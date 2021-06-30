I've no doubt that our keepers (and all of the other players) do work really hard in training.
Female athletes do achieve amazing things, however it would be foolish to ignore each individual's natural potential.
Just look at the world record for High Jump, Long Jump, and Triple Jump, look at the figures for men and then compare each with the record for Women.
It doesn't matter how much training these elite athletes do, the fact is Women in general can not jump as high as men, and in general can not run as fast. This does not make Women's athletics a lesser sport to watch, it enhances it, the competition is often tighter.
I'm old fashioned, so think we need to stop judging Women by the standards of Men, stop measuring both sexes by the same yard sticks.
In my opinion, women's football is often better to watch than men's football; better because of the differences (... not in-spite of them).
Do you remember the quite serious suggestion that the goal sizes should be reduced to take 'inferior' female goalkeeping into account? Yeah right - whilst we're at it, let's make the women play with a size 4 ball, not a 5 - and make the pitches smaller too........etc.......
You're bang-on here - it's more exciting precisely because of the differences we see when they play on, pardon the phrase, a level playing field