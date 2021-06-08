Womens football is already cheap as chips and its hard to see what else FSG should be doing. People just dont want to watch womens football in significant numbers.



As far as I am concerned, its only the mens team that matters. Anything that gets in the way of or takes resources away from that is a no no.



Let the womens team spend whatever it generates and whatever amount we can spare without affecting the first team. If that means the womens team is second rate I honestly couldnt care less.



I've heard this point of view a number of times, I don't agree with you but I totally understand you.Its totally possible for a Liverpool fan to feel no real connection to the women's team whilst still being a genuine passionate fan.In the same way I feel very little connection to the u18 or u23s, I've only ever been to watch one Liverpool u23 match in my whole life.If I'm honest, I think the issue is; womens football is different to mens football in terms of pace and physicality.This often causes some fans to not engage, or take it seriously.It is very un-PC to say this, and not very WOKE, however I will say it anyway (...sorry in advance, I mean no offence).Sorry if I offended anyone with that, I honestly mean no offence, just need you to understand my (archaic, now unfashionable) point of view.With that in mind I love the womens game. I've been to watch way more Liverpool womens games than Liverpool mens games.The elite men are mostly just as skillful as the elite women.Mostly the women can't jump as high as the men, and in general are not as tall as the men, so the womens' game has more shooting from outside the box.The women are just as aggressive as the men, just as competitive.The men are just as tactically aware as the Women.If you watch the womens game expecting it to be the same as the mens game you will be disappointed.If you watch the womens game understanding the differences, its mostly way more entertaining than the mens game.....Just my opinion.