So first of all. A quick look on Wikipedia for the Liverpool women's team with the facts like 1981, Newton LFC (subsequently renamed Knowsley United WFC) isn't the best way to develop your point.



Even if you wanted to be more cynical for support for the women's team then a successful women's team could end up supporting the men's team financially. By becoming a self sufficient football club then finances at the very least doesn't need to be a sink on the men's team.



If you want to be even more cynical then things like Sponsorship, social media etc can be split between multiple teams, increases exposure and thus allows us to ask for more when it comes to signing these deals.



If LFC women's team is on TV more then more exposure for those sponsors. More success means more points of contact.



Then being less cynical, we have used Widnes, Prenton Park and Chester FC for games over the years. We are supporting those local areas. We directly supported Tranmere last season with their pitch and training facilities. That allowed us to meet all our fixtures whilst not using the new training complex. also allows us to



I dont follow your first para at all.Second para. Yes, in principle. Very unlikely that LFC womens team will ever be able to pay for the mens team. I agree that a self-sufficient womens team would not be a drain on the mens team. This is true by definition. I think the womens team should be largely self-sufficient. Support from the club (which lets face it means the mens team) should be minimal.Again, the question posed above in various guises is - what should FSG do to support the womens team. Pretty much exactly what they are doing now in my opinion. No more certainly.Third para - at the moment, association with the womens team has negligible value as compared to association with the mens team. As I have already said, I think the womens team should get a cut of campaigns they help with but i think pursuing independent sponsors makes more sense long term. I think the ladies team having their own main sponsor is a good idea for example.Fourth para - not if hardly anyone watches. Despite generally being free to watch - the womens game doesnt draw the eyeballs in this country. Not on a week to week basis. A few one off games may get good figures.Fifth para. LFC does not exist to support Tranmere and Chester. A happy side effect perhaps. I do think it makes more sense for the womens team to use smaller grounds. Frankly, even those grounds are bigger than what they need.Sixth para. Equality regardless of finances? What does that even mean? I dont know when this became controversial, but the only thing that matters to me is the success of the first team (I.e. the mens team). That is why the club exists.Final para. I would rather spend three months of Salahs wages on the first team. I dont care if the womens team is the best in the land. Im not apologising for that. If it can be the best in the land without any material increase in expenditure which is not paid for by the activities of the womens team then brilliant.Its just a question of how the club uses its resources as I keep saying. It just is not a priority for me any more than the success of the Bayern Munich E Sports team is a priority for Bayern fans.