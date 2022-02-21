Yeah - Bristol City have been having a good run, so becomes an important game. But, a good win against Charlton away.....same again at home and then beat Durham in a tough home game, sets it up nicely for Bristol.



This is a really tough run of games.We just about beat Charlton on Saturday, the game was way more even than I'd expected, there were long periods of the game in which it looked like Charlton would be the more likely to score, you could feel the nervousness in the crowd. Though we were more dominant in the last 25 min after we had brought on Lawley, Wardlaw and Ceri Holland.I think we deffo need 3 points from Charlton this week, cos Durham is going to be another tough one.I really don't want us to play Bristol City with them 3 or less points behind us (same as in the Men's game ManC don't want to face Liverpool less then 3 points behind), the pressure is on the leading team.Hopefully we'll win the next 2 then we'll be happy as larry again