratulations to the players and Matt Beard for a fantastic season. Hope the club continues investing in the team so they can win the WSL next.
Re: Liverpool Women
Today at 05:04:32 pm
Up the Ecru Reds  8)
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:09:24 pm
Congratulations to the champions. Fantastic season. 🏆
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:10:02 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:11:17 pm
Scenes :scarf
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:12:19 pm
Congratulations to the ladies!

To those who watch the team regularly, what do you see the aim being for the team next season? Just survive, comfortable mid table, or maybe even challenge at the top? And how much strengthening would the squad need to achieve each of those?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:21:07 pm
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:24:25 pm
Time for John Henry to put some serious dough into our Women's team.
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:26:58 pm
So we're winning 5 trophies this season then?
Re: Liverpool Women FC (Championship winners 2021-22, promoted back to WSL!!!)
Today at 05:36:14 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:12:19 pm
Congratulations to the ladies!

To those who watch the team regularly, what do you see the aim being for the team next season? Just survive, comfortable mid table, or maybe even challenge at the top? And how much strengthening would the squad need to achieve each of those?
We've not played a whole lot of WSL sides this season. Just the three games. We drew with an Aston Villa who look set to finish just above the relegation fight without ever really being in it. We had a narrow defeat to Spurs, who have had a very good season and were probably only a goalscorer away from challenging for top three. Arsenal battered us, but they've battered plenty of WSL sides too.

I'd say the squad we currently have would have avoided relegation from the WSL had we played in that division this season, but I say that based on who is playing in it now. Once Birmingham drop, the team everyone expects to be relegated at the start of each season will finally have be gone, and it isn't immediately clear who takes their place. All teams will strengthen, with the exception of maybe Everton given the club's current predicament.

I don't think we need to start from scratch with our squad at all. There's a very solid foundation to build on. I have no idea what the budget is likely to be, but I'm not expecting massive changes. Clubs who have done that in recent seasons have not fared well. Assuming we go for the modest approach, I'll make a conservative prediction of bottom half but not in danger. Mid-table if you like. We're a good few transfer windows behind the rest and unless we really throw money at it I don't think the gap to the top will close quickly. That said, many players will see us as a very attractive club and Beard has a great record when it comes to getting signatures. It could well be a fun summer.
