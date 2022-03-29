Congratulations to the ladies!



To those who watch the team regularly, what do you see the aim being for the team next season? Just survive, comfortable mid table, or maybe even challenge at the top? And how much strengthening would the squad need to achieve each of those?



We've not played a whole lot of WSL sides this season. Just the three games. We drew with an Aston Villa who look set to finish just above the relegation fight without ever really being in it. We had a narrow defeat to Spurs, who have had a very good season and were probably only a goalscorer away from challenging for top three. Arsenal battered us, but they've battered plenty of WSL sides too.I'd say the squad we currently have would have avoided relegation from the WSL had we played in that division this season, but I say that based on who is playing in it now. Once Birmingham drop, the team everyone expects to be relegated at the start of each season will finally have be gone, and it isn't immediately clear who takes their place. All teams will strengthen, with the exception of maybe Everton given the club's current predicament.I don't think we need to start from scratch with our squad at all. There's a very solid foundation to build on. I have no idea what the budget is likely to be, but I'm not expecting massive changes. Clubs who have done that in recent seasons have not fared well. Assuming we go for the modest approach, I'll make a conservative prediction of bottom half but not in danger. Mid-table if you like. We're a good few transfer windows behind the rest and unless we really throw money at it I don't think the gap to the top will close quickly. That said, many players will see us as a very attractive club and Beard has a great record when it comes to getting signatures. It could well be a fun summer.