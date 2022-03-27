« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women (*)  (Read 391786 times)

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3640 on: February 21, 2022, 07:02:18 am »
YNWA Meikayla, you'll bounce back from this!
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,294
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3641 on: February 21, 2022, 07:52:48 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February 21, 2022, 03:10:09 am
Jaime Carragher had 2 own goals v Man Utd.
He even had an OG in his own testimonial. From a penalty. ;)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3642 on: February 21, 2022, 12:25:32 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on February 20, 2022, 09:36:13 pm
A Perfect Half trick too

Hilarious. Talk about a bad day at the office. Looking at the clips its hard to see what she is trying to do with the last two. The first one is one of them, but the second and third are just appalling.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3643 on: February 21, 2022, 03:46:30 pm »
The FA 5th round vs Arsenal on Sunday is being shown on the FA Player. It's a free service, but you will need to register. There won't be any geoblocking for this particular stream. KO at 12pm.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3644 on: February 21, 2022, 04:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 09:21:03 pm
Not a good half for Liverpool's Meikayla Moore against US. A hat trick of own goals after 36 minutes and subbed after 40.


Poor Mouse, what a nightmare :(.

At least it proves that even really good defenders (as she is) have bad days sometimes.
Hope she is not too disheartened by it and comes back stronger.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3645 on: February 21, 2022, 04:18:18 pm »
Quote from: kellan on February 21, 2022, 03:46:30 pm
The FA 5th round vs Arsenal on Sunday is being shown on the FA Player. It's a free service, but you will need to register. There won't be any geoblocking for this particular stream. KO at 12pm.

Not really looking forward to this one, Arsenal looked really good in their last game.

Don't get me wrong, We're a really good Championship team this season, but I'd bet none of the 9 other WSL teams want to pull Arsenal, Chelsea or ManC in any cup. I would have been quite confident against the bottom 6-7 WSL teams or any Championship team.
...sods law

I'll be watching from behind the sofa, praying that we don't lose too much confidence. :-)
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3646 on: February 21, 2022, 04:47:31 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on February 21, 2022, 04:00:43 pm

Poor Mouse, what a nightmare :(.

At least it proves that even really good defenders (as she is) have bad days sometimes.
Hope she is not too disheartened by it and comes back stronger.
Yeah, really feel for her - hope she puts it behind her now with support from her team mates and staff.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3647 on: February 21, 2022, 07:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on February 21, 2022, 04:47:31 pm
Yeah, really feel for her - hope she puts it behind her now with support from her team mates and staff.
 

She should own it,embrace it, get the hat-trick ball get the yanks to sign her shirt.Unfortunate, but it was the USWNT not Coventry United.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3648 on: February 23, 2022, 04:57:33 pm »
Quote from: kellan on February 21, 2022, 03:46:30 pm
The FA 5th round vs Arsenal on Sunday is being shown on the FA Player. It's a free service, but you will need to register. There won't be any geoblocking for this particular stream. KO at 12pm.
Now on the Red Button and RTÉ News too.
« Last Edit: February 23, 2022, 04:59:13 pm by kellan »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,139
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3649 on: February 23, 2022, 06:14:04 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 21, 2022, 03:10:09 am
Jaime Carragher had 2 own goals v Man Utd.

Michael Duberry once scored 3 goals in a game. 2 own goals and a goal at the right end. Left foot, right foot, header.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3650 on: February 27, 2022, 11:20:56 am »
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3651 on: March 1, 2022, 01:54:05 am »
Despite the final score, I thought we played quite well on Sunday.

I kinda expected us to collapse, but we never did.
2 of the goals were unstoppable worldies. Another looked as though it was probably offside.

We made a few chances and half chances.
The best team rightly won, but we did ok and should be proud of the way we played against one of the best teams in Europe.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3652 on: March 6, 2022, 11:14:30 pm »
Today's game finished London City  1:1 Liverpool

Was a tough game today, very even in terms of chances, and could have gone either way.
We seemed a bit disjointed and often seemed to be struggling in midfield,  especially after Ceri Holland was replaced by Jade Bailey.
Not sure where Missy Bo Kearns and Leanne Robe were today, possibly injured???? 
Charlotte Wardlaw picked up a painful knock just before half time, I noticed her being helped out to dugout early in the 2nd half with a lot of ice packing on her knee (hope its not as serious as it looked).

The other results seemed to mostly go our way, so we are at least 10 points clear of everyone except Bristol City.

Today's draw leaves us in a position in which we really need to beat Charlton both times in our next 2 games to prevent the Bristol City game feeling like a 6 pointer.


 
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3653 on: March 15, 2022, 12:33:26 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on March  6, 2022, 11:14:30 pm
Today's game finished London City  1:1 Liverpool

Was a tough game today, very even in terms of chances, and could have gone either way.
We seemed a bit disjointed and often seemed to be struggling in midfield,  especially after Ceri Holland was replaced by Jade Bailey.
Not sure where Missy Bo Kearns and Leanne Robe were today, possibly injured???? 
Charlotte Wardlaw picked up a painful knock just before half time, I noticed her being helped out to dugout early in the 2nd half with a lot of ice packing on her knee (hope its not as serious as it looked).

The other results seemed to mostly go our way, so we are at least 10 points clear of everyone except Bristol City.

Today's draw leaves us in a position in which we really need to beat Charlton both times in our next 2 games to prevent the Bristol City game feeling like a 6 pointer.


 
Yeah - Bristol City have been having a good run, so becomes an important game. But, a good win against Charlton away.....same again at home and then beat Durham in a tough home game, sets it up nicely for Bristol.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3654 on: March 17, 2022, 10:14:17 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on March 15, 2022, 12:33:26 pm
Yeah - Bristol City have been having a good run, so becomes an important game. But, a good win against Charlton away.....same again at home and then beat Durham in a tough home game, sets it up nicely for Bristol.

This is a really tough run of games.

We just about beat Charlton on Saturday, the game was way more even than I'd expected, there were long periods of the game in which it looked like Charlton would be the more likely to score, you could feel the nervousness in the crowd. Though we were more dominant in the last 25 min after we had brought on Lawley, Wardlaw and Ceri Holland.

I think we deffo need 3 points from Charlton this week, cos Durham is going to be another tough one.
I really don't want us to play Bristol City with them 3 or less points behind us (same as in the Men's game ManC don't want to face Liverpool less then 3 points behind),  the pressure is on the leading team.

Hopefully we'll win the next 2 then we'll be happy as larry again  :)
« Last Edit: March 17, 2022, 10:15:57 am by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3655 on: March 17, 2022, 02:37:34 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on March 17, 2022, 10:14:17 am
This is a really tough run of games.

We just about beat Charlton on Saturday, the game was way more even than I'd expected, there were long periods of the game in which it looked like Charlton would be the more likely to score, you could feel the nervousness in the crowd. Though we were more dominant in the last 25 min after we had brought on Lawley, Wardlaw and Ceri Holland.

I think we deffo need 3 points from Charlton this week, cos Durham is going to be another tough one.
I really don't want us to play Bristol City with them 3 or less points behind us (same as in the Men's game ManC don't want to face Liverpool less then 3 points behind),  the pressure is on the leading team.

Hopefully we'll win the next 2 then we'll be happy as larry again  :)
I'm hoping the first win against Charlton will have relieved some of the pressure ahead of the second match. In the same way winning the first leg of any two-legged cup tie always makes the second feel a little less daunting.

I had thought there was zero chance of Bristol dropping points before we face them, but I see now, despite Sheffield being down in 7th, they're the 3rd best team for form. They just beat 3rd place London City.

If we can get a win against Charlton it will at least temporarily extend the gap to 10pts again because Bristol don't play this weekend. Not saying the gap growing would see Bristol throw the towel in, because it doesn't quite work like that where games in hand are concerned, but it might make their job feel a slightly greater one. It certainly won't hurt us.

But a win against Charlton is coming up first.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3656 on: March 20, 2022, 08:04:59 pm »
Liverpool  0:0  Charlton

Disappointing draw really.
We didn't do enough to win, though we never really looked like conceding either.

We didn't really play any decent football, the ball seemed to bypass the midfield again. Not sure what the problem is with the midfield these days.

Oh well, Durham is now a Must, Must, Must win game. Otherwise if Bristol beat us they will probably be at least level with us.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3657 on: March 21, 2022, 07:44:44 am »
Quote from: LeoT on March 20, 2022, 08:04:59 pm
Liverpool  0:0  Charlton

Disappointing draw really.
We didn't do enough to win, though we never really looked like conceding either.

We didn't really play any decent football, the ball seemed to bypass the midfield again. Not sure what the problem is with the midfield these days.

Oh well, Durham is now a Must, Must, Must win game. Otherwise if Bristol beat us they will probably be at least level with us.
Yesterday's draw was doubly annoying because we played better than we did in the match we won. Still wasn't a great showing, but it was a better one. As if some of the nerves of the first match weren't there any longer.

I'm not sure what factors are involved with some of our personnel changes in the last few matches, but I never really saw anything broken in need of fixing. We had a very settled XI that was looking great, and now there's an evident disconnect between the thirds that has thrown off our threat in the final one. The timing couldn't be worse. Whatever we were doing before the international break and Arsenal needs to be returned to if it can be.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3658 on: March 24, 2022, 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on March 20, 2022, 08:04:59 pm
Oh well, Durham is now a Must, Must, Must win game. Otherwise if Bristol beat us they will probably be at least level with us.
Not sure it is a must win - we just need 2 wins and a draw to secure 1st place, assuming Bristol can't make up 9 goal defecit.

A win would make things a lot smoother mind.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,294
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3659 on: March 24, 2022, 07:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on March 24, 2022, 07:35:51 pm
Not sure it is a must win - we just need 2 wins and a draw to secure 1st place, assuming Bristol can't make up 9 goal defecit.

A win would make things a lot smoother mind.
It's always about the three points until they're not needed ;)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3660 on: March 25, 2022, 11:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on March 24, 2022, 07:35:51 pm
Not sure it is a must win - we just need 2 wins and a draw to secure 1st place, assuming Bristol can't make up 9 goal defecit.

A win would make things a lot smoother mind.

Bristol City have a game in hand on us.

Bristol's games:
    Sheffield, Liverpool, Coventry, London City, Sunderland

Liverpool games:
    Durham, Bristol, Sheffield, Lewes

If Bristol beat Sheffield tomorrow, and we lose to Durham then the gap will be 5 points when we play Bristol, and they'll have a game in hand.
If Bristol then beat us they would then be 2 points behind us with a game in hand (win their remaining games and they're promoted instead of us).

If we beat Durham, we remain in control of our destiny, even if Bristol beat us.

Better still, if we beat Durham we could win the league at Bristol
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3661 on: March 26, 2022, 12:21:26 pm »
Sheffield vs Bristol is on the FA Player kicking off in 10 minutes if anyone wants to watch and manifest and Sheffield win https://faplayer.thefa.com/fixture-preview/bGl2ZSU3QzE4ODI4JTdDJTJGc2VjdGlvbiUzRnBhZ2UlM0RmaXh0dXJlcy1wYWdlJTdDZml4dHVyZXMtMC1hbGw%3D
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3662 on: March 26, 2022, 02:02:20 pm »
1-0 to sheffield at the mo,20 minutes to go.Does anyone know where the crowds get listed for womens games,it doesn't seem great when i've seen games.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3663 on: March 26, 2022, 02:55:35 pm »
FT Sheffield 1-0. I did say up thread there was good chance Sheffield would do us a favour. Thank god I didn't jinx it. Hopefully their form now falls off a cliff in time for us playing them. But with a bit of luck, we'll be over the line before we do.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3664 on: March 26, 2022, 03:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 26, 2022, 02:02:20 pm
1-0 to sheffield at the mo,20 minutes to go.Does anyone know where the crowds get listed for womens games,it doesn't seem great when i've seen games.
I don't know of anywhere that keeps a full record of attendances. I know of one site that used to, but no longer states them at all. Even the club's own match reports don't include the gates now.

Off the top of my head, the attendance for Arsenal a few weeks back, on the same afternoon as the men's final, was something like 1800, and was a record for one of our of games at Tranmere. There has been an improvement on previous seasons. Maybe the club running the free buses from Anfield has helped, or maybe it's just a bounce from us winning and looking good for promotion. There's still a lot of work to be done in getting the attendances higher still, but our current numbers are on a par with a few WSL teams.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3665 on: March 26, 2022, 03:15:06 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on March 25, 2022, 11:09:38 pm
Bristol City have a game in hand on us.

Bristol's games:

    Sheffield, Liverpool, Coventry, London City, Sunderland

Liverpool games:
    Durham, Bristol, Sheffield, Lewes

If Bristol beat Sheffield tomorrow, and we lose to Durham then the gap will be 5 points when we play Bristol, and they'll have a game in hand.
If Bristol then beat us they would then be 2 points behind us with a game in hand (win their remaining games and they're promoted instead of us).

If we beat Durham, we remain in control of our destiny, even if Bristol beat us.

Better still, if we beat Durham we could win the league at Bristol


I'm light of today's game I take back everything I said.
@Mighty_Red was spot on.

The flavor of my pie is 'humble'.  :)

Looks like we could win it next week.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3666 on: March 26, 2022, 04:15:04 pm »
Quote from: kellan on March 26, 2022, 03:06:12 pm
I don't know of anywhere that keeps a full record of attendances. I know of one site that used to, but no longer states them at all. Even the club's own match reports don't include the gates now.

Off the top of my head, the attendance for Arsenal a few weeks back, on the same afternoon as the men's final, was something like 1800, and was a record for one of our of games at Tranmere. There has been an improvement on previous seasons. Maybe the club running the free buses from Anfield has helped, or maybe it's just a bounce from us winning and looking good for promotion. There's still a lot of work to be done in getting the attendances higher still, but our current numbers are on a par with a few WSL teams.
 

Cheers,the site i was looking at didn't have any of the liverpool crowds for the cup games.Kinda interesting to see how they compare to USA club games,as ya said alot needs to be done.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3667 on: March 26, 2022, 10:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 26, 2022, 04:15:04 pm
 

Cheers,the site i was looking at didn't have any of the liverpool crowds for the cup games.Kinda interesting to see how they compare to USA club games,as ya said alot needs to be done.

Women's matches still have poor attendance considering the level of entertainment and low ticket prices.

I've been to 5 away games in the London area this season and thoroughly enjoyed each one.
But I speak to some male fans and they just can't get past the difference in players aggression, pace, ability to jump etc. enough to come and watch a game with me.

I suspect it will be another 5 seasons before we can get to 5-10k fans per match.

A number of misconceptions will need to change first.
« Last Edit: March 26, 2022, 10:20:31 pm by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3668 on: March 27, 2022, 12:52:49 pm »
2-0 at halftime against Durham. Good start, good end and iffy 15 minutes in the middle. Campbell cant half throw a ball!!!
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3669 on: March 27, 2022, 12:56:05 pm »
Yeah, 2-0 but quite a few other chances, so could have been more.....keep a clean sheet now.
Logged

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3670 on: March 27, 2022, 02:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on March 27, 2022, 12:56:05 pm
Yeah, 2-0 but quite a few other chances, so could have been more.....keep a clean sheet now.

Good win, the title looks a lot more likely this afternoon  ;D
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3671 on: March 27, 2022, 03:56:26 pm »
A draw against Bristol next Sunday will do it. 3pm kick off.

I really wish it could have been a home match. I had been hoping we would wrap it up today versus Durham since it was our failures to beat Durham last season that ended our chances of going up at the first attempt. Doesn't truly matter of course.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,898
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3672 on: March 27, 2022, 03:59:38 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on March 26, 2022, 03:15:06 pm

I'm light of today's game I take back everything I said.
@Mighty_Red was spot on.

The flavor of my pie is 'humble'.  :)

Looks like we could win it next week.
See, no need to panic ;D

Well done to all of them was a comfortablewin in the end. Only a couple of points before the celebrations can start properly!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,294
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3673 on: March 27, 2022, 04:45:34 pm »
Quote from: kellan on March 27, 2022, 03:56:26 pm
A draw against Bristol next Sunday will do it. 3pm kick off.

I really wish it could have been a home match. I had been hoping we would wrap it up today versus Durham since it was our failures to beat Durham last season that ended our chances of going up at the first attempt. Doesn't truly matter of course.
Televised? (I believe they have electricity in Brizzle and plenty of room around the running track for cameras.....)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3674 on: March 27, 2022, 05:59:17 pm »
Its a thing of beauty...  :)

Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline jaygraham

  • Fiction is not the same as FACT
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,980
  • LFC
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3675 on: Yesterday at 09:47:37 pm »
What a job Matt Beard has done.

They absolutely have to make sure the last home game vs Sheff United doesnt clash with a mens game because there will surely be a bumper crowd if it doesnt clash.
Logged
It's awfully considerate of you to think of me here/ and i'm most obliged to you for making it clear/ that i'm not here

Online LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'...... Is now officially a wannabeliever......
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3676 on: Yesterday at 11:45:51 pm »
Anyone know if this Sunday's game will be on TV anywhere?

...Surely it's too big to not be on TV.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 