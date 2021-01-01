« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3360 on: Today at 03:25:01 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:31:12 pm
Seems a fair question to ask FSG how they can do right by the women's team.

Your question of "What can be done to make the supporters more interested in the women's team?" is not a fair question to put to FSG for the very same thing you've said - that it's not FSG who will convert a supporter. Or is at least not their job alone, and is not a job which can be finished any time soon.

I take your point, but I was just commenting on the relative lack of interest in women's football per se. Why should FSG be questioned over their commitment to women's football when the supporters are at best apathetic? Given the cost and difficulty of getting tickets to watch the men one would think that a fiver to watch the women would be an attractive alternative, yet the crowds aren't there. I have been to a game but the quality of football was comparatively poor to say the least. Is it an issue of quality or something else that means so few are bothered to attend?


We live in London, so we try to go to as many Women's games against the London teams as possible.
I have never been to a Liverpool Women's home game.

Conversely, we have Liverpool Men's membership so try to travel to Anfield a couple of times per season (...if by some miracle we get some tickets when they're released mid-July and mid-November).

It was by not being able to get men's tickets that we got interested in watching the women's game.
Now I'm as interested in both the Men's and Women'd equally.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3361 on: Today at 04:13:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:08:29 am
Also, I've been browsing the Super League's website and it's a little odd that Liverpool is the only club that displays its usual crest with 'Women' randomly written underneath it. We need to remove that asap and just normalise them as part of the wider club. Plus it just looks shite.
Serious question, and I'm not taking the piss, but is that not a marketing/branding thing......i.e. seeing the women's team as a separate 'brand' from the men's? I know that's ridiculous (as in men and women are equally marketable to regardless of it's women or men playing!!) - just wondering what their rationale might be.....
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3362 on: Today at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on June  3, 2021, 09:09:41 pm
I see one of the questions asked of SOS regarding supporters' representation at board level was:

What can we do to make FSG more interested in the womens team?

SOS: Supporters of the womens team will be one of the presently under-represented fan groups considered to be part of the Supporters Board. This will ensure there is direct influence with LFC on this matter.

It appears harsh on FSG as the question should have been "What can be done to make the supporters more interested in the women's team?" Is it FSG's fault that the women's team, along with nearly all women's teams, attracts so few supporters? The last full season saw an average attendance for the women of just 3083, indeed the whole season's aggregate attendance of 40,075 would not fill Anfield once. The average matchday attendance for all teams was just 3401 with four teams not even reaching 2000. I suppose supporters vote with their feet and if the women's game is unattractive for whatever reasons people just won't go. I don't know what FSG can do to make supporters want to pay £5 to go and watch the team. (All figures from www.worldfootball.net)

Womens football is already cheap as chips and its hard to see what else FSG should be doing. People just dont want to watch womens football in significant numbers.

As far as I am concerned, its only the mens team that matters. Anything that gets in the way of or takes resources away from that is a no no.

Let the womens team spend whatever it generates and whatever amount we can spare without affecting the first team. If that means the womens team is second rate I honestly couldnt care less.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3363 on: Today at 04:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 04:49:22 pm
Womens football is already cheap as chips and its hard to see what else FSG should be doing. People just dont want to watch womens football in significant numbers.

As far as I am concerned, its only the mens team that matters. Anything that gets in the way of or takes resources away from that is a no no.

Let the womens team spend whatever it generates and whatever amount we can spare without affecting the first team. If that means the womens team is second rate I honestly couldnt care less.
Then given this is a starred thread, I trust this will be your final post in it of that nature.

To dismiss outright an entire team that wears the Liver Bird you profess to care about is a gross insult.

Whoever represents our club and wears that badge deserves our full support and respect, regardless of whether they have tits or testicles (or, for that matter, both or neither). They all got more balls than you, given how shamefully dismissive that contribution just now was. Consider this a warning.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3364 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 04:53:43 pm
Then given this is a starred thread, I trust this will be your final post in it of that nature.

To dismiss outright an entire team that wears the Liver Bird you profess to care about is a gross insult.

Whoever represents our club and wears that badge deserves our full support and respect, regardless of whether they have tits or testicles (or, for that matter, both or neither). They all got more balls than you, given how shamefully dismissive that contribution just now was. Consider this a warning.

I didnt say anything misogynistic so calm down and get off your high horse. There was a discussion of what resources FSG should apply to the womens team. In my view the answer is the bare minimum.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3365 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm »
Hmmm, not said anything misogynistic. Hmmmmm

Quote
As far as I am concerned, its only the mens team that matters

Quote
Anything that gets in the way of or takes resources away from that is a no no.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3366 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:59:32 pm
Hmmm, not said anything misogynistic. Hmmmmm

Consult a dictionary before posting such rubbish.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3367 on: Today at 05:00:50 pm »
Consult your missus if you have one or any female in your life.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3368 on: Today at 05:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:00:50 pm
Consult your missus if you have one or any female in your life.  ;D

She says she is only interested in the mens team as well. That is what Liverpool FC is to the vast majority of fans. Its great there is a womens team I just have no interest in it.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3369 on: Today at 05:18:49 pm »
You might want to take the advice of one of the site's more lenient moderators before you tell them to get off their high horse...
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 05:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:18:49 pm
You might want to take the advice of one of the site's more lenient moderators before you tell them to get off their high horse...

Mods can do whatever they like. If they only want to allow certain opinions on certain subjects then fine. Its their site.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3371 on: Today at 05:24:43 pm »
Liverpool FC womens team is an elite football team. A full-time professional outfit. They should be treated as such.

That wasn't just aimed at Berger. It's aimed at FSG as well
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3372 on: Today at 05:25:15 pm »
You've been given the opportunity to bow out gracefully but if you want to go in a blaze of glory then that's your prerogative :D

I'll never understand why people go into threads they have no interest in to post negatively
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 05:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:25:15 pm
You've been given the opportunity to bow out gracefully but if you want to go in a blaze of glory then that's your prerogative :D

I'll never understand why people go into threads they have no interest in to post negatively

Im interested in the allocation of the clubs resources which is what I was commenting on.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 05:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 05:26:29 pm
Im interested in the allocation of the clubs resources which is what I was commenting on.
Okay, I'll bite. What's your definition of 'too much' being allocated to the women's team.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 05:45:13 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 05:29:47 pm
Okay, I'll bite. What's your definition of 'too much' being allocated to the women's team.

Ive answered this. Anything that takes resources away from the mens team.

This is why I was happy that for the womens team not to be part of the new training complex. Not because I hate them or women generally but because I would prefer that space be used for the benefit of the mens team which includes the academy because that serves the mens team ultimately.

The womens team should keep any revenues it generates which should include a cut of any sponsorship which its players are involved with. Personally, I think it makes more sense for the womens team to have its one separate sponsors but I could be convinced otherwise.

The womens team was established in 89. Its a footnote in this clubs history which for the vast majority of fans is all about the mens team.

Think of it this way - if FSG said we have listens to concerns about the womens team and we will be reducing the wage bill by 5% and spending that on the womens team would you be okay with that? I wouldnt.

I dont care if the womens team is the best or rubbish. As long as they go out and fight for the shirt and conduct themselves in a manner befitting a representative of the club (which they do) thats all I ask.

I dont believe the majority of Liverpool fans care how good the womens side is. I dont and Im not going to pretend otherwise.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 05:50:06 pm »
Right so basically you don't want the club to provide any resources to the women's team whatsoever. You're going to be disappointed because there are no women's teams out there who could survive without the backing of their men's team.

To describe them as a footnote and not important is ridiculous. No wonder the women's game is still on its knees with misogynist attitudes like this.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 05:53:52 pm »
 ;D

I'm making popcorn lads and lasses.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 05:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:50:06 pm
Right so basically you don't want the club to provide any resources to the women's team whatsoever. You're going to be disappointed because there are no women's teams out there who could survive without the backing of their men's team.

To describe them as a footnote and not important is ridiculous. No wonder the women's game is still on its knees with misogynist attitudes like this.

Its not misogynist - its true. I really wish people would cut it out with silly slurs just because someone disagrees with me. I dont give a shit about the Chinese or Ghanaian mens teams. Does that make me a racist?

Ask a random Liverpool fan to name a single member of the womens team and they will draw a blank. Ask them for their top 10 moments in Liverpool history and none will be from the womens team. There is nothing wrong with that. The mens team will always be the bigger draw and priority. So what?

Personally, I dont care whether we have a womens team. If thats important to others then great. I am glad the team exists for them.

They question posed was - what else should FSG be doing? Not much in my view. They already do enough for the womena team. A successful womens team is not a priority for me and I bet it isnt for the vast majority of fans. There is nothing stopping people turning up to watch them, but only a few (relatively) do.

If FSG think there is more they can do without taking resources away from the mens team thats fine by me. If they said they were going to reallocate the entire budget to the academy I would be fine with that too.
