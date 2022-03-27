Not sure it is a must win - we just need 2 wins and a draw to secure 1st place, assuming Bristol can't make up 9 goal defecit.
A win would make things a lot smoother mind.
Bristol City have a game in hand on us.Bristol's games
:
Sheffield, Liverpool, Coventry, London City, SunderlandLiverpool games
:
Durham, Bristol, Sheffield, Lewes
If Bristol beat Sheffield tomorrow, and we lose to Durham then the gap will be 5 points when we play Bristol, and they'll have a game in hand.
If Bristol then beat us they would then be 2 points behind us with a game in hand (win their remaining games and they're promoted instead of us).
If we beat Durham, we remain in control of our destiny, even if Bristol beat us.
Better still, if we beat Durham we could win the league at Bristol