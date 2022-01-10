

The biggest annoyances through the process of dropping down to the Championship is that it should never had happened in the first place. The gaping inequality the club had in the process of moving out of Melwood and into Kirby for the womens team. The lack of direction the womens team had as a 'club' and the realisation that a professional Liverpool Football Club team had been relegated from the top division of a footballing league competition for the first time in decades (dont care if its the womens, U18 or LFC staff team).



I'm glad that from what I have seen this season (when the games aren't being played at the same time as the mens ) that the clubs hierarchy are addressing some of these issues and hopefully with promotion back to the womens Super league next season and the challenge of taking that next step in remaining in the top division again.



There is a really good core support now and things like the club putting on a free coach to away games is a good first step.



I hope we get back to the days of the womens team joining the mens team during pre season again and playing more games at Anfield (preferably at a time when the mens team aren't playing).



re the training ground situation: I haven't seen any updates on this after that release of the minutes from an AGM with the official supporters club that I think happened March last year. The club were said to be looking into a bespoke training ground for the women's team and had even got as far as considering sites for it when covid prevented them visiting any. If I remember right, we extended our arrangement with Tranmere for another 12 months on the back of the delay. Obviously there is no training ground appeared yet (or what we know of?) so presumably it will be another extension with Tranmere. I may be in the minority, but I don't particularly mind if the women's team aren't at Kirkby so long as whatever the club eventually give them instead (assuming the plan is still going) is of the same standard. I do think it's a shame it couldn't have been Melwood. Leicester gave their women's team the old training ground once the men moved to the new one.re the coach travel: the club also do a free shuttle from Anfield to Prenton Park.