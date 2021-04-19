Liverpool FC Women were held to a 2-2 draw by London City Lionesses in their final game of the 2020-21 FA Women's Championship season on Sunday.



Becky Jane provided a quality end to a first half short on opportunities when she broke the deadlock with an accurate strike in the 43rd minute.



Amy Rodgers clinical finish then doubled the Reds lead early in the second half at Prenton Park, only for the away side to mount a comeback.



Lucy Fitzgerald halved the Lionesses deficit with a quarter of the contest remaining and Lily Agg subsequently headed beyond Rachael Laws to level late on.



The draw means LFC Women end the campaign in third place in the Championship after a run of eight matches without defeat in the division.







Neither team were able to find a rhythm or create chances during an opening phase that almost entirely lacked goalmouth action.



But the tempo began to lift when Kirsty Linnett made ground as she attacked the byline on the right and guided her low cross to Rodgers, who lifted her strike on goal too high from around 10 yards out.



Niamh Fahey flashed a header harmlessly wide from Taylor Hinds looping delivery 34 minutes in, as opportunities continued to elude the sides.



The Reds mounted firm appeals for a penalty just before half-time as a surging, incisive run from Jane was followed by a cross into the area that hit an opponents arm. But the referee was unmoved.



It was, however, academic within seconds.



Amalie Thestrup cut through the visitors along the left-hand side of the box and rolled an assist back to the centre, where Jane arrived and carefully placed a side-footed finish into the bottom right corner.



Linnett went close to a second for Liverpool shortly after the restart with a low hit from the edge of the area that Shae Yanez collected at her near post.



But Rodgers left Yanez no chance on 56 minutes to make it 2-0 to the hosts.



The move began with Linnett retrieving possession in the centre and spreading a pass out to Rhiannon Roberts on the right wing.



Her lofted cross found Rodgers inside the Lionesses box and she artfully controlled the ball and fired beyond the goalkeeper in one smooth motion.







At this stage, the Reds were fully in charge of proceedings and on course to wrap up the Championship season in satisfying fashion.



The visitors struck back at the midway point of the second half, though.



From a deep free-kick delivery into the Liverpool area, Aggs header was parried well by Laws but Fitzgerald was on hand to convert the rebound from close range.



Jane had a half-chance to restore her teams two-goal cushion when substitute Melissa Lawley skipped down the left and crossed, but could not make sufficient contact.



Instead, London City grabbed an equaliser nine minutes from time.



An inviting left-wing cross was met by an emphatic header across the grasp of Laws and inside the far post by Agg to bring the visitors back on terms.



Lawley might have snatched a dramatic winner in the final minute of stoppage time, only to drive a loose ball in the area over the bar, meaning LFC Women had to settle for signing off 2020-21 with a point.



Liverpool FC Women: Laws, Roberts, Moore, Robe, Hinds, Fahey, Kearns, Rodgers, Jane, Thestrup (Lawley, 62), Linnett.



Unused substitutes: Heeps, Parry.