I did something nice for Andy Heaton's little girl cos I kept seeing pix and vidz of her by Andy of her goalkeeping antics.I made a post on LinkedIn and then hit up most of the people on my contact list directly connected to footie. First one te reply from the tagged list? Matt Beard. Class.Dear friends in the football family ⚽ . It's been many years since I had the privilege to train a goalie - I remember the thrill of watching someone grow (literally!) into their gloves 🙌🏻 and their role. Meet Francesca Heaton, daughter of a friend, Andy Heaton - she's 8 (he's considerably older! 🤩 )See the video - very impressive, the energy, the footwork, the reactions, the commitment.....apparently she's the smallest player in her team, yet arguably the most tenacious 🔥 . Surprised? Me neither!I'm inviting you to take a minute to offer some encouragement, advice and, yes, some love too, for this budding young talent❣️ . Who knows where she'll be in ten years from now.....do you recognise that thought?Drop a comment or a video clip here - Andy will ensure she sees it - she's had a few high profile shoutouts already from the likes of Steph Houghton - tag your footie friends - let's make her summer extra special now that she's back in training and lockdown's lifted! 🙏🏽Francesca - remember it's 80% positioning, 15% skill and 5% luck - and you're already better than your dad ever was!!! 🤣#liverpoolfc #lfc #ynwa #twal #goalkeeper #goalkeepertraining #allgoaliesaremadascatsMatt Beard Vicky Jepson Joe Potts Bruce Grobbelaar John Achterberg Paul Dalglish Jarmo Matikainen Rebecca (Bex) Smith Tiffeny Milbrett Rick Parry Antti Niemi Bianca Rech Andy Williams sander westerveld James Carroll Mark Morris Stéphanie Öhrström Inger Arnesson Hanna Marklund Rolf Rundström Keith Hackett Mark Clattenburg