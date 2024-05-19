« previous next »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 19, 2024, 09:23:06 am
Educate people to not believe what they read on the Internet and to go and find out for themselves - also stop the posting of outright lies such as the Earth is flat, and all the other nonsense that gets spouted.

Have you got any signed Klopp memorabilia?

No, sadly I can not afford to spend in such ventures.

Are we doing enough to maximise the exposure of the ladies team and the potential that there is regarding the first team and the youth?

Reason why asking is the fact that Arse, Manu, Manc are pushing their ladies team on Viaplay, while all I get to see of ours is when we play one of those, or a derby with everton.
I think generally, womens football is getting a good amount of exposure that will help it grow. I do wonder at what stage it will get more consistent crowds but England winning the Euros will have inspired a generation of kids which will again grow the popularity. In terms of us as a club, I pay no attention to the womens team. I dont look out for their results. Considering I follow the club on social media and read about Liverpool every day, perhaps that answers that question? We clearly spend far less money than City, Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal who I understand to be the best four English teams.

Do you think there will be any surprise picks in the England squad tomorrow?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 20, 2024, 09:50:38 pm
I think generally, womens football is getting a good amount of exposure that will help it grow. I do wonder at what stage it will get more consistent crowds but England winning the Euros will have inspired a generation of kids which will again grow the popularity. In terms of us as a club, I pay no attention to the womens team. I dont look out for their results. Considering I follow the club on social media and read about Liverpool every day, perhaps that answers that question? We clearly spend far less money than City, Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal who I understand to be the best four English teams.

Do you think there will be any surprise picks in the England squad tomorrow?

Quansah was a bit of a surprise. No surprise the latest Manc flavour of the month got in.

Next England manager?
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 21, 2024, 09:11:34 pm
Quansah was a bit of a surprise. No surprise the latest Manc flavour of the month got in.

Next England manager?
Couldn't give a flying fuck, but probably someone like Potter?

Will Gareth Waistcoat end up at the Theatre of Screams?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 21, 2024, 09:14:56 pm
Couldn't give a flying fuck, but probably someone like Potter?

Will Gareth Waistcoat end up at the Theatre of Screams?

No, especially with Poch on the market


If you were on Mastermind, what would be your specialist subject?
