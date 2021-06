Okay, I'll bite. What's your definition of 'too much' being allocated to the women's team.



Iíve answered this. Anything that takes resources away from the menís team.This is why I was happy that for the womenís team not to be part of the new training complex. Not because I hate them or women generally but because I would prefer that space be used for the benefit of the menís team which includes the academy because that serves the menís team ultimately.The womenís team should keep any revenues it generates which should include a cut of any sponsorship which its players are involved with. Personally, I think it makes more sense for the womenís team to have its one separate sponsors but I could be convinced otherwise.The womenís team was established in 89. Itís a footnote in this clubs history which for the vast majority of fans is all about the menís team.Think of it this way - if FSG said ďwe have listens to concerns about the womenís team and we will be reducing the wage bill by 5% and spending that on the womenís teamĒ would you be okay with that? I wouldnít.I donít care if the womenís team is the best or rubbish. As long as they go out and fight for the shirt and conduct themselves in a manner befitting a representative of the club (which they do) thatís all I ask.I donít believe the majority of Liverpool fans care how good the womenís side is. I donít and Iím not going to pretend otherwise.