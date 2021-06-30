« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Women (*)  (Read 347654 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,790
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3440 on: June 30, 2021, 02:53:28 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on June 30, 2021, 02:48:49 pm
I've no doubt that our keepers (and all of the other players) do work really hard in training.

Female athletes do achieve amazing things, however it would be foolish to ignore each individual's natural potential.
Just look at  the world record for High Jump, Long Jump, and Triple Jump, look at the figures for men and then compare each with the record for Women.
It doesn't matter how much training these elite athletes do, the fact is Women in general can not jump as high as men, and in general can not run as fast. This does not make Women's athletics a lesser sport to watch, it enhances it, the competition is often tighter.

I'm old fashioned, so think we need to stop judging Women by the standards of Men, stop measuring both sexes by the same yard sticks.

In my opinion, women's football is often better to watch than men's football;  better because of the differences (... not in-spite of them).
Do you remember the quite serious suggestion that the goal sizes should be reduced to take 'inferior' female goalkeeping into account? Yeah right - whilst we're at it, let's make the women play with a size 4 ball, not a 5 - and make the pitches smaller too........etc.......

You're bang-on here - it's more exciting precisely because of the differences we see when they play on, pardon the phrase, a level playing field :thumbup
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3441 on: June 30, 2021, 03:54:12 pm »
Quote from: LeoT on June 30, 2021, 02:22:28 pm
Yes, I noticed no Babajide too, I'd hoped she'd have got some reconciliation by now, but it doesn't look that way. (...new striker please)

Also, no Furney, I guess she's still injured.

I didn't notice Campbell either, maybe she's caring a knock already???

Finally, Who's the player in the 4th photo? ...I don't recognize her.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/437088-photos-pre-season-training-under-way-for-lfc-women
Furness tweeted a few days ago about only just starting to run again. Matthews is coming back from injury also. Campbell posted from training, so she was there to some extent, same as Holland and Hodson.

The player in the fourth pic is Evie Smith from the u21s.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3442 on: July 1, 2021, 03:20:26 pm »
Emma Sanders is saying Carla Humphrey is a maybe. Another one out of contract from Bristol.

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1410565632551161860
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3443 on: July 1, 2021, 03:32:11 pm »
We should swerve her
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,790
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3444 on: July 1, 2021, 03:35:25 pm »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3445 on: July 1, 2021, 03:37:27 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on July  1, 2021, 03:35:25 pm
Why, Chris?

Essentially she's not very good and will never be more than a Championship player in my opinion but there's a reason why Leah Williamson is going to the Olympics this summer and she isn't despite them being in the same age group when coming up through Arsenal's centre of excellence, she's more interested in her social life than football.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,129
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3446 on: July 1, 2021, 04:01:08 pm »
Quote from: kellan on June 30, 2021, 03:54:12 pm
Furness tweeted a few days ago about only just starting to run again.

She's been walking her dog plenty though - chat to her often by us as her dog likes playing with mine!
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3447 on: July 1, 2021, 06:09:20 pm »
Quote from: kellan on July  1, 2021, 03:20:26 pm
Emma Sanders is saying Carla Humphrey is a maybe. Another one out of contract from Bristol.

https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1410565632551161860

Interesting, what position does she play?

The only position I think we may be light in at the mo is another striker.
The new girl Kiernan apparently was injured quite a bit at West Ham, and I am not so confidant that Babajide will return to the fold.
« Last Edit: July 2, 2021, 11:47:27 am by LeoT »
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3448 on: July 2, 2021, 03:46:06 pm »
Humphrey signing confirmed
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,845
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3449 on: July 2, 2021, 05:05:22 pm »
Must say that's a good looking lass. I only know this because the main account retweeted it.  ;D
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,790
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3450 on: July 7, 2021, 11:01:33 am »
I did something nice for Andy Heaton's little girl cos I kept seeing pix and vidz of her by Andy of her goalkeeping antics.

I made a post on LinkedIn and then hit up most of the people on my contact list directly connected to footie. First one te reply from the tagged list? Matt Beard. Class.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6818148543048560640/

Dear friends in the football family ⚽ . It's been many years since I had the privilege to train a goalie - I remember the thrill of watching someone grow (literally!) into their gloves 🙌🏻 and their role. Meet Francesca Heaton, daughter of a friend, Andy Heaton - she's 8 (he's considerably older! 🤩 )

See the video - very impressive, the energy, the footwork, the reactions, the commitment.....apparently she's the smallest player in her team, yet arguably the most tenacious 🔥 . Surprised? Me neither!

I'm inviting you to take a minute to offer some encouragement, advice and, yes, some love too, for this budding young talent❣️ . Who knows where she'll be in ten years from now.....do you recognise that thought?

Drop a comment or a video clip here - Andy will ensure she sees it - she's had a few high profile shoutouts already from the likes of Steph Houghton - tag your footie friends - let's make her summer extra special now that she's back in training and lockdown's lifted!  🙏🏽

Francesca - remember it's 80% positioning, 15% skill and 5% luck - and you're already better than your dad ever was!!!  🤣

#liverpoolfc #lfc #ynwa #twal #goalkeeper #goalkeepertraining #allgoaliesaremadascats

Matt Beard Vicky Jepson Joe Potts Bruce Grobbelaar John Achterberg Paul Dalglish Jarmo Matikainen Rebecca (Bex) Smith Tiffeny Milbrett Rick Parry Antti Niemi Bianca Rech Andy Williams sander westerveld James Carroll Mark Morris Stéphanie Öhrström Inger Arnesson Hanna Marklund Rolf Rundström Keith Hackett Mark Clattenburg
« Last Edit: July 7, 2021, 11:05:24 am by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3451 on: July 7, 2021, 11:03:39 am »
Ah nice one Jim! Top man!

"He's considerably older" :lmao not sure Andy would like that haha
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,790
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3452 on: July 7, 2021, 11:05:46 am »
Quote from: Welshred on July  7, 2021, 11:03:39 am
Ah nice one Jim! Top man!

"He's considerably older" :lmao not sure Andy would like that haha
He had copy approval before posting it ;)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3453 on: July 8, 2021, 06:04:56 pm »
Inside training...

https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_ektmuuoi/


Got to say, the club seems to have stepped up in terms of content of the Womens team over the last few months.
Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3454 on: July 9, 2021, 11:03:56 am »
Quote from: Welshred on May 25, 2021, 12:53:39 pm
Spurs have released Rianna Dean and Anna Filbey, if they're willing to drop down to the Championship for another season we should be all over them...
;D
Quote
Liverpool FC Women seal Rianna Dean signing

The 22-year-old joins the club after three years at Tottenham Hotspur, having emerged from the academy at Arsenal and spent a season with Millwall Lionesses.

Deans goals helped Spurs secure promotion from the Championship to the Womens Super League in 2018-19 and establish themselves in the top flight.

The forward, who concluded her Spurs career with 21 strikes in 63 appearances, has also represented England up to U21 level.

LFC Women manager Matt Beard said: It was important we signed a proven goalscorer and Rianna has done that consistently in two seasons in the Championship.

She had a great first WSL season before being in and out of the team last year. So shes hungry and were getting a talented young player as well as adding depth to the squad and competition for places.

Dean spoke of her excitement as she joined the Reds for pre-season training this week.

Im buzzing, the club is massive, Im really looking forward to it and Im really happy to be here, she said.

My job is to score goals and hopefully that is what the fans will see from me. I like to work hard and do my best for the team.

Dean is the sixth new recruit for LFC Women this summer and she believes a strong squad can only be good for all the players involved.

When you have healthy competition it only pushes individuals in the team to do better, the No.19 added. Ive come here to get promotion and help the team push on.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/437544-liverpool-fc-women-seal-rianna-dean-signing
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3455 on: July 9, 2021, 11:10:38 am »
Quote from: kellan on July  9, 2021, 11:03:56 am
;D

Had a feeling this was happening after she retweeted an LFC fan account a few weeks ago. I know Rianna from Arsenal, think she was a little unlucky at Spurs last season but goals were a problem for us last season and she should sort that out.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3456 on: July 9, 2021, 11:18:12 am »
Quote from: Welshred on July  9, 2021, 11:10:38 am
Had a feeling this was happening after she retweeted an LFC fan account a few weeks ago. I know Rianna from Arsenal, think she was a little unlucky at Spurs last season but goals were a problem for us last season and she should sort that out.
... famous last words. Pretty sure I've said them myself for the last few transfer windows  :-X

I'm only just rereading the posts about her here and I'm not sure how I managed to forget all about her being a possible.

I count six in with five going out, plus Babajide whenever it's announced. I'd say we're probably done now, but I'll not complain if there's more.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,516
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3457 on: July 9, 2021, 01:01:41 pm »
https://twitter.com/Rinsolab11_/status/1413447325368807425?s=20

Well it seems she's announced it herself with this
Logged

Offline LeoT

  • ayer - makes me feel like daaaancin'.....
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • My cup is barely even half empty
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3458 on: Yesterday at 01:57:20 am »
Quote from: kellan on July  9, 2021, 11:18:12 am
... famous last words. Pretty sure I've said them myself for the last few transfer windows  :-X

I'm only just rereading the posts about her here and I'm not sure how I managed to forget all about her being a possible.

I count six in with five going out, plus Babajide whenever it's announced. I'd say we're probably done now, but I'll not complain if there's more.


That was just the kind of final signing I was looking for, a striker who has been proven to be able to score goals at this level. Her goal scoring record over the last few seasons is apparently 1 goal every 3 games, that's between the Championship and WSL.
Compare that record to Thestrop's who scored about 4 all season, (...and I'm sure 1 of those was an own goal by the defender).

Our defense was strong last season,  but now its got more cover, and more options.
Our mid-field looks better than it did last season.
Our attack looks more likely to create and more likely to score. 

I'm the usually most pessimistic person on this planet,   however at this point I'm actually feeling quite positive.

Logged
My cup is barely even half empty

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,034
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3459 on: Yesterday at 07:50:39 am »
Quote from: LeoT on Yesterday at 01:57:20 am

That was just the kind of final signing I was looking for, a striker who has been proven to be able to score goals at this level. Her goal scoring record over the last few seasons is apparently 1 goal every 3 games, that's between the Championship and WSL.
Compare that record to Thestrop's who scored about 4 all season, (...and I'm sure 1 of those was an own goal by the defender).

Our defense was strong last season,  but now its got more cover, and more options.
Our mid-field looks better than it did last season.
Our attack looks more likely to create and more likely to score. 

I'm the usually most pessimistic person on this planet,   however at this point I'm actually feeling quite positive.
I still believe our goal scoring issue was entirely mental.

We struggled in 19/20 for being bottom end of the table - we just didn't handle the added pressure of having to finish chances to score when they're so few. It's not a coincidence that goals started once Furness joined and that she was the one scoring them, because she hadn't yet had the confidence knocked out of her like everyone else had suffered.

We struggled in 20/21 because the season before did such a number on us, that as soon as we slipped down the table a bit and the pressure to score returned, we played like we didn't think we could score ever again.

We probably didn't shake things up enough for 20/21 to make it feel like a fresh start. If Beard had kept the forwards we had, I think there would have been improvement in goals just for the refreshing of all it, because there's no reason players of their level couldn't have banged them in against Championship defences. That he has changed the forwards as well should really mean this monkey is finally off our backs now.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,790
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 10:09:14 am »
Not seen this mentioned anywhere else here, apologies if missed.......but I just noticed that Joe Potts is back as keeper coach ;D

Matt and Joe reunited. A coaching partnership that oversaw two consecutive league title wins. This can only be good news.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 