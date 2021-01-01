We need to start treating the Women better.
Our current situation can be traced back to a couple of years ago when we were a top third WSL team, then we treated the players badly, and then about 8-10 of them upped and left. Some to ManU and a couple to Chelsea & ManC, and other clubs.
If we had treated our players with respect back then we would probably still be a top third WSL team, rather then a top third Championship team.
Don't get me wrong, I hope we have a good and proper clear out of the dead wood this summer, buy some WSL standard players, and then win the Championship, but we must do it respectfully. Our recent history should have taught us that.