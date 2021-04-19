« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Women (*)

Samie

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
April 19, 2021, 04:35:05 pm
Quote from: LeoT on April 19, 2021, 04:28:51 pm
Anyone got any thoughts on how a European Women's Super League may affect Liverpool Women?

Would Liverpool be in it cos our Men are in it?
Would we be left out because we are way below the standard required?
Would we invest to bring the standard up (if so, why didn't we do that before)?
Would we be in the new league but just getting battered each week, making up the numbers?

The 4th scenario I'd imagine. The club  obviously doesn't seem to care about our Women's team.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
April 22, 2021, 08:26:52 am
There's an article here on what the ESL likely would have meant for the women's game if anybody still cares to read now it doesn't really matter. I would have posted it at the time but I missed that the thread had been bumped during the all drama https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/04/19/womens-european-super-league-feels-suspiciously-like-after-thought/

Some little bits of news for us specifically:

The final round of interviews for the manager job are meant to have been wrapped up. Still no word on whether the announcement will be made before or after the end of the season. Only two games left though, so most likely after.

We're currently sat in 4th, level with Sheffied United on points and only a +1 difference on the GD. We play them on Sunday. It's not impossible for us to end up finishing 2nd, but there's 4pts between us and Durham at the minute so it's not likely. 2nd doesn't come with any prizes anyway - not unless something big happens with Birmingham's WSL licence and the FA promote two. Doubt it will play out like that. Doubt we would be 2nd even if it did.

The supporters club have released the minutes from the AGM which happened at the end of March. Billy Hogan and Susan Black (club's comms director and women's team exec director) attended.

Questions asked by LWSC: https://twitter.com/LFCWSC/status/1382367782289965056

Questions 2 (budget) and 4 (training ground) are the most interesting ones which give real information re: club intentions, which wasn't known before the AGM.

The images don't want to be spoilered so apologies for taking up your whole screen.





gazzalfc

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
April 22, 2021, 10:37:33 am
So Kirkby training ground was never on the table for the women's team. I don't think there is anything anyone can say that can justify that decision outside of costs and not seeing the women's team as an elite football team that is inclusive within the LFC family

The groundsman shout is pretty much just 'tirelessly' supporting Tranmere getting Prenton Park up to standard and the women's team being a secondary benefit.

Least there is some progress on a new manager.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
April 22, 2021, 11:33:19 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 22, 2021, 10:37:33 am
So Kirkby training ground was never on the table for the women's team. I don't think there is anything anyone can say that can justify that decision outside of costs and not seeing the women's team as an elite football team that is inclusive within the LFC family

The groundsman shout is pretty much just 'tirelessly' supporting Tranmere getting Prenton Park up to standard and the women's team being a secondary benefit.

Least there is some progress on a new manager.
I'm not so sure about this.

Short-term, it looks off. But long-term, it might well be the better option to have separate training grounds. Kirkby is surely not big enough to accommodate the kind of academy system which the women's could develop into being? That's a guess, but I'm presuming based on there not being immediate space even for the women's first team without amendments or additional equipment. I don't really see how it could one day house the women's first team, plus the U21, plus whatever youth brackets are fulltime in the future. And I'll bet many other clubs couldn't bring that about at their existing training grounds either.

As always, what we actually put in place will be the most important factor. If the club establishes two Kirkby's in time, would that really be so awful? Potentially not. We could potentially be getting the jump on those who can't put the everything of the future under the one roof. We just need our outcome to be a second Kirkby in time and not something a few levels below that standard.

But it does make me wish the women's team had just been given Melwood even more so. It's got to be the exact thing the club wants to set up? It's a shame decision and intent timelines haven't fallen favourably enough to bring that about. Leicester have just given their women's team the men's old one for example.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
April 25, 2021, 07:25:19 pm
We beat Sheffield 1-0 today. Missed a pen of our own and they missed two.

Durham had a somewhat surprising loss to 7th place Charlton.

This is the table going into the final games:

We're playing London City, Durham are playing Coventry, Sheffield are playing Blackburn.

kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
April 27, 2021, 09:52:46 am
Quote
https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-women-accounts-investment-finance/4bNKUQfketCv

Liverpool Women have filed their accounts for 2020 and report a 21 per cent increase in investment from Liverpool FC.

They also show losses for Liverpool Women have been reduced while the number of staff working for the club has increased.

The accounts were prepared by members of the board Billy Hogan (Liverpool CEO), Mike Gordon (FSG president) and Susan Black (club director of communications and executive director of Liverpool Women).
What are the standout figures?

The standout figure is that investment from Liverpool FC to Liverpool Women has increased by 21 per cent.

The accounts also show a 55 per cent increase in turnover which in 2019 stood at £1,076,096 but is now listed as £1,670,675 for 2020. This £594,579 increase in turnover is said to have derived mainly from additional investment from Liverpool FC, new commercial partnerships and extra revenue the club garnered from the match Liverpool Women played against Everton at Anfield in November 2019.

Liverpool Women, who recorded a loss of £313,489 in 2019, have seen that loss reduced to £5,290 for 2020. Their total debt currently stands at £823,000  with the majority of this owed via interest-free loans to parent company Liverpool FC.

The number of staff working full-time for Liverpool Women is now listed as 32 with an average of 51 in total for 2020.

Amendments have also been made to 2019 accounts which incorrectly listed the number of full-time staff. This has now been altered to show in 2019 Liverpool Women had an average of 46 employees with 29 of those listed as full-time staff.
What is the response to these accounts at Liverpool?

Having spent the past year navigating through the financial difficulties placed upon most clubs during the pandemic, the club view the accounts as positive, especially given the increase in staff and the fact the vast majority of debt accrued is owed in interest-free loans to the club's parent company.

The club are putting the decrease in losses in 2020 down to comprehensive budget management during the pandemic. The steady increase in investment is also being viewed as a positive.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
April 29, 2021, 10:06:31 am
Quote
https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-women-matt-beard/wYXmRug4oRDV
Liverpool Women are to unveil former manager Matt Beard as their new manager for next season, The Athletic can reveal.

The 43-year-old, who has been providing maternity cover for Tanya Oxtoby at Bristol City since January, is understood to be finalising a contract with Liverpool having agreed to finish this campaign with relegation-threatened City.

Who has been in charge of Liverpool?

Following Vicky Jepson's departure as head coach in January, Liverpool have been under the tutelage of her former assistant Amber Whiteley.

Whitely is understood to have made the final shortlist for the permanent position along with a manager of a current Women's Super League club before both were beaten out by Beard.
How are Liverpool doing?

Liverpool are currently third in the Championship, nine points behind winners Leicester City.

Previously one of the leading clubs in the women's game, Beard led the club to back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014 with a side including Lucy Bronze and Fara Williams. However, Liverpool fell behind the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal and were relegated from the top tier on points per game in last season's curtailed WSL.

Liverpool Women's 2020 accounts, released yesterday, reported a 21 per cent increase in investment from Liverpool FC, as well as a reduction in losses.

Who is Beard?

Beard has been coaching in the women's game since 2008. He began his managerial career at the Millwall Lionesses, before moving to Chelsea and then Liverpool.

After three years on Merseyside Beard moved to the United States to coach the Boston Breakers, before returning to England with West Ham.

He left West Ham by mutual consent in November and has been caretaker manager at Bristol City since the new year.
What has been said?

A Bristol City Women spokesperson told The Athletic: Matt Beard is fully focused on the two remaining Barclays FA Womens Super League fixtures and fully committed to retaining the club's top-flight status.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
April 29, 2021, 10:32:42 am
Shut down straight away  ;D

Emma Sanders @em_sandy https://twitter.com/em_sandy/status/1387698952435286018
As far as I understand, an offer/final decision has still yet to be made by LFC though Matt Beard is definitely among the considerations.

Tom Garry @TomJGarry https://twitter.com/TomJGarry/status/1387698110122631173
Matt Beard says "no comment" and then "there's no truth in the story", re: a report linking him with the Liverpool Women job. Completely focusing on trying to keep Bristol City in the Women's Super League
An LFC Women spokesperson said: The process of appointing a new manager for Liverpool FC Women remains ongoing. We will make an announcement to supporters once that process has concluded.
4pool

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
May 2, 2021, 04:33:58 pm
Liverpool FC Women were held to a 2-2 draw by London City Lionesses in their final game of the 2020-21 FA Women's Championship season on Sunday.

Becky Jane provided a quality end to a first half short on opportunities when she broke the deadlock with an accurate strike in the 43rd minute.

Amy Rodgers clinical finish then doubled the Reds lead early in the second half at Prenton Park, only for the away side to mount a comeback.

Lucy Fitzgerald halved the Lionesses deficit with a quarter of the contest remaining and Lily Agg subsequently headed beyond Rachael Laws to level late on.

The draw means LFC Women end the campaign in third place in the Championship after a run of eight matches without defeat in the division.



Neither team were able to find a rhythm or create chances during an opening phase that almost entirely lacked goalmouth action.

But the tempo began to lift when Kirsty Linnett made ground as she attacked the byline on the right and guided her low cross to Rodgers, who lifted her strike on goal too high from around 10 yards out.

Niamh Fahey flashed a header harmlessly wide from Taylor Hinds looping delivery 34 minutes in, as opportunities continued to elude the sides.

The Reds mounted firm appeals for a penalty just before half-time as a surging, incisive run from Jane was followed by a cross into the area that hit an opponents arm. But the referee was unmoved.

It was, however, academic within seconds.

Amalie Thestrup cut through the visitors along the left-hand side of the box and rolled an assist back to the centre, where Jane arrived and carefully placed a side-footed finish into the bottom right corner.

Linnett went close to a second for Liverpool shortly after the restart with a low hit from the edge of the area that Shae Yanez collected at her near post.

But Rodgers left Yanez no chance on 56 minutes to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

The move began with Linnett retrieving possession in the centre and spreading a pass out to Rhiannon Roberts on the right wing.

Her lofted cross found Rodgers inside the Lionesses box and she artfully controlled the ball and fired beyond the goalkeeper in one smooth motion.



At this stage, the Reds were fully in charge of proceedings and on course to wrap up the Championship season in satisfying fashion.

The visitors struck back at the midway point of the second half, though.

From a deep free-kick delivery into the Liverpool area, Aggs header was parried well by Laws but Fitzgerald was on hand to convert the rebound from close range.

Jane had a half-chance to restore her teams two-goal cushion when substitute Melissa Lawley skipped down the left and crossed, but could not make sufficient contact.

Instead, London City grabbed an equaliser nine minutes from time.

An inviting left-wing cross was met by an emphatic header across the grasp of Laws and inside the far post by Agg to bring the visitors back on terms.

Lawley might have snatched a dramatic winner in the final minute of stoppage time, only to drive a loose ball in the area over the bar, meaning LFC Women had to settle for signing off 2020-21 with a point.

Liverpool FC Women: Laws, Roberts, Moore, Robe, Hinds, Fahey, Kearns, Rodgers, Jane, Thestrup (Lawley, 62), Linnett.

Unused substitutes: Heeps, Parry.
kellan

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 03:31:37 pm
Quote
Rhiannon Roberts signs new deal with Liverpool FC Women

The Welsh international has been a model of consistency in the 2020-21 season as the Reds adjusted to life in the FA Womens Championship.

A fierce competitor with enormous drive and will to win, this campaign saw her versatility come to the fore as she switched from midfield to play the majority of the year in her international position of right full-back.

Roberts is in her third year with the Reds after joining from a Doncaster Rovers side which had just won the WSL 2 back in July 2018.

Her next appearance will be her 50th in a Liverpool shirt, with her only goal coming against another of her former teams, Blackburn Rovers, in 2020.

The player  known to everyone simply as Razza  told Liverpoolfc.com: Im really, really happy to be committing my future to Liverpool Women.

Im really looking forward to the future. Weve built some great foundations this year and Im ready to go for next year now. Im putting all my energies into that and were ready to try and get ourselves back up where we belong.

The 30-year-old also reflected on a season where the Reds finished third in a championship race, played without fans in attendance.

Its been highs and lows this year really, she said. Its been a difficult year for everybody. Weve been really lucky to be able to continue doing what we love every day and continue playing in our league.

Its been a season of two halves really but weve got some really good results in the second half of the season and our performances have been good.

Its been gutting to play without fans. Im their number one fan! I love the buzz of going out when the fans are there cheering, clapping and singing their songs. The one time we had them this season was a big scoreline that day and I think it really boosted the girls.

We cant wait to have our 12th man back.

Liverpool FC Women interim manager Amber Whiteley said Roberts would continue to be a crucial member of the squad going forward.

Whiteley commented: Razza has been an integral part of the team, particularly over the last season, and were delighted she has committed her future to us.

She is the ultimate professional both on and off the pitch, and everything she does is for the greater good of the team.

Its been a pleasure to work with Raz these last 12 months  every day she comes into the training ground and wants to be better. Im looking forward to continuing that journey next season and beyond.

No doubt Razza will be key to our future success.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/women/433087-rhiannon-roberts-signs-new-deal-with-liverpool-fc-women
LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Today at 07:47:53 pm
A disappointing end to a disappointing season in my opinion.

Though we were hindered by a number of injuries to key players on Sunday, and we couldn't even field a full bench so can't complain too much.

Our mid field and forward line looked overpowered again  :(.
The midfield will fix itself if/when Furney & Ceri are back.
I'm kinda worried about the physicality of our forward line. Mel Lawley and Beckie Jane seem up for a physical battle, but Thestrup and Linnett both looked almost frightened to go in for 50/50 tackles, they've been that way all season  :(.

I thought the defense played well, despite the scoreline.
Leighanne Robe has played really well the last couple of games, way better than she was earlier in the season, hopefully back to her good form of last season.
Roberts, Moore and Hinds have continued to be solid, 3 really good players.


YNWA.


LeoT

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Today at 07:52:55 pm
Where do you think our Womens team needs to strengthen, in order to earn promotion next season?

Attack? Midfield? Defense? the core? wide players?  keeper?
My cup is barely half empty

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Today at 08:05:25 pm
Quote from: LeoT on Today at 07:52:55 pm
Where do you think our Womens team needs to strengthen, in order to earn promotion next season?

Attack? Midfield? Defense? the core? wide players?  keeper?

Manager, training facilities, a belief that when the club advertise 'we are Liverpool. This means more' that it's more than a bit of PR.

This season has shown that promotion is going to need close to perfection at their current level.

An elite Liverpool team had never been relegated from the top division for over half a century until the women's team went down. This should have been a source of great shame at board level. Missing out on instant promotion should add to it.
