Author Topic: Liverpool Women (*)  (Read 340651 times)

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on June  6, 2021, 11:31:12 pm
Seems a fair question to ask FSG how they can do right by the women's team.

Your question of "What can be done to make the supporters more interested in the women's team?" is not a fair question to put to FSG for the very same thing you've said - that it's not FSG who will convert a supporter. Or is at least not their job alone, and is not a job which can be finished any time soon.

I take your point, but I was just commenting on the relative lack of interest in women's football per se. Why should FSG be questioned over their commitment to women's football when the supporters are at best apathetic? Given the cost and difficulty of getting tickets to watch the men one would think that a fiver to watch the women would be an attractive alternative, yet the crowds aren't there. I have been to a game but the quality of football was comparatively poor to say the least. Is it an issue of quality or something else that means so few are bothered to attend?


We live in London, so we try to go to as many Women's games against the London teams as possible.
I have never been to a Liverpool Women's home game.

Conversely, we have Liverpool Men's membership so try to travel to Anfield a couple of times per season (...if by some miracle we get some tickets when they're released mid-July and mid-November).

It was by not being able to get men's tickets that we got interested in watching the women's game.
Now I'm as interested in both the Men's and Women'd equally.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 04:13:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:08:29 am
Also, I've been browsing the Super League's website and it's a little odd that Liverpool is the only club that displays its usual crest with 'Women' randomly written underneath it. We need to remove that asap and just normalise them as part of the wider club. Plus it just looks shite.
Serious question, and I'm not taking the piss, but is that not a marketing/branding thing......i.e. seeing the women's team as a separate 'brand' from the men's? I know that's ridiculous (as in men and women are equally marketable to regardless of it's women or men playing!!) - just wondering what their rationale might be.....
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on June  3, 2021, 09:09:41 pm
I see one of the questions asked of SOS regarding supporters' representation at board level was:

What can we do to make FSG more interested in the womens team?

SOS: Supporters of the womens team will be one of the presently under-represented fan groups considered to be part of the Supporters Board. This will ensure there is direct influence with LFC on this matter.

It appears harsh on FSG as the question should have been "What can be done to make the supporters more interested in the women's team?" Is it FSG's fault that the women's team, along with nearly all women's teams, attracts so few supporters? The last full season saw an average attendance for the women of just 3083, indeed the whole season's aggregate attendance of 40,075 would not fill Anfield once. The average matchday attendance for all teams was just 3401 with four teams not even reaching 2000. I suppose supporters vote with their feet and if the women's game is unattractive for whatever reasons people just won't go. I don't know what FSG can do to make supporters want to pay £5 to go and watch the team. (All figures from www.worldfootball.net)

Womens football is already cheap as chips and its hard to see what else FSG should be doing. People just dont want to watch womens football in significant numbers.

As far as I am concerned, its only the mens team that matters. Anything that gets in the way of or takes resources away from that is a no no.

Let the womens team spend whatever it generates and whatever amount we can spare without affecting the first team. If that means the womens team is second rate I honestly couldnt care less.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 04:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm
Womens football is already cheap as chips and its hard to see what else FSG should be doing. People just dont want to watch womens football in significant numbers.

As far as I am concerned, its only the mens team that matters. Anything that gets in the way of or takes resources away from that is a no no.

Let the womens team spend whatever it generates and whatever amount we can spare without affecting the first team. If that means the womens team is second rate I honestly couldnt care less.
Then given this is a starred thread, I trust this will be your final post in it of that nature.

To dismiss outright an entire team that wears the Liver Bird you profess to care about is a gross insult.

Whoever represents our club and wears that badge deserves our full support and respect, regardless of whether they have tits or testicles (or, for that matter, both or neither). They all got more balls than you, given how shamefully dismissive that contribution just now was. Consider this a warning.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 04:58:01 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:53:43 pm
Then given this is a starred thread, I trust this will be your final post in it of that nature.

To dismiss outright an entire team that wears the Liver Bird you profess to care about is a gross insult.

Whoever represents our club and wears that badge deserves our full support and respect, regardless of whether they have tits or testicles (or, for that matter, both or neither). They all got more balls than you, given how shamefully dismissive that contribution just now was. Consider this a warning.

I didnt say anything misogynistic so calm down and get off your high horse. There was a discussion of what resources FSG should apply to the womens team. In my view the answer is the bare minimum.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 04:59:32 pm »
Hmmm, not said anything misogynistic. Hmmmmm

Quote
As far as I am concerned, its only the mens team that matters

Quote
Anything that gets in the way of or takes resources away from that is a no no.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 04:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:59:32 pm
Hmmm, not said anything misogynistic. Hmmmmm

Consult a dictionary before posting such rubbish.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 05:00:50 pm »
Consult your missus if you have one or any female in your life.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 05:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:00:50 pm
Consult your missus if you have one or any female in your life.  ;D

She says she is only interested in the mens team as well. That is what Liverpool FC is to the vast majority of fans. Its great there is a womens team I just have no interest in it.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 05:18:49 pm »
You might want to take the advice of one of the site's more lenient moderators before you tell them to get off their high horse...
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 05:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:18:49 pm
You might want to take the advice of one of the site's more lenient moderators before you tell them to get off their high horse...

Mods can do whatever they like. If they only want to allow certain opinions on certain subjects then fine. Its their site.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 05:24:43 pm »
Liverpool FC womens team is an elite football team. A full-time professional outfit. They should be treated as such.

That wasn't just aimed at Berger. It's aimed at FSG as well
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 05:25:15 pm »
You've been given the opportunity to bow out gracefully but if you want to go in a blaze of glory then that's your prerogative :D

I'll never understand why people go into threads they have no interest in to post negatively
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3373 on: Yesterday at 05:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:25:15 pm
You've been given the opportunity to bow out gracefully but if you want to go in a blaze of glory then that's your prerogative :D

I'll never understand why people go into threads they have no interest in to post negatively

Im interested in the allocation of the clubs resources which is what I was commenting on.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3374 on: Yesterday at 05:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 05:26:29 pm
Im interested in the allocation of the clubs resources which is what I was commenting on.
Okay, I'll bite. What's your definition of 'too much' being allocated to the women's team.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3375 on: Yesterday at 05:45:13 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 05:29:47 pm
Okay, I'll bite. What's your definition of 'too much' being allocated to the women's team.

Ive answered this. Anything that takes resources away from the mens team.

This is why I was happy that for the womens team not to be part of the new training complex. Not because I hate them or women generally but because I would prefer that space be used for the benefit of the mens team which includes the academy because that serves the mens team ultimately.

The womens team should keep any revenues it generates which should include a cut of any sponsorship which its players are involved with. Personally, I think it makes more sense for the womens team to have its one separate sponsors but I could be convinced otherwise.

The womens team was established in 89. Its a footnote in this clubs history which for the vast majority of fans is all about the mens team.

Think of it this way - if FSG said we have listens to concerns about the womens team and we will be reducing the wage bill by 5% and spending that on the womens team would you be okay with that? I wouldnt.

I dont care if the womens team is the best or rubbish. As long as they go out and fight for the shirt and conduct themselves in a manner befitting a representative of the club (which they do) thats all I ask.

I dont believe the majority of Liverpool fans care how good the womens side is. I dont and Im not going to pretend otherwise.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3376 on: Yesterday at 05:50:06 pm »
Right so basically you don't want the club to provide any resources to the women's team whatsoever. You're going to be disappointed because there are no women's teams out there who could survive without the backing of their men's team.

To describe them as a footnote and not important is ridiculous. No wonder the women's game is still on its knees with misogynist attitudes like this.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3377 on: Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm »
 ;D

I'm making popcorn lads and lasses.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3378 on: Yesterday at 05:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:50:06 pm
Right so basically you don't want the club to provide any resources to the women's team whatsoever. You're going to be disappointed because there are no women's teams out there who could survive without the backing of their men's team.

To describe them as a footnote and not important is ridiculous. No wonder the women's game is still on its knees with misogynist attitudes like this.

Its not misogynist - its true. I really wish people would cut it out with silly slurs just because someone disagrees with me. I dont give a shit about the Chinese or Ghanaian mens teams. Does that make me a racist?

Ask a random Liverpool fan to name a single member of the womens team and they will draw a blank. Ask them for their top 10 moments in Liverpool history and none will be from the womens team. There is nothing wrong with that. The mens team will always be the bigger draw and priority. So what?

Personally, I dont care whether we have a womens team. If thats important to others then great. I am glad the team exists for them.

They question posed was - what else should FSG be doing? Not much in my view. They already do enough for the womena team. A successful womens team is not a priority for me and I bet it isnt for the vast majority of fans. There is nothing stopping people turning up to watch them, but only a few (relatively) do.

If FSG think there is more they can do without taking resources away from the mens team thats fine by me. If they said they were going to reallocate the entire budget to the academy I would be fine with that too.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3379 on: Yesterday at 06:02:21 pm »
Football helps so many people, Clubs should support their communities and clubs at all levels, not because they can gain from it, but because its the right thing to do.

FSG should absolutely support the womens team in anyway they can, can't be right that investment is only made for financial returns.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3380 on: Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 06:02:21 pm
Football helps so many people, Clubs should support their communities and clubs at all levels, not because they can gain from it, but because its the right thing to do.

FSG should absolutely support the womens team in anyway they can, can't be right that investment is only made for financial returns.

Then wouldnt it be better to spend the womens budget on grass roots womens football? Is it an elite professional outfit or a charitable endeavour. Not sure it can be both.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 06:06:09 pm »
Well I for one am glad that we have such "progressive" fans like you...seeing as you're not arsed about the women's side of the club I still don't know why 1) you decided to post in this thread and 2) continue to do so especially after a mod asked you not to.

In 1920 53,000 people watched a women's match before the FA banned it in 1921 as they thought it was unsuitable for them. Men's football only just about got over 21,000. Men owe a lot to women's football to try and get its popularity back up to the point it was before they decided they weren't allowed to pay. Attitudes like yours hold it back, whether you think you're a misogynist or not.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 06:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:06:09 pm
Well I for one am glad that we have such "progressive" fans like you...seeing as you're not arsed about the women's side of the club I still don't know why 1) you decided to post in this thread and 2) continue to do so especially after a mod asked you not to.

In 1920 53,000 people watched a women's match before the FA banned it in 1921 as they thought it was unsuitable for them. Men's football only just about got over 21,000. Men owe a lot to women's football to try and get its popularity back up to the point it was before they decided they weren't allowed to pay. Attitudes like yours hold it back, whether you think you're a misogynist or not.
 

Ive already answered your questions. I suspect you are just enjoying the rush of being morally outraged.

The huge crowds were for one-off charity games and Franklands flair for marketing helped draw crowds too. You are either ignorant of the history of teams like Kerr Ladies or being deliberately disingenuous if you are suggesting it was as popular as the mens game. The FAs ban was of course a disgrace.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3383 on: Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 05:45:13 pm
Ive answered this. Anything that takes resources away from the mens team.

This is why I was happy that for the womens team not to be part of the new training complex. Not because I hate them or women generally but because I would prefer that space be used for the benefit of the mens team which includes the academy because that serves the mens team ultimately.

The womens team should keep any revenues it generates which should include a cut of any sponsorship which its players are involved with. Personally, I think it makes more sense for the womens team to have its one separate sponsors but I could be convinced otherwise.

The womens team was established in 89. Its a footnote in this clubs history which for the vast majority of fans is all about the mens team.

Think of it this way - if FSG said we have listens to concerns about the womens team and we will be reducing the wage bill by 5% and spending that on the womens team would you be okay with that? I wouldnt.

I dont care if the womens team is the best or rubbish. As long as they go out and fight for the shirt and conduct themselves in a manner befitting a representative of the club (which they do) thats all I ask.

I dont believe the majority of Liverpool fans care how good the womens side is. I dont and Im not going to pretend otherwise.
A 5% reduction on the men's team yearly wage bill to reallocate it to the women's team would fund the women's team at their current budget for three whole seasons. To allocate it to them for just one season would see our spending dwarf pretty much every club in England. Your understanding of the financial disparity needs a bit of tuning.

What the club paid Adam Bogdan in a single year would have doubled the women's team's season budget for that year. And he was here for three.

It is entirely possible for the club to spend not a penny more than it does but still significantly boost the finances of the women's team just by reallocating them money from areas of complete and utter waste. It would be such a pittance amount which makes a considerable difference to the women's team that the men's team wouldn't even feel the money going to that side of the club and wouldn't even feel the money if it were to stay on their side.

The women's team recorded a loss of £5k in the most recent accounts. FSG already run the women's team exactly as you would like it to be done. The absolute bare minimum of an increase in the way of trying harder would bring about a dramatic difference with no negative knock on to any area of the club.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3384 on: Yesterday at 06:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 06:16:44 pm
Ive already answered your questions. I suspect you are just enjoying the rush of being morally outraged.

The huge crowds were for one-off charity games and Franklands flair for marketing helped draw crowds too. You are either ignorant of the history of teams like Kerr Ladies or being deliberately disingenuous if you are suggesting it was as popular as the mens game. The FAs ban was of course a disgrace.

Morally outraged, behave yourself.

I've worked in women's football for one of the biggest clubs in the country so I'm well versed on the history of their game thank you very much, I don't need lectures from you about it. I'll bow out of this thread now however seeing as it's a starred thread until there's further word from Jim about it.
« Reply #3385 on: Yesterday at 06:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:21:16 pm
Morally outraged, behave yourself.

I've worked in women's football for one of the biggest clubs in the country so I'm well versed on the history of their game thank you very much, I don't need lectures from you about it. I'll bow out of this thread now however seeing as it's a starred thread until there's further word from Jim about it.

I didnt lecture you. If you know as much about the womens game as you profess then it seems you were indeed being deliberately disingenuous. Feel free to point out what you think I got wrong about the point you made. Is it your contention that womens games regularly drew bigger crowds than the mens game other than for charity games?

As for banging on about what the mods do or do not have to say. Give it a rest, eh? Youre not in primary school crying to teacher now.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3386 on: Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm »
Can I just say it's been a while since someone dug their own grave like this on RAWK.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3387 on: Yesterday at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm
Can I just say it's been a while since someone dug their own grave like this on RAWK.  ;D

Bergersleftpeg? Who the fuck is Bergersleftpeg?
« Reply #3388 on: Yesterday at 06:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm
Can I just say it's been a while since someone dug their own grave like this on RAWK.  ;D

Why not try engaging with what I have said instead of silly sneering?

Many in here seem to think FSG should do more for the womens team. My question is why?

It appears the answer to that for many is - because theyre not a very good team at the moment. My question on that is - why does that matter?

A broader question - why should the leading womens teams be mainly offshoots of mens teams? Why cant the sport be allowed to develop from the ground up instead? This was in fact how the womens team started out anyway.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3389 on: Yesterday at 07:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 06:43:09 pm
Why not try engaging with what I have said instead of silly sneering?

Many in here seem to think FSG should do more for the womens team. My question is why?

It appears the answer to that for many is - because theyre not a very good team at the moment. My question on that is - why does that matter?

A broader question - why should the leading womens teams be mainly offshoots of mens teams? Why cant the sport be allowed to develop from the ground up instead? This was in fact how the womens team started out anyway.

So first of all. A quick look on Wikipedia for the Liverpool women's team with the facts like 1981, Newton LFC (subsequently renamed Knowsley United WFC) isn't the best way to develop your point.

Even if you wanted to be more cynical for support for the women's team then a successful women's team could end up supporting the men's team financially. By becoming a self sufficient football club then finances at the very least doesn't need to be a sink on the men's team.

If you want to be even more cynical then things like Sponsorship, social media etc can be split between multiple teams, increases exposure and thus allows us to ask for more when it comes to signing these deals.

If LFC women's team is on TV more then more exposure for those sponsors. More success means more points of contact.

Then being less cynical, we have used Widnes, Prenton Park and Chester FC for games over the years. We are supporting those local areas. We directly supported Tranmere last season with their pitch and training facilities. That allowed us to meet all our fixtures whilst not using the new training complex. This also allows us to cultivate that relationship with Tranmere for things like pre season friendlies.

That is all below the ultimate aim of having equality within the sport. And not just PR equality like This is Liverpool This Means More. Real tangible equality. Regardless on finances

Supporting a promotion challenge next season isn't going to stop Liverpool signing Mbappe. Supporting a promotion challenge and becoming the best women's team in England and Europe would probably cost Salahs wages for about 3 months
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3390 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:43:35 pm
So first of all. A quick look on Wikipedia for the Liverpool women's team with the facts like 1981, Newton LFC (subsequently renamed Knowsley United WFC) isn't the best way to develop your point.

Even if you wanted to be more cynical for support for the women's team then a successful women's team could end up supporting the men's team financially. By becoming a self sufficient football club then finances at the very least doesn't need to be a sink on the men's team.

If you want to be even more cynical then things like Sponsorship, social media etc can be split between multiple teams, increases exposure and thus allows us to ask for more when it comes to signing these deals.

If LFC women's team is on TV more then more exposure for those sponsors. More success means more points of contact.

Then being less cynical, we have used Widnes, Prenton Park and Chester FC for games over the years. We are supporting those local areas. We directly supported Tranmere last season with their pitch and training facilities. That allowed us to meet all our fixtures whilst not using the new training complex. also allows us to

I dont follow your first para at all.

Second para. Yes, in principle. Very unlikely that LFC womens team will ever be able to pay for the mens team. I agree that a self-sufficient womens team would not be a drain on the mens team. This is true by definition. I think the womens team should be largely self-sufficient. Support from the club (which lets face it means the mens team) should be minimal.

Again, the question posed above in various guises is - what should FSG do to support the womens team. Pretty much exactly what they are doing now in my opinion. No more certainly.

Third para - at the moment, association with the womens team has negligible value as compared to association with the mens team. As I have already said, I think the womens team should get a cut of campaigns they help with but i think pursuing independent sponsors makes more sense long term. I think the ladies team having their own main sponsor is a good idea for example.

Fourth para - not if hardly anyone watches. Despite generally being free to watch - the womens game doesnt draw the eyeballs in this country. Not on a week to week basis. A few one off games may get good figures.

Fifth para. LFC does not exist to support Tranmere and Chester. A happy side effect perhaps. I do think it makes more sense for the womens team to use smaller grounds. Frankly, even those grounds are bigger than what they need.

Sixth para. Equality regardless of finances? What does that even mean? I dont know when this became controversial, but the only thing that matters to me is the success of the first team (I.e. the mens team). That is why the club exists.

Final para. I would rather spend three months of Salahs wages on the first team. I dont care if the womens team is the best in the land. Im not apologising for that. If it can be the best in the land without any material increase in expenditure which is not paid for by the activities of the womens team then brilliant.

Its just a question of how the club uses its resources as I keep saying. It just is not a priority for me any more than the success of the Bayern Munich E Sports team is a priority for Bayern fans.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3391 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm »
Final word from me - you can call me as many names as you like for not caring about the womens team, but that is the rule not the exception as evidenced by the number of pages this topic has compared to the youth team thread and even the who I saw in Asda thread.

Accordingly, I dont see FSG allocating more resources to the team as a priority.

None of that means I hate women or that is think women shouldnt be able to play football. Some of you seem determined to detect misogyny so you can pay yourself on the back for calling it out.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3392 on: Yesterday at 08:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 06:04:39 pm
Then wouldnt it be better to spend the womens budget on grass roots womens football? Is it an elite professional outfit or a charitable endeavour. Not sure it can be both.

They don't exist without each other, more money ahould be invested in women and girls grass roots football, more should be invested in mens and boys too.

I have a daughter who plays football, she has a dream of representing Liverpool Women one day. Kids need to dream, yes girls too.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3393 on: Yesterday at 09:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm
Final word from me - you can call me as many names as you like for not caring about the womens team, but that is the rule not the exception as evidenced by the number of pages this topic has compared to the youth team thread and even the who I saw in Asda thread.

Accordingly, I dont see FSG allocating more resources to the team as a priority.

None of that means I hate women or that is think women shouldnt be able to play football. Some of you seem determined to detect misogyny so you can pay yourself on the back for calling it out.
Support EVERY Liverpool player or NONE. End of. Now THAT'S the "final word".
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3394 on: Yesterday at 09:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 04:58:01 pm
I didnt say anything misogynistic so calm down and get off your high horse. There was a discussion of what resources FSG should apply to the womens team. In my view the answer is the bare minimum.
I didn't say you'd said anything "misogynistic" [sic] and it's not about being on a high horse, it's about being a Liverpool Football Club supporter and you have in essence called an entire section of it not only irrelevant but an unnecessary drain in resources. If you can't see the issue there, then nobody can help you.

Take the summer off to think about your SUPPORT for the WHOLE Liverpool Football Club family. This is a starred thread. You have chosen to ignore the warning. Plenty of other LFC-related sites for you to be this staggeringly stupid. Try a few. See you in August.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm by 24∗7 »
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3395 on: Yesterday at 10:24:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on June  4, 2021, 01:46:57 am
Here's an idea to increase attendance to watch the LFC Womens team.

Put on offer 2 tickets to watch the Mens team via a draw based on ticket number to the Womens home match. Announced during half time of the Womens match.

Knowing how hard it is to get a match ticket, this would give someone a chance to go to the match. As there are lesser attendances at the Womens match, maybe your odds would be decent to go to see the  Mens  side play.

So no takers then?

Not a good suggestion?
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3396 on: Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:19:35 pm
Support EVERY Liverpool player or NONE. End of. Now THAT'S the "final word".

That's where I came in. What do you mean by "support"? For me it's going to watch them play, but hardly anybody does that. FSG are not accountable for the relatively pitiful levels of attendance as they are commensurate with national levels of interest, or lack of it. It's all very well to speak in platitudes as you do, but the only 'support' that really counts is bums on seats. Typing coments like yours is meaningless, as is improving the players' contracts, massive publicity or pumping money into the team if the game is unattractive to the vast majority of supporters. The only way, in my opinion, for the women's game to be popular if it is worth watching and currently it is not. So how do you make it attractive and worth paying to watch? As I said I went once and wasn't enamoured as the quality was comparatively mediocre, so how do you make the game worth paying good money to watch?
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3397 on: Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:37:45 pm
That's where I came in. What do you mean by "support"? For me it's going to watch them play, but hardly anybody does that. FSG are not accountable for the relatively pitiful levels of attendance as they are commensurate with national levels of interest, or lack of it. It's all very well to speak in platitudes as you do, but the only 'support' that really counts is bums on seats. Typing coments like yours is meaningless, as is improving the players' contracts, massive publicity or pumping money into the team if the game is unattractive to the vast majority of supporters. The only way, in my opinion, for the women's game to be popular if it is worth watching and currently it is not. So how do you make it attractive and worth paying to watch? As I said I went once and wasn't enamoured as the quality was comparatively mediocre, so how do you make the game worth paying good money to watch?
Been there, done that. The atmos is partially what you make it. Just going, just being there was worth every penny mate. Going once and then griping about it on a fans' forum is hardly meaningful is it? Is that your definition of support? I certainly don't consider the other poster's dismissive reference to an entire team's set up being a distraction that diverts resources away from the really important other team "support".

So, you went once and didn't like it. Then you complain about it not being good enough. Sounds to me like you have a choice - be part of the solution or continue being part of the problem.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm by 24∗7 »
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3398 on: Today at 12:21:02 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
Been there, done that. The atmos is partially what you make it. Just going, just being there was worth every penny mate. Going once and then griping about it on a fans' forum is hardly meaningful is it? Is that your definition of support? I certainly don't consider the other poster's dismissive reference to an entire team's set up being a distraction that diverts resources away from the really important other team "support".

So, you went once and didn't like it. Then you complain about it not being good enough. Sounds to me like you have a choice - be part of the solution or continue being part of the problem.

I am making a judgement based on what I saw and the distinct general uninterest based on attendances. The problem you have is that hardly anybody goes to watch the team (and other women's teams) play. I am glad that you enjoy your experience but that doesn't hide the fact that you are in a very small minority. So given that attendances are pitifully small explain how you would improve them? Just shouting for 'support' or blaming me for only going once (which is more than most) is irrelevant.  The women's game attracts virtually the equivalent of hockey and I have never met anyone who goes to watch hockey.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3399 on: Today at 04:57:53 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:21:02 am
I am making a judgement based on what I saw and the distinct general uninterest based on attendances. The problem you have is that hardly anybody goes to watch the team (and other women's teams) play. I am glad that you enjoy your experience but that doesn't hide the fact that you are in a very small minority. So given that attendances are pitifully small explain how you would improve them? Just shouting for 'support' or blaming me for only going once (which is more than most) is irrelevant.  The women's game attracts virtually the equivalent of hockey and I have never met anyone who goes to watch hockey.
I've already posted this answer somewhere. It 'isn't worth watching' - as a direct comparison to men's football, which is what people mean when they state this view - because it is decades behind in its development and playing catch up.

It becomes 'worth watching' in line with further development.

Further development comes about from clubs with women's teams investing in them. Upgrade academy standards, coaching standards, training facilities, match day facilities, medical and physio departments, and the like, and players get better.

Better players get you higher up a table, which in turn attracts sponsorship generally and also indirectly as a result of participation in additional competitions. Increased revenues from sponsorship and competition earnings then go towards further upgrades of the above listed things, which betters players again.

The better the on the pitch fortunes and the better the general standards, the easier it is to sell. The easier the sell, the more people get onboard. The more people onbaord, the more sponsorship revenue increases to then be reinvested and the more perceptions change from 'not worth watching'. The better the perception, the more it sells itself.

Nobody is saying it will happen overnight. But it doesn't happen for free and by itself either. No business takes off without initial investment and hard work. FSG can do more. If they did, it wouldn't improve things the game over, but it would improve our individual contribution to the effort. That is how sports develop piece by piece.
