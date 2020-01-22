« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
January 22, 2020, 03:58:52 PM
Quote from: RK7 on January 21, 2020, 04:04:06 PM
I went to one of their recent games, they played ok but had very little going forward. I can't believe they can't attract better talent that help them.

It's strange, surely they know we need more firepower - the games are being lost by an odd goal but it hasn't improved. Hopefully another win or two will get us out of trouble
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Liverpool Women (*)
January 27, 2020, 09:16:01 AM
Very convincing 8-1 win over Blackburn in the Womens FA cup over the weekend

Though a rather scathing article in the Mail on Womens football with Liverpool womens team at the forefront is out today

Few take home point from it with regards to LFC

One of Liverpool's managers fought to have players moved out of accommodation considered substandard, with inadequate heating and a condemned boiler, before the club agreed to find better flats.

The average salary at Liverpool  whose team has a dedicated sponsorship deal with Avon  is just £20,000 a year, plus accommodation

Some Liverpool players describe a struggle to plan for a professional or financial future, with the club seemingly reluctant to discuss new contracts with agents, even if a deal is due to within months. Most women are offered maximum two-year contracts, with the club retaining a one-year option to extend.

Liverpool's women use the Tranmere Rovers Solar Campus training ground, where their access has been limited when the League One club's Under 18s need the facility for games.

Liverpool's new men's and Under 23 training facility at Kirkby will have no provision for their women's team.

Something as basic as women's boots are not widely available, leaving many WSL professionals to play in children's boots or small-sized men's boots. 'Sometimes we were advised to wear another pair of socks or insoles to fill out men's boots,' says one source.

WSL referees operate in a different world from those on full-time contracts in the Premier League, earning a match fee of £60 plus a basic travel allowance.

Liverpool said: 'Our players share training facilities with Tranmere in a deal which is mutually beneficial. They have excellent access to training pitches, a fully-equipped gym, physio room, backroom offices and analysis facilities, as well as a canteen with a nutrition-based chef.

'Those players who choose to take advantage of club accommodation benefit from living in a sought-after riverside location.'
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
January 27, 2020, 09:31:13 AM
If the club are not going to go all in with supporting the Womens team, they shouldnt register it.

They either do the right thing and provide the best environment for the ladies to thrive or they should just ditch the whole project.

This is pathetic from Liverpool and the CEO bears responsibility for this. Would love for us supporters to unite and take the club to task for this embarrassment
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
January 27, 2020, 09:34:31 AM
^ I've just been reading that myself. I'm not sure how accurate some of this is. The Avon deal has ended for example, which makes me wonder how many other details are outdated too since there is no reference to time with any of this. I can believe it all true - I'm just not sure if the picture it paints is wholly the current reality or if they have included old news to give their poor depiction more weight. Though perhaps that doesn't matter, because even if things have improved on what the article says, the club still could and should be doing considerably better.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
January 27, 2020, 09:43:14 AM
Quote from: Sinyoro on January 27, 2020, 09:31:13 AM
If the club are not going to go all in with supporting the Womens team, they shouldnt register it.

They either do the right thing and provide the best environment for the ladies to thrive or they should just ditch the whole project.

This is pathetic from Liverpool and the CEO bears responsibility for this. Would love for us supporters to unite and take the club to task for this embarrassment
This is what annoys fans of the women's team so much. The club love to trot out a nice sound bite or hashtag to make it appear like they're on board with it all. First it was 'one club mentality' then it was 'this means more'. It clearly doesn't and they aren't fooling anyone. All it achieves is additional frustration because on top of being angry about the shoddy treatment of the team you then also have fans angry at being played for mugs.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
January 27, 2020, 09:56:30 AM
Quote from: kellan on January 27, 2020, 09:34:31 AM
^ I've just been reading that myself. I'm not sure how accurate some of this is. The Avon deal has ended for example, which makes me wonder how many other details are outdated too since there is no reference to time with any of this. I can believe it all true - I'm just not sure if the picture it paints is wholly the current reality or if they have included old news to give their poor depiction more weight. Though perhaps that doesn't matter, because even if things have improved on what the article says, the club still could and should be doing considerably better.

Hopefully some bad PR will kick someone at the club into making some changes. I think it's criminal that the womens team aren't included in the plans for Kirkby.

Taking the womens team along for pre-season should have been a huge positive to build on. Seeing Anfield so packed for the Everton game should have been something to be positive about.

Is there not something the fan committee or a group like SOS can do?
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
January 27, 2020, 10:19:15 AM
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 27, 2020, 09:56:30 AM
Hopefully some bad PR will kick someone at the club into making some changes. I think it's criminal that the womens team aren't included in the plans for Kirkby.

Taking the womens team along for pre-season should have been a huge positive to build on. Seeing Anfield so packed for the Everton game should have been something to be positive about.

Is there not something the fan committee or a group like SOS can do?
The club did once form a fan committee of sorts for the women's team so there was a proper channel for the criticism which fans were hitting them with. I did not apply to join it as I knew I wouldn't have been able to make the meetings. As far as I know, there was only one held. I did get a copy of the minutes; lots of stuff promised, nothing delivered. This move was under a women's team GM who is no longer at the club. I've seen nothing to suggest the committee is still active or has been replaced with some other forum.

If the main club fan committee or SOS wanted to raise the issue of the women's team I'm sure it would very much appreciated by fans who have tried to address this through their own methods but got nowhere. I feel it would probably need to be elevated to one of those groups anyway and it deserves to be.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
January 27, 2020, 02:02:38 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 27, 2020, 09:56:30 AM
Hopefully some bad PR will kick someone at the club into making some changes. I think it's criminal that the womens team aren't included in the plans for Kirkby.

Taking the womens team along for pre-season should have been a huge positive to build on. Seeing Anfield so packed for the Everton game should have been something to be positive about.

Is there not something the fan committee or a group like SOS can do?

There has to be a way that we can make the message loud and clear to Peter Moore. Someone on here should point us to a procedure that can be followed- maybe a petition with as many signatures as possible, may be banners at the game to voice frustration.
Perhaps if the club wants a more civil way of telling the truth then this can be done in closed door meetings.

We need the Women's game to be respected and Liverpool need to do their bit
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 09:34:48 AM
Chelsea away in the FA Cup, Sunday 16th February.

They have (what should be a fairly easy) home game against Birmingham on the 12th. But do have a few key players in China and Australia right now for Olympic qualifying, though they should be arriving back in time to at least make the bench.

We have an evening home league game against Arsenal on the 13th.

Not an ideal tie, or an ideal lead up to it. But we did hold them to a draw in the league before christmas so there is no reason to fear.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 09:31:17 PM
As mentioned the deal with Avon has been over for a couple seasons.

The Women did the USA tour and were treated very well.

I suspect the article had some things correct ( probably from an ex-player).

But it's also conceivable things have changed or been upgraded for the betterment of the players and staff.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Yesterday at 09:39:33 PM
Are the apartments they provide in town? Ive see a few of the players in the local shops by me quite regularly so guessing at least some live near me, and if so the vast majority of apartments arent that cheap at all.
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Today at 03:17:15 PM
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Today at 03:19:09 PM
I think it's downright lunacy to not consider the Women's team when drawing up plans for the new training facility at Kirkby.  I mean what the fuck where those in charge thinking?  :butt
Re: Liverpool Women (*)
Today at 03:20:16 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:19:09 PM
I think it's downright lunacy to not consider the Women's team when drawing up plans for the new training facility at Kirkby.  I mean what the fuck where those in charge thinking?  :butt

You'd hope there are plans to bring them in there at some point, as it should be more than big enough.
