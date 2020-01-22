Very convincing 8-1 win over Blackburn in the Womens FA cup over the weekend



Though a rather scathing article in the Mail on Womens football with Liverpool womens team at the forefront is out today



Few take home point from it with regards to LFC



One of Liverpool's managers fought to have players moved out of accommodation considered substandard, with inadequate heating and a condemned boiler, before the club agreed to find better flats.



The average salary at Liverpool  whose team has a dedicated sponsorship deal with Avon  is just £20,000 a year, plus accommodation



Some Liverpool players describe a struggle to plan for a professional or financial future, with the club seemingly reluctant to discuss new contracts with agents, even if a deal is due to within months. Most women are offered maximum two-year contracts, with the club retaining a one-year option to extend.



Liverpool's women use the Tranmere Rovers Solar Campus training ground, where their access has been limited when the League One club's Under 18s need the facility for games.



Liverpool's new men's and Under 23 training facility at Kirkby will have no provision for their women's team.



Something as basic as women's boots are not widely available, leaving many WSL professionals to play in children's boots or small-sized men's boots. 'Sometimes we were advised to wear another pair of socks or insoles to fill out men's boots,' says one source.



WSL referees operate in a different world from those on full-time contracts in the Premier League, earning a match fee of £60 plus a basic travel allowance.



Liverpool said: 'Our players share training facilities with Tranmere in a deal which is mutually beneficial. They have excellent access to training pitches, a fully-equipped gym, physio room, backroom offices and analysis facilities, as well as a canteen with a nutrition-based chef.



'Those players who choose to take advantage of club accommodation benefit from living in a sought-after riverside location.'