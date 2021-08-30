I agree the league being cancelled due to COVID was a perfect storm that sent us down.



I remember being at what turned to be our last WSL game against West Ham.

At the time West Ham had just had a very poor run of results and we had just narrowly lost to Chelsea in a mid-week game, but were playing well.

I walked in the stadium thinking we'll win this one, but we made a bucket load of errors in the first 25 mins, never quite recovered, and ended up losing the game 4:2 (...going from memory).

If we had won that game or even got a draw we may have moved off the bottom of the table, but the rest is history.



Now there's loads of TV money in the WSL so the teams there have more funds.

However, our Women's Championship games are only shown very rarely on the FA Player, never on the BBC or Sky, so our income (and spending budget) is reduced.



Last season was our big season in which we should have bounced back up, didn't happen.

So this is our big season in which we'll win promotion (...I hope)