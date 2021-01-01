Okay, I'll bite. What's your definition of 'too much' being allocated to the women's team.
Ive answered this. Anything that takes resources away from the mens team.
This is why I was happy that for the womens team not to be part of the new training complex. Not because I hate them or women generally but because I would prefer that space be used for the benefit of the mens team which includes the academy because that serves the mens team ultimately.
The womens team should keep any revenues it generates which should include a cut of any sponsorship which its players are involved with. Personally, I think it makes more sense for the womens team to have its one separate sponsors but I could be convinced otherwise.
The womens team was established in 89. Its a footnote in this clubs history which for the vast majority of fans is all about the mens team.
Think of it this way - if FSG said we have listens to concerns about the womens team and we will be reducing the wage bill by 5% and spending that on the womens team would you be okay with that? I wouldnt.
I dont care if the womens team is the best or rubbish. As long as they go out and fight for the shirt and conduct themselves in a manner befitting a representative of the club (which they do) thats all I ask.
I dont believe the majority of Liverpool fans care how good the womens side is. I dont and Im not going to pretend otherwise.