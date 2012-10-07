« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2  (Read 10415 times)

Offline Mouth

  • Loretta the Wool. Closely related to SHF's Trousers....and thought Thomas Müller was down to miss a penno. He's behind yooo. Wants you to say "what?" one more time! Dreams about anal sex but couldn't come even if he wanted to.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,097
  • Filmed in front of a live studio audience
    • www.bigassfans.com
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #120 on: October 7, 2012, 09:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Carlos Qiqabal on October  7, 2012, 09:53:06 pm
And Hilary Devey?
Loved her in Roald Dahls the Witches, but I wouldnt touch her for all the tea in china.
Logged
"Paranoia is a very comforting state of mind. If you think they're out to get you, it means you think you matter"

Jurgen! What is best in life?

Crush your enemies. See dem driven before you. Hear d'lamentations of der vimmen.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,105
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #121 on: October 7, 2012, 10:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Mouth on October  7, 2012, 09:32:47 pm
I'd shag Deborah Meaden, but only because she has money.

:o
Logged

Offline Mouth

  • Loretta the Wool. Closely related to SHF's Trousers....and thought Thomas Müller was down to miss a penno. He's behind yooo. Wants you to say "what?" one more time! Dreams about anal sex but couldn't come even if he wanted to.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,097
  • Filmed in front of a live studio audience
    • www.bigassfans.com
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #122 on: October 7, 2012, 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October  7, 2012, 10:21:20 pm
:o
So you would shag her if she didnt have money? Sicko.
Logged
"Paranoia is a very comforting state of mind. If you think they're out to get you, it means you think you matter"

Jurgen! What is best in life?

Crush your enemies. See dem driven before you. Hear d'lamentations of der vimmen.

Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,604
  • Brace for Impact
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #123 on: October 7, 2012, 10:52:47 pm »
Mouth, you're living in a hypothetical world, shag someone fit and rich.
Logged

Offline Mouth

  • Loretta the Wool. Closely related to SHF's Trousers....and thought Thomas Müller was down to miss a penno. He's behind yooo. Wants you to say "what?" one more time! Dreams about anal sex but couldn't come even if he wanted to.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,097
  • Filmed in front of a live studio audience
    • www.bigassfans.com
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #124 on: October 7, 2012, 10:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Das Liverpool on October  7, 2012, 10:52:47 pm
Mouth, you're living in a hypothetical world, shag someone fit and rich.
Peter Jones?
Logged
"Paranoia is a very comforting state of mind. If you think they're out to get you, it means you think you matter"

Jurgen! What is best in life?

Crush your enemies. See dem driven before you. Hear d'lamentations of der vimmen.

Offline Skidder.

  • Minster. Aka The Censored Baron XII. I remember watching that as a skid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,408
  • Kloppite
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #125 on: October 7, 2012, 11:15:16 pm »
Whoever commisioned that new intro needs a fucking bullet to the spleen.

Not only does it make Hilary look like a wet puppet on top of an old 80's armchair, but they've managed to make Theo look even more like a c*nt than he already is.

As for the tracking close-ups, well I laugh really hard each time I see it, as the producer really didn't have their best interests at heart.

I'll put my money on it that within the next two series, they will have them trouncing around the streets of London like some bizarre Japanese 70's puppet feature.

That fella they mentioned, Rav, he used to be a moderator on a naughty forum I used to go on.
« Last Edit: October 7, 2012, 11:16:59 pm by Shauno »
Logged
Continually on 11,420.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #126 on: January 26, 2014, 09:14:40 pm »
What a moron he was.
Logged

Offline Xxavi

  • Qatari Minister Of Information
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #127 on: March 4, 2014, 04:11:27 am »
I have watched little bit of Dragon's Den UK and Canada, but a lot of stuff seemed amateurish. So I am watching some highlights for a laugh on youtube.

However, the US version, Shark Tank is far better, IMO. A lot of laughs and some really good business ideas. You really understand why US is the place to be for a business.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,900
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:53:23 am »
Gary Neville joining for the next series
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,263
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:12:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:53:23 am
Gary Neville joining for the next series

That's good. Don't really see him on the tele much these days.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,800
Re: New Series of Dragon's Den BBC2
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:44:56 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:53:23 am
Gary Neville joining for the next series

Yep, my lad is currently on the Dragons Den production team for the next series.   He says Neville is in the studio today.

Lucky him.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 