They've only conceded two league goals since the first week of September.The Good News
15 points seals the title though if they win their next game against London City they'll be really close.
Our remaining games are...
Sun 6th Mar 14:00 London City Lionesses
Sun 13th Mar 14:00 Charlton Athletic Women
Sun 27th Mar 14:00 Durham Women
Sun 3rd Apr 15:00 Bristol City Women
Sun 24th Apr 14:00 Sheffield United Women
Sun 1st May 14:00 Lewes FC Women
London City are 10 points behind, with a game in hand (effectively 7 points if they win the game in hand).
If we beat them in our next game, then we would be at least 9 points clear of the pack.
We could win it at Bristol, or even Durham if other games go our way.The Bad News (...for me)
I live in London, so I'm going to the London City and Charlton games. But I dream of being there if/when we win the title.
I can't quite justify the travel to Liverpool, Durham, Bristol or Sheffield, and I'm out of the country for the Lewes game.
...and sods law says the title winning game is not even going to be streamed