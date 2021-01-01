« previous next »
Kellan, kellan..give us the score.

Kellan, kellan..give us the score.

Kellan, kellan..give us the score.

😁
Kellan, kellan..give us the score.

Kellan, kellan..give us the score.

Kellan, kellan..give us the score.

😁

Highlights of the goals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_c2eBoNAvs
Highlights of the goals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_c2eBoNAvs

Cheers for that, will watch now - but have just started the clip and the commentator points out the game is being played in three blocks of 30 mins as agreed, which is sensible................yet the caption top left says 1st half ;D
What a finish for our 1st there. But my word what terrible defending by us for their two. Then, our 2nd was practically a carbon copy of their 2nd. Promising attack but Beardy has to close those holes in defence or we're toast again this season.
What a finish for our 1st there. But my word what terrible defending by us for their two. Then, our 2nd was practically a carbon copy of their 2nd. Promising attack but Beardy has to close those holes in defence or we're toast again this season.

I thought the defense was good last season, but I must agree we should have done better for both of those 2 goals.
I may be deceived by the camera angle, but it looks like Bailey could have cut the cross out.   ...or maybe I'm being a bit harsh. 
Who was that getting the assist for our 2nd?

...looked like they were wearing a no. 23 shirt
The same youtube user of the above link has now added the first two 30 minutes of the game. Not sure where the third piece is. The whole thing is on MUTV but I doubt anyone here will be admitting to having a sub  ;D

Our highlights are showing at half five, so they probably won't be online before then?

I can't tell who #23 is in the poor quality video. But it doesn't look like Parry or Smith to me. I'm guessing it's the trialist, so could be anyone at all. Sometimes clubs say 'trialist' when they actually mean 'signed but not announced before the game'. Or maybe she is just on trial. Gemma Davison turned out for Chelsea yesterday with no word, only the match photos give it away, and that's confused many.
Bit of indirectly related but cool news: the FA and PGMOL have appointed Bibiana Steinhaus to head up the goings on with match officials in the WSL and WC.
The same youtube user of the above link has now added the first two 30 minutes of the game. Not sure where the third piece is. The whole thing is on MUTV but I doubt anyone here will be admitting to having a sub  ;D

Our highlights are showing at half five, so they probably won't be online before then?

I can't tell who #23 is in the poor quality video. But it doesn't look like Parry or Smith to me. I'm guessing it's the trialist, so could be anyone at all. Sometimes clubs say 'trialist' when they actually mean 'signed but not announced before the game'. Or maybe she is just on trial. Gemma Davison turned out for Chelsea yesterday with no word, only the match photos give it away, and that's confused many.

Thanks for the info, I've watched it now,  here's my thoughts....

Good performance, we looked like we had more athletes on the pitch than we did last season.

The 3 stand outs to me were.
 - Leighanne Robe is looking twice the player she was last season.
 - Keirnan also looked good, very pacey and technically good on the ball.
 - Lawley looked up for it.

My thoughts on the new signings...
 - Matthews did ok
 - Daniels did ok (though she wasn't on the pitch long enough to judge.
 - Dean did nothing special for most of the match.
 - Campbell's throw is like Rory Delap's on steroids,  it's like a long thing on the end of a long thing, but stretched a bit :-)



Mathews looked ok


