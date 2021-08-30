That was a poor performance.
No one player stood out as having a really poor game, no one looked like they were having a great game (...except maybe Matthews).
To be frank, we looked like a bunch of strangers that had rocked up and decided to have a game, no cohesion, no game plan, no style of play.
London Lionesses looked quite organized, confident on the ball, more composed than us in defense and more threatening than us in attack.
To me, the increase in our energy seemed to coincide with Fahey coming on rather then going a goal down, not blaming Bailey though, not sure she got over that early injury.
I don't understand why the Holland was played wide, she usually gives our midfield so much of its energy?
Why didn't Roberts start, is she coming back from injury or something??
I'm going to the Watford game next week, I hope we sort it out by then....