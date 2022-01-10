« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3600 on: January 10, 2022, 07:55:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  9, 2022, 05:08:51 pm
Great result today

6-0 against Blackburn

A 6 min hat trick for Leanne Kiernan

Really good performance,   about time we gave someone a good old thrashing.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3601 on: January 10, 2022, 08:00:35 pm »
We're still in our rightful position.

I can't believe that we've only conceded 5 goals so far this season,   crazly good defence.



« Reply #3602 on: January 16, 2022, 05:28:47 pm »
Stengel's first goal got us a win against Watford this afternoon. Left it until the 83rd minute  :-[

This is how the table now looks after Durham lost to Palace.



We play Spurs in the league cup quarterfinal midweek before switching back to the league. It's Palace away for us. London City are playing Coventry.
« Reply #3603 on: January 17, 2022, 07:01:12 pm »
Quote from: kellan on January 16, 2022, 05:28:47 pm
Stengel's first goal got us a win against Watford this afternoon. Left it until the 83rd minute  :-[

This is how the table now looks after Durham lost to Palace.



We play Spurs in the league cup quarterfinal midweek before switching back to the league. It's Palace away for us. London City are playing Coventry.


I just watched on the FA Player. It didn't look like a 1:0 game, we had so many chances but the ball just wouldn't go in.
Glad we got the goal in the end though.

I'm looking forward to the next 2 games, they're in the London area so we're hopefully going to both.
Yesterday's Conti cup match finished   Spurs 1:0 Liverpool.

We played quite well, made the odd half chance, but not many clear cut chances.
Lawley had a great chance near the end of the match, Wardlaw dribbled past 3 Spurs players, then squared it to Lawley who was unmarked on the edge of the box, however her shot just whistled over the cross bar.

On the whole we defended well, though there was an almost comical moment in which Laws almost sliced a really poor Fahey back pass into her own net. It looked like it had gone in from my angle, and a lot of the spurs crowd celebrated, but thankfully it was the wrong side of the post.
Other than that we defended quite well.

I'm a bit of a pessimist so I was expecting Spurs (equal on points 2nd in WSL) to roll us over, but they didn't. We mostly gave as good as we got.
Yes, Spurs were the better team on the night, but not by far. So 1:0 was a fair result IMO.


YNWA
Today's league game finished  Palace 0:4 Liverpool

We played really well, and were 3:0 up at half time.
Palace were never in the game really, their heads were down as soon as we Stengel put us 2:0 up.
Palace made a triple sub at half time and were more aggressive early in the 2nd half, however their resistance seemed to end when Furney smashed the ball into the roof of the net from a corner mid way through the 2nd half.

An all round good performance, professionally executed.
Late winner for London City today against Coventry keeps the gap at 7pts.

FA Cup next weekend then we're back to the league with Coventry. London City have Durham.

Quote from: kellan on January 23, 2022, 06:31:51 pm
Late winner for London City today against Coventry keeps the gap at 7pts.

FA Cup next weekend then we're back to the league with Coventry. London City have Durham.



I'm hoping Durham will beat London City, that would put us in a very nice position.
Quote from: LeoT on January 24, 2022, 10:15:09 am
I'm hoping Durham will beat London City, that would put us in a very nice position.
Durham are very hot and cold right now. But London City did lose to the similarly placed Charlton a couple of games back.

Both Durham and London City are still in the FA Cup, so their schedule load is the same leading up to their game together. Durham have Blackburn, while London City have Arsenal. I honestly don't know who has the better/worse deal on that.

But we will be playing Coventry the day Durham and London City go up against each other, so it will be a great chance for us to capitalise.
Matt Beard has done a hell of a job there hasnt he.

The team was an absolute mess when he took over.

I know hes already had great success with this team but completely rebuilding a club that were going absolutely no where in the second division to, what looks like now as probable promotion, must be up there with his greatest achievements.
Quote from: jaygraham on January 28, 2022, 11:47:08 am
Matt Beard has done a hell of a job there hasnt he.

The team was an absolute mess when he took over.

I know hes already had great success with this team but completely rebuilding a club that were going absolutely no where in the second division to, what looks like now as probable promotion, must be up there with his greatest achievements.

Yes, I agree, Matt's done a remarkable job.
I was a bit annoyed at a couple of the players he'd let go at the end of last season, however he has totally justified his decisions.

If we're honest we were toothless last season, if Babajide didn't dribble past a bunch of players and score, or Furney head in a corner, we weren't going to score.

Not trying to put anyone down but (Lawley - Kiernan - Daniels)   are way better than   (Lawley - Thestrop - Babajide)
That's without throwing Rheana Dean and Katie Stengel into the mix.

I was at the Palace match and we were absolutely ruthless up front, and our defence looked impenetrable (and have done all season).

The race ain't over yet, but Matt deserves a medal just for the transformation so far  :)
Good stuff Leo. Nice updates
6-0!
Quote from: ToneLa on January 30, 2022, 03:56:59 pm
6-0!

Ah, good. I watched the first 30 minutes then had to go out, missed all the action. I know it was a part time Lincoln City but from what I saw the pressing and link up play was impressive.
Quote from: ToneLa on January 30, 2022, 03:56:59 pm
6-0!
Could've been 10-0. They must've hit the woodwork 3-4 times. They were fantastic though - the 6th from Wardlaw I think was a great team move.
Two bits of news:

We've drawn Arsenal at home in the 5th round of the FA Cup. 27th Feb is the date in the FA's calendar. Same day the men's team are at Wembley  ::)
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/reds-face-arsenal-womens-fa-cup-fifth-round

New contract for Hinds
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/taylor-hinds-signs-new-deal-liverpool-fc-women
Looks like the time of the game will be brought forward to 12pm, pretty harsh on the fans (and players) who might've wanted to go to the final.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on February  2, 2022, 06:29:39 pm
Looks like the time of the game will be brought forward to 12pm, pretty harsh on the fans (and players) who might've wanted to go to the final.
We did request that it be moved to the Saturday but the answer that came back was no because it makes things too tight to an international window. Bringing the KO forward from the standard 2pm to 12pm is pretty much all we could do. Still not ideal for many, however.

It seems like we've settled on Prenton Park for the venue but it feels like a fixture that would have shifted to Anfield if so many weren't likely to be in London on the day. Would be nice if it were to still go to Anfield and the club screened the final after the women's match, but I'm just saying that because it's the only way I'd get to see both.
Quote from: kellan on February  3, 2022, 04:08:50 am
We did request that it be moved to the Saturday but the answer that came back was no because it makes things too tight to an international window. Bringing the KO forward from the standard 2pm to 12pm is pretty much all we could do. Still not ideal for many, however.

It seems like we've settled on Prenton Park for the venue but it feels like a fixture that would have shifted to Anfield if so many weren't likely to be in London on the day. Would be nice if it were to still go to Anfield and the club screened the final after the women's match, but I'm just saying that because it's the only way I'd get to see both.


What a good idea,   ...maybe to smart for the powers that be.
Foster has given an interview about her recovery. The following is just a little snippet. The rest is at the source and is a bit too long to post in full.

Quote
Rylee Foster remembers flashes of the accident in Finland. She was a passenger in the backseat and recalls the beginning  the car losing control and beginning to roll.

She doesnt remember going through the front windshield.

Foster, a Canadian goalkeeper who plays for Liverpool FC, suffered extensive injuries from that accident last October, including fractures to vertebrae in her neck. But it could have been much worse.

I was told that my injury should have made me a tetraplegic  basically not being able to breathe or talk on my own, she told TSN last month. I'll be quite honest with you, the reality of me actually being able to walk, breathe, talk on my own was significantly amazing. So, very fortunate for that.

Foster, 23, is on the road to recovery and is currently outfitted with a halo device to restrict movement in her neck and help stabilize her fractures.

She received some positive news earlier this week after her latest scans. Her bones have fused together, and she is expected to have the halo removed in four weeks, without needing surgery. After that, she will be in a hard neck brace for a few more weeks before she can begin rehab.

Her medical team is hopeful that she can make a full return to playing soccer in about a year.
https://www.tsn.ca/canadian-gk-rylee-foster-working-her-way-back-from-harrowing-accident-1.1754461
Wear your seatbelt even in the back seat. Even if it is just a short trip. Even if there is no other vehicle on the road out in the countryside. People get to complacent. They don't call these things accidents for no reason. You don't get a chance to prepare for problems.
Quote from: kellan on February  6, 2022, 11:32:32 am
Foster has given an interview about her recovery. The following is just a little snippet. The rest is at the source and is a bit too long to post in full.

Ouch. I was a back seat passenger in the north of Sweden when the driver lost the back end, flipped on a snow bank and went sideways into a telegraph pole (one of the metal lattice ones designed to collapse on impact, thankfully). Seat belt probably saved me. I woke up when the firemen were pulling me out of the rear window (and freaked out a little ;) ) - thankfully just concussion and some bruised ribs.

Glad she's okay - that could have been a LOT, LOT worse :(
9 points clear with 8 games to play, looking good for a return to the top flight!
London City 1-2 Durham
Bristol 4-0 Palace
Charlton 3-0 Watford

London City, Durham, Charlton and Palace have all been taking points off each other in recent weeks  8)



Up next:
Liverpool vs Sunderland
Durham vs Bristol
Coventry vs Charlton
Palace vs London City
When do we play Sunderland and is it on any welly?
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  7, 2022, 08:14:09 am
When do we play Sunderland and is it on any welly?
2pm on the 13th.

It's not our turn to be the live game on the FA Player.

And LFCTV can't cover it because the men's team are playing at the exact same time.

We've been really unlucky with clashes in the last few weeks.
Ok, I'll preface this by saying, "I'm probably the most negative person you can ever come across".

But the stars seem to be aligning. Our competitors seem to be taking lumps out of each other.
Even I'm starting to believe that we have a chance of winning promotion this season.
The table is a thing of real beauty this morning  ;D

Quote from: kellan on February  7, 2022, 08:35:07 am
2pm on the 13th.

It's not our turn to be the live game on the FA Player.

And LFCTV can't cover it because the men's team are playing at the exact same time.

We've been really unlucky with clashes in the last few weeks.

The lack of TV coverage is killing me.
We listened to yesterday's game on the Coventry United internet radio thingermeee.
Quote from: LeoT on February  7, 2022, 09:17:22 am
The lack of TV coverage is killing me.
We listened to yesterday's game on the Coventry United internet radio thingermeee.
The first half of the season had a really long run of games when we got to watch them all one way or another. Feels like it has swung hard in the other direction now. But it is what it is.

Thankfully, it's much, much easier to watch matches in the WSL  ;)
Quote from: kellan on February  7, 2022, 09:38:42 am
The first half of the season had a really long run of games when we got to watch them all one way or another. Feels like it has swung hard in the other direction now. But it is what it is.

Thankfully, it's much, much easier to watch matches in the WSL  ;)
And next season will be even easier......which means we can watch us win it...... TWAL! :D :scarf
Nice 3-0 win against Sunderland today.

Palace 1-5 London City
Coventry 1-1 Charlton
Durham 0-3 Bristol City

Not a bad weekend for us again, Palace-London City aside. 2nd-6th keep swapping and changing every week. Nobody is being consistent enough to close the gap to us.




Two week international break now. First game back is Arsenal is in the FA Cup. Then we have a tough run of London City (A), Charlton (A), Durham (H) and Bristol (A). 6 games left in total. I'll not try to do the math on which game could potentially be the one we secure promotion.
They've only conceded two league goals since the first week of September.

15 points seals the title though if they win their next game against London City they'll be really close.
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on February 13, 2022, 08:25:52 pm
They've only conceded two league goals since the first week of September.

15 points seals the title though if they win their next game against London City they'll be really close.

The Good News

Our remaining games are...

Sun  6th Mar 14:00  London City Lionesses
Sun 13th Mar 14:00  Charlton Athletic Women
Sun 27th Mar 14:00  Durham Women
Sun  3rd Apr 15:00  Bristol City Women
Sun 24th Apr 14:00  Sheffield United Women
Sun  1st May 14:00  Lewes FC Women


London City are 10 points behind, with a game in hand (effectively 7 points if they win the game in hand).
If we beat them in our next game, then we would be at least 9 points clear of the pack.

We could win it at Bristol, or even Durham if other games go our way.


The Bad News (...for me)
I live in London, so I'm going to the London City and Charlton games. But I dream of being there if/when we win the title.
I can't quite justify the travel to Liverpool, Durham, Bristol or Sheffield,  and I'm out of the country for the Lewes game.

...and sods law says the title winning game is not even going to be streamed   :-\
Quote
Liverpool FC Women@LiverpoolFCWAn inspiration to us all ❤

This is the emotional story of @_ryleefoster's continuing recovery, following a serious road traffic accident back in October...

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW/status/1493534104452743172
I honestly had no idea this had happened.  Glad the club medical team were able to recognise that she needed the hard corrective halo straight away and even more glad they club are supporting her through her recovery process.

The biggest annoyances through the process of dropping down to the Championship is that it should never had happened in the first place. The gaping inequality the club had in the process of moving out of Melwood and into Kirby for the womens team. The lack of direction the womens team had as a 'club' and the realisation that a professional Liverpool Football Club team had been relegated from the top division of a footballing league competition for the first time in decades (dont care if its the womens, U18 or LFC staff team).

I'm glad that from what I have seen this season (when the games aren't being played at the same time as the mens  :no) that the clubs hierarchy are addressing some of these issues and hopefully with promotion back to the womens Super league next season and the challenge of taking that next step in remaining in the top division again.

There is a really good core support now and things like the club putting on a free coach to away games is a good first step.

I hope we get back to the days of the womens team joining the mens team during pre season again and playing more games at Anfield (preferably at a time when the mens team aren't playing).
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 15, 2022, 01:21:44 pm

The biggest annoyances through the process of dropping down to the Championship is that it should never had happened in the first place. The gaping inequality the club had in the process of moving out of Melwood and into Kirby for the womens team. The lack of direction the womens team had as a 'club' and the realisation that a professional Liverpool Football Club team had been relegated from the top division of a footballing league competition for the first time in decades (dont care if its the womens, U18 or LFC staff team).

I'm glad that from what I have seen this season (when the games aren't being played at the same time as the mens  :no) that the clubs hierarchy are addressing some of these issues and hopefully with promotion back to the womens Super league next season and the challenge of taking that next step in remaining in the top division again.

There is a really good core support now and things like the club putting on a free coach to away games is a good first step.

I hope we get back to the days of the womens team joining the mens team during pre season again and playing more games at Anfield (preferably at a time when the mens team aren't playing).
re the training ground situation: I haven't seen any updates on this after that release of the minutes from an AGM with the official supporters club that I think happened March last year. The club were said to be looking into a bespoke training ground for the women's team and had even got as far as considering sites for it when covid prevented them visiting any. If I remember right, we extended our arrangement with Tranmere for another 12 months on the back of the delay. Obviously there is no training ground appeared yet (or what we know of?) so presumably it will be another extension with Tranmere. I may be in the minority, but I don't particularly mind if the women's team aren't at Kirkby so long as whatever the club eventually give them instead (assuming the plan is still going) is of the same standard. I do think it's a shame it couldn't have been Melwood. Leicester gave their women's team the old training ground once the men moved to the new one.

re the coach travel: the club also do a free shuttle from Anfield to Prenton Park.
Not a good half for Liverpool's Meikayla Moore against US. A hat trick of own goals after 36 minutes and subbed after 40.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:21:03 pm
Not a good half for Liverpool's Meikayla Moore against US. A hat trick of own goals after 36 minutes and subbed after 40.
Yeah, she looked broken when they subbed her off.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:21:03 pm
Not a good half for Liverpool's Meikayla Moore against US. A hat trick of own goals after 36 minutes and subbed after 40.
A Perfect Half trick too
I've never heard of a player scoring a hattrick of own goals let alone a perfect one of left foot, right foot and header.
You have to feel for her. I hope this doesn't affect her form.
Jaime Carragher had 2 own goals v Man Utd.
