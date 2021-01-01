The same youtube user of the above link has now added the first two 30 minutes of the game. Not sure where the third piece is. The whole thing is on MUTV but I doubt anyone here will be admitting to having a sub
Our highlights are showing at half five, so they probably won't be online before then?
I can't tell who #23 is in the poor quality video. But it doesn't look like Parry or Smith to me. I'm guessing it's the trialist, so could be anyone at all. Sometimes clubs say 'trialist' when they actually mean 'signed but not announced before the game'. Or maybe she is just on trial. Gemma Davison turned out for Chelsea yesterday with no word, only the match photos give it away, and that's confused many.
Thanks for the info, I've watched it now, here's my thoughts....
Good performance, we looked like we had more athletes on the pitch than we did last season.
The 3 stand outs to me were.
- Leighanne Robe is looking twice the player she was last season.
- Keirnan also looked good, very pacey and technically good on the ball.
- Lawley looked up for it.
My thoughts on the new signings...
- Matthews did ok
- Daniels did ok (though she wasn't on the pitch long enough to judge.
- Dean did nothing special for most of the match.
- Campbell's throw is like Rory Delap's on steroids, it's like a long thing on the end of a long thing, but stretched a bit :-)
