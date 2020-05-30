« previous next »
Ok we have lost half the first teamers in last few weeks and our captain not coming back. we don't have any goal scorer.

you see training pics with just 5/6 players. what this manager working on?
Welshred: You haven't done a single thing of what Jim asked of you
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 04:58:58 PM
you see training pics with just 5/6 players. what this manager working on?
Adhering to covid protocols, is what I imagine she's working on. We were limited to training to small groups and no contact for the first week back. That's why the training pics had so few players in them.

Phase two is allowed to begin in two week, i.e. from today, and permits close training to a one metre social distancing boundary.

Phase three (11 vs 11) can commence at a club's discretion.
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:04:44 PM
You haven't done a single thing of what Jim asked of you

well its not my job to find players who will improve us. covid protocols or not right now there aren't enough players to work with.
The pace of our summer recruitment can only be compared to the pace of other clubs who were also first waiting to learn if they were getting relegated before they could begin properly dealing. But since we were the only club in that position, what is there to say whether our pace is slow or fast. The club nearest our position is Villa - who were waiting to be told if they would be promoted - and they have announced two players. We have announced one. So we're hardly flagging behind. In fact, our single announcement so far puts us ahead of three first division clubs who have announced nobody at all.
