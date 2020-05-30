The pace of our summer recruitment can only be compared to the pace of other clubs who were also first waiting to learn if they were getting relegated before they could begin properly dealing. But since we were the only club in that position, what is there to say whether our pace is slow or fast. The club nearest our position is Villa - who were waiting to be told if they would be promoted - and they have announced two players. We have announced one. So we're hardly flagging behind. In fact, our single announcement so far puts us ahead of three first division clubs who have announced nobody at all.