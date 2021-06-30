... famous last words. Pretty sure I've said them myself for the last few transfer windows
I'm only just rereading the posts about her here and I'm not sure how I managed to forget all about her being a possible.
I count six in with five going out, plus Babajide whenever it's announced. I'd say we're probably done now, but I'll not complain if there's more.
That was just the kind of final signing I was looking for, a striker who has been proven to be able to score goals at this level. Her goal scoring record over the last few seasons is apparently 1 goal every 3 games, that's between the Championship and WSL.
Compare that record to Thestrop's who scored about 4 all season, (...and I'm sure 1 of those was an own goal by the defender).
Our defense was strong last season, but now its got more cover, and more options.
Our mid-field looks better than it did last season.
Our attack looks more likely to create and more likely to score.
I'm the usually most pessimistic person on this planet, however at this point I'm actually feeling quite positive.