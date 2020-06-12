I completely agree with that. It's just how to get the ball rolling.



It is a shame about the timing as the owners have an easy out with the financial situation at the moment. However, any spend on a women's team is insignificant to our budget really.



I am sure there are people who have been working hard on this issue for years but I felt it was worth a bump so it doesn't get lost in all the title winning stuff.



I know TAW always do a good job on promoting the women's team but, as you say, SOS and the broader fan base really need to get behind them now. Banners and chants at a game when we come back would be great but we all know that an online campaign works just as well.



It's hard to know which approach would work best because it's not as if the club hasn't previously engaged on the subject of the women's team. They did once establish a fan forum specifically for the purpose of allowing select fans to meet with those running the women's team. So at one point the club at least recognised the need to hear and to alleviate concerns. Or at least recognised the need to appear as though they wanted to. I can't say it ever led to anything, however. Those at the fan forum will have been considered by the women's side of the club to have every bit the same relative clout as the likes of SOS, but to the club on the whole they had no clout whatsoever. And it is clearly the club on the whole which needs the rocket putting up it.The relegation is also a shame in the sense that it will now make it very difficult to gauge whether the past year had any affect on the club at all; whether the early negativity had actually sparked a bit of enthusiasm and there had in fact been a plan drawn up to improve from next season onward. It's important to know if the club had decided to step up their game already - because if the answer is yes, that's going to affect whether they engage or how they handle any engagement if they do. To go in to any meeting demanding improvement - when the club had already decided they needed to improve; and it just happens to be that an early termination on the season has now relegated us before they had chance to implement whatever they were planning to - is going to make for a very short and not likely not particularly productive meeting. If the club hadn't learnt anything during the past year, and hadn't decided even potential relegation was cause to pull their finger out, then it would say so much about what any attempt to make the club change its attitudes is actually up against.