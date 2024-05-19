« previous next »
Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 592579 times)

Offline dimwit

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13000 on: May 19, 2024, 09:00:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 19, 2024, 09:23:06 am
Educate people to not believe what they read on the Internet and to go and find out for themselves - also stop the posting of outright lies such as the Earth is flat, and all the other nonsense that gets spouted.

Have you got any signed Klopp memorabilia?

No, sadly I can not afford to spend in such ventures.

Are we doing enough to maximise the exposure of the ladies team and the potential that there is regarding the first team and the youth?

Reason why asking is the fact that Arse, Manu, Manc are pushing their ladies team on Viaplay, while all I get to see of ours is when we play one of those, or a derby with everton.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13001 on: May 20, 2024, 09:50:38 pm »
I think generally, womens football is getting a good amount of exposure that will help it grow. I do wonder at what stage it will get more consistent crowds but England winning the Euros will have inspired a generation of kids which will again grow the popularity. In terms of us as a club, I pay no attention to the womens team. I dont look out for their results. Considering I follow the club on social media and read about Liverpool every day, perhaps that answers that question? We clearly spend far less money than City, Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal who I understand to be the best four English teams.

Do you think there will be any surprise picks in the England squad tomorrow?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13002 on: May 21, 2024, 09:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 20, 2024, 09:50:38 pm
I think generally, womens football is getting a good amount of exposure that will help it grow. I do wonder at what stage it will get more consistent crowds but England winning the Euros will have inspired a generation of kids which will again grow the popularity. In terms of us as a club, I pay no attention to the womens team. I dont look out for their results. Considering I follow the club on social media and read about Liverpool every day, perhaps that answers that question? We clearly spend far less money than City, Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal who I understand to be the best four English teams.

Do you think there will be any surprise picks in the England squad tomorrow?

Quansah was a bit of a surprise. No surprise the latest Manc flavour of the month got in.

Next England manager?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13003 on: May 21, 2024, 09:14:56 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 21, 2024, 09:11:34 pm
Quansah was a bit of a surprise. No surprise the latest Manc flavour of the month got in.

Next England manager?
Couldn't give a flying fuck, but probably someone like Potter?

Will Gareth Waistcoat end up at the Theatre of Screams?
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13004 on: May 30, 2024, 06:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 21, 2024, 09:14:56 pm
Couldn't give a flying fuck, but probably someone like Potter?

Will Gareth Waistcoat end up at the Theatre of Screams?

No, especially with Poch on the market


If you were on Mastermind, what would be your specialist subject?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13005 on: May 30, 2024, 08:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 30, 2024, 06:56:11 pm
No, especially with Poch on the market


If you were on Mastermind, what would be your specialist subject?
The Beatles or LFC history from the late 1960s to now.


Will you be watching any of the Euros?
Spoiler
I won't   :wave
[close]
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13006 on: May 31, 2024, 09:14:13 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 30, 2024, 08:46:03 pm
Will you be watching any of the Euros?
Spoiler
I won't   :wave
[close]

I'll probably do like I usually do: intend to watch some, get slightly invested in the idea of an international tournament, tune into an early round or two, find it mind-numbingly boring, and then not bother, unless England do well, in which case friends who have previously shown no interest in the tournament will ask me to go "support the team" with them as they get drunk

Worst musical instrument?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13007 on: May 31, 2024, 11:30:43 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 31, 2024, 09:14:13 am
Worst musical instrument?

Triangle. What's the point? Honourable mention to autotune.


Do you have a skincare routine?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13008 on: May 31, 2024, 06:07:27 pm »
Yes. I wash my face in the shower each morning with a cleansing face wash. I then moisturise before I go to work with a moisturiser with SPF. In the evening I wash my face with the same face wash and use a retinol, before a PM moisturiser. Sounds more intense than it is, in that the whole routine takes 5 minutes max and has become habit. Since introducing the retinol, my skin is the nicest its ever been.

Do you have any clothing brands you continually buy from?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
« Reply #13009 on: May 31, 2024, 06:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 31, 2024, 06:07:27 pm
Yes. I wash my face in the shower each morning with a cleansing face wash. I then moisturise before I go to work with a moisturiser with SPF. In the evening I wash my face with the same face wash and use a retinol, before a PM moisturiser. Sounds more intense than it is, in that the whole routine takes 5 minutes max and has become habit. Since introducing the retinol, my skin is the nicest its ever been.

Do you have any clothing brands you continually buy from?

Dead boring but Adidas. I wear mainly shorts and T shirts and the Adidas ones are my go to choice.

Do you think Slot will perform as we'd expect for a first season, or do soemthing mad like Rafa and win the CL?
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13010 on: May 31, 2024, 06:42:21 pm »
I think we will be solid and do reasonably well in the league but I dont think were in for an immediate mad one. Id happily take top 3 and a cup again, for now.

Have you ever been to a Sports game abroad that was a sport youre not into typically? How was it? Me and my partner had a good time at the NBA in New York last year, neither of us has any Basketball knowledge.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13011 on: May 31, 2024, 08:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 31, 2024, 06:42:21 pm
I think we will be solid and do reasonably well in the league but I dont think were in for an immediate mad one. Id happily take top 3 and a cup again, for now.

Have you ever been to a Sports game abroad that was a sport youre not into typically? How was it? Me and my partner had a good time at the NBA in New York last year, neither of us has any Basketball knowledge.
Went to a college basket ball game.  Texas Tech vs Nebraska state.
It was rubbish.


Which politician who has opposing views to yours do you have respect for.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13012 on: May 31, 2024, 09:00:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 31, 2024, 08:40:49 pm
Went to a college basket ball game.  Texas Tech vs Nebraska state.
It was rubbish.


Which politician who has opposing views to yours do you have respect for.

I don't hold much respect for any of them, to be honest.

Will the orange coloured madman from across the pond go down, or will this make him dangerously more powerful?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13013 on: June 1, 2024, 11:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 31, 2024, 09:00:31 pm
I don't hold much respect for any of them, to be honest.

Will the orange coloured madman from across the pond go down, or will this make him dangerously more powerful?

He'll get let off on appeal, win the election, we'll all muddle through for another 4 years, then we can get back to normal with a nice, respectful AOC vs De Santis in 2028.

Favourite non-Anglosphere comedian?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline dimwit

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13014 on: August 24, 2024, 11:52:43 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June  1, 2024, 11:11:56 pm
He'll get let off on appeal, win the election, we'll all muddle through for another 4 years, then we can get back to normal with a nice, respectful AOC vs De Santis in 2028.

Favourite non-Anglosphere comedian?

Ismo Leikola

Why do you hate robbie williams
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13015 on: August 26, 2024, 12:43:07 am »
Quote from: dimwit on August 24, 2024, 11:52:43 am
Ismo Leikola

Why do you hate robbie williams

I hated Robbie Williams first because he was the most annoying member of Take That, a band I hated when I was a kid because they summed up boy band teen pop. When he went solo, I was sure it would only be a matter of time before he disappeared into obscurity and that was how it looked after a few months. I still remember the feeling of dread when I tuned into TFI Friday one evening and saw Chris Evans giving his endorsement and hyping up Angels as one of the best singles of the year. I knew at that moment he was going to last.

And so he did, getting bigger, more ominpresent and more loathsome all the time. There are many reasons I hate 'Robbie', who had perhaps the most loathsome public persona of any entertainment celebrity this side of James Corden. A smug, smirking wanker who was incapable of keeping a straight face and who was desperate to make you think he was funny, a trait that also made his 'serious' ballads sound completely dishonest. Even when Chambers and Power gave him a decent tune like Millennium or Rock DJ, he would inevitably ruin it with a cringeworthy line or pop culture reference that made absolutely no sense and just existed as an insincere 'wink wink' to an imaginary listener who was in on the joke. What joke though?

He summed up the worst of British pop culture, the tendency to overdo camp and sarcasm in an attempt to appear arch and clever that was really just a shallow emptiness, an inability to communicate a real emotion. People still moan about Oasis being unintelligent but even the odd phrase ('I wonder where you are now', 'maybe you're the same as me', 'And I need more time') has more to say than every lyric Williams has ever delivered put together. Truly music for morons. I was trying to think of his nadir and I reckon that, more than the insulting swing album or the abomination that's Rudebox, it has to be Kids, one of the few songs I hate now as much as I did as a teenager. It's making me angry just thinking about it. I guess he's more tolerable now he's out of the limelight but I can neither forgive nor forget.

Which band would you pay the most to see at a reunion gig?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13016 on: August 26, 2024, 11:09:57 am »
For someone who hates Robbie Williams, you seem to have followed his career fairly closely, Sheer.

The Smiths. Morrissey is a prick but their music meant a lot to me during a shitty part of my life.

Wheres somewhere youd love to visit but wont because it feels unsafe or too much of a culture shock?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13017 on: August 26, 2024, 03:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 26, 2024, 11:09:57 am
Wheres somewhere youd love to visit but wont because it feels unsafe or too much of a culture shock?

Jamaica, I'm told you just can't leave the resort, so what's the point?

Sunflowers or daffodils?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13018 on: August 26, 2024, 09:13:19 pm »
Sunflowers. Costs like £5 for a bunch and my partner would rather have them than a £60 bouquet of roses.

If you played video games as a child, what game did you love that you can now objectively say was probably shit?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13019 on: August 28, 2024, 12:09:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 26, 2024, 09:13:19 pm
If you played video games as a child, what game did you love that you can now objectively say was probably shit?
OG Street Fighter 2 in the arcades may have blown me away more than any game ever, it just seems interminably slow and limited now unfortunately.

Best festival you've ever been to (obviously this is for people who've been to more than one)?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13020 on: August 28, 2024, 09:58:23 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 28, 2024, 12:09:08 am
OG Street Fighter 2 in the arcades may have blown me away more than any game ever, it just seems interminably slow and limited now unfortunately.

Best festival you've ever been to (obviously this is for people who've been to more than one)?

T in the park - headlined by Pulp, big festival/stadium gigs are not my favourite but Pulp were mesmerising, Jarvis had 10.000s in the palm of his hand, it was beautiful.

Name a good hobby/pastime that doesnt involve drinking and is easy to set up/get into
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13021 on: August 29, 2024, 06:18:22 pm »
Running. Good for mind and body, dont need to heavily invest in gear, loads of clubs and groups around if you want to socialise with it, or can do it alone if you want.

Did you have any fascinations, hobbies or interests as a kid that you still do in adulthood?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13022 on: August 29, 2024, 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 29, 2024, 06:18:22 pm
Running. Good for mind and body, dont need to heavily invest in gear, loads of clubs and groups around if you want to socialise with it, or can do it alone if you want.

Did you have any fascinations, hobbies or interests as a kid that you still do in adulthood?

The evil that men do. Serial killers, organized crime, street gangs, prison gangs. Fascinating to me

Any tips on making a cut heal quickly? (not related to my interests)
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13023 on: August 29, 2024, 11:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 29, 2024, 06:49:33 pm
Any tips on making a cut heal quickly? (not related to my interests)

Put pressure on it when tis fresh, heat works. Plaster ASAP. Don't wipe blood off cause it clots to help you

Number one single youve hated most?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13024 on: August 30, 2024, 09:23:32 am »
When I was a kid I despised Do you Believe by Cher. Irrationally so. I dont even mind the track now but as a kid when it wouldnt leave the charts I hated it. It was on everywhere.

Is there a footballer you loved growing up - non-Liverpool - who wasnt necessarily a superstar or the biggest star, but you were a huge fan of? He was obviously an excellent player but I loved Beppe Signori in the 90s.

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Keita Success

« Reply #13025 on: August 30, 2024, 01:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 30, 2024, 09:23:32 am
When I was a kid I despised Do you Believe by Cher. Irrationally so. I dont even mind the track now but as a kid when it wouldnt leave the charts I hated it. It was on everywhere.

Is there a footballer you loved growing up - non-Liverpool - who wasnt necessarily a superstar or the biggest star, but you were a huge fan of? He was obviously an excellent player but I loved Beppe Signori in the 90s.
Half my family are from Ellesmere Port, half from Manchester - the latter were City fans. So I saw a few of their games in the early 2000s. Really liked Stephen Ireland. Thought he was a fun player. Same for Ben Arfa.

Do you enjoy your job? If so/not, why?
Offline bradders1011

« Reply #13026 on: August 30, 2024, 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on August 30, 2024, 01:20:05 pm
Do you enjoy your job? If so/not, why?

Right now, yes. I'm an SAP consultant so usually it's doing mundane testing, planning stuff, doing plans, scoping out how things will be done... But past few months I've been exclusively coding and building web apps so it's actually fun. It's like doing puzzles all day, because I took on someone else's v1 so have to make stuff fit. The software also only uses a small subset of Javascript so I have to be really creative in how to do basic things like sort an array (which it can't do itself....)

Do you have a garden?

If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #13027 on: August 30, 2024, 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 30, 2024, 06:59:01 pm

Do you have a garden?


I do and it's massive.

What's your go-to pastime away from Football?
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #13028 on: August 31, 2024, 09:06:12 am »
I spend a good 8 hours a week running. Outside of that, I game on the rare occasions I can, enjoy reading and hikes.

Do you think fans underestimate the impact on a footballer having to move country and cultures whilst still a young man?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline kesey

« Reply #13029 on: September 2, 2024, 02:28:32 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 31, 2024, 09:06:12 am
I spend a good 8 hours a week running. Outside of that, I game on the rare occasions I can, enjoy reading and hikes.

Do you think fans underestimate the impact on a footballer having to move country and cultures whilst still a young man?

It's only possible to answer if you are the young man.

Have you ever bunked on a train ?
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline bradders1011

« Reply #13030 on: September 2, 2024, 10:17:59 am »
Quote from: kesey on September  2, 2024, 02:28:32 am
Have you ever bunked on a train ?

All the time. Wigan to Lime Street was packed last week because all the Northerns were cancelled so I just got a mobile ticket from St. Helens to save a few quid. I often get the train 1 stop either direction to go the pub from our house and there's never a check in the 3 or 4 minutes it takes.

Talc, spray, roll-on or stick?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #13031 on: September 2, 2024, 03:01:51 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  2, 2024, 10:17:59 am
All the time. Wigan to Lime Street was packed last week because all the Northerns were cancelled so I just got a mobile ticket from St. Helens to save a few quid. I often get the train 1 stop either direction to go the pub from our house and there's never a check in the 3 or 4 minutes it takes.

Talc, spray, roll-on or stick?

All of them, put prefer Spray to roll on

Have you ever stolen anything?
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Terry de Niro

« Reply #13032 on: September 17, 2024, 11:57:10 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  2, 2024, 03:01:51 pm
All of them, put prefer Spray to roll on

Have you ever stolen anything?
Used to always help myself at the pick and pix in Woolworth's (Birkenhead) years ago and never got caught.
Must have had thousands of pounds worth of sweets over the years.  ;D

How old were you when you had your first pint/drink in a pub?
I was 14   :-X


Offline bradders1011

« Reply #13033 on: September 17, 2024, 02:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 17, 2024, 11:57:10 am
How old were you when you had your first pint/drink in a pub?
I was 14   :-X

16, started going on the regular at 17. The Bay Horse at Clayton Bridge - it's flats now, so they won't get in trouble.

What's the best ever comeback album?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

« Reply #13034 on: September 17, 2024, 03:03:15 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 17, 2024, 02:48:01 pm
16, started going on the regular at 17. The Bay Horse at Clayton Bridge - it's flats now, so they won't get in trouble.

What's the best ever comeback album?
Johnny Cash's first American Recordings album is wonderful but isn't up there with some of his other stuff, so I'm going to go left field and say Cosmic Thing by the B-52s. The band had been declining commercially for years, their original guitarist was dead and they'd been on hiatus indefinitely. Their drummer took up the guitar and they came back with their best album in years and their biggest commercial success ever.

Favourite cinematic comeback?
Offline kesey

« Reply #13035 on: September 17, 2024, 11:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 17, 2024, 03:03:15 pm
Johnny Cash's first American Recordings album is wonderful but isn't up there with some of his other stuff, so I'm going to go left field and say Cosmic Thing by the B-52s. The band had been declining commercially for years, their original guitarist was dead and they'd been on hiatus indefinitely. Their drummer took up the guitar and they came back with their best album in years and their biggest commercial success ever.

Favourite cinematic comeback?

When they signed up to Ninja Tunes in 2009   ;)

Who would you rather have your back at all angles .

3 Para or Gong ?
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Sheer Magnetism

« Reply #13036 on: Today at 10:19:41 pm »
Quote from: kesey on September 17, 2024, 11:34:24 pm
When they signed up to Ninja Tunes in 2009   ;)

Who would you rather have your back at all angles .

3 Para or Gong ?
I don't know what this means and I'm guessing no one else does either. So, Gong.

Best Halloween/fancy dress costume you've ever seen?
Online CraigDS

« Reply #13037 on: Today at 10:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:19:41 pm
I don't know what this means and I'm guessing no one else does either. So, Gong.

Best Halloween/fancy dress costume you've ever seen?

Going back 20yrs ish now (theyre all at it now) my mates missus was a makeup artist and did his whole face, scars, etc as the joker. He looked bang on like him (and he doesnt irl). Dont think he paid for a drink that night.

Would you rather share a cell with Samie, regurgitating past tweets from memory as he goes through social media withdrawal, or jump in the river?
