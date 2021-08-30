Unchanged.
Foster, Wardlaw, Robe, Matthews, Hinds, Fahey, Kearns, Holland, Lawley, Dean, Kiernan
subs: Laws, Roberts, Bailey, Furness, Hodson, Moore, Humphrey, Parry, Daniels
Lawley not injured (I expected so after seeing her go off last week). Bailey back in. Daniels first appearance in the match squad. Walters absent(?)
Bristol are lining up with ex-red Satara Murray in defence. What a character she was. Beard signed her, and she was still here for three seasons or so after he left us. I don't know how her returning to England passed me by.