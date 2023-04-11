« previous next »
Ask the next person a question

Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 11, 2023, 09:26:08 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 11, 2023, 07:21:24 pm
Six.

There is a penalty to save your life, who in the history of football are you picking to take it?
Jan Molby

There is a penalty save to make to save your life, who in the history of football are you picking to save it?

afc tukrish

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 11, 2023, 10:24:57 pm
Is Sean Dundee taking the penno?
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 12, 2023, 12:17:33 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 11, 2023, 09:26:08 pm
Jan Molby

There is a penalty save to make to save your life, who in the history of football are you picking to save it?
Mignolet, he's saved something like 30% of the penalties he's faced in his career. Just insane stats.

If you could enter any film in history and just hang out in that world, what do you choose?
I've been a good boy

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 12, 2023, 06:49:18 pm
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

What do you put on your toast?
afc tukrish

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 12, 2023, 07:30:23 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April 12, 2023, 06:49:18 pm
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

What do you put on your toast?

Veruca Salt...

If Augustus Gloop poops in the woods, does a tree fall over?
Elzar

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 12, 2023, 08:21:26 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 12, 2023, 07:30:23 pm
Veruca Salt...

If Augustus Gloop poops in the woods, does a tree fall over?

I guess it depends on the weather?

How many takeaways do you get a month, on average?
bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 13, 2023, 02:17:03 pm
Quote from: Elzar on April 12, 2023, 08:21:26 pm
I guess it depends on the weather?

How many takeaways do you get a month, on average?

None when we lived in the city centre cos it was a 6th-floor flat, impossible to find and I couldn't be bothered walking 5 minutes to pick it up. Now we're in a suburban house, probably 2. If I'm particularly busy at work I'll be a disgrace and order McDonald's for lunch.

Do you have a compost bin?
TepidT2O

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 13, 2023, 05:40:22 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 13, 2023, 02:17:03 pm
None when we lived in the city centre cos it was a 6th-floor flat, impossible to find and I couldn't be bothered walking 5 minutes to pick it up. Now we're in a suburban house, probably 2. If I'm particularly busy at work I'll be a disgrace and order McDonald's for lunch.

Do you have a compost bin?
No

Would you rather have X-ray vision or be able to fly?
I've been a good boy

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 13, 2023, 06:39:43 pm
Able to fly, don't need x-ray vision

In your younger years, which sport could you realistically have succeeded in?
liverbloke

Re: Ask the next person a question
April 22, 2023, 09:47:56 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April 13, 2023, 06:39:43 pm
Able to fly, don't need x-ray vision

In your younger years, which sport could you realistically have succeeded in?

football - shitty injury meant i could only ever realistically play at lower league levels

5-6-7 a side and friendly 11s is where i'm at these days


without the americans entering WWII how do you think the world would look today
I've been a good boy

Re: Ask the next person a question
May 10, 2023, 03:00:13 pm
A lot more rules I would imagine, not sure

When do you consider your holiday to have started and ended? For me, a holiday starts the moment I put my out of office on at work, and finishes when the transfer comes to take you back to the airport.
rob1966

Re: Ask the next person a question
May 10, 2023, 03:45:37 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 10, 2023, 03:00:13 pm
A lot more rules I would imagine, not sure

When do you consider your holiday to have started and ended? For me, a holiday starts the moment I put my out of office on at work, and finishes when the transfer comes to take you back to the airport.

Starts for me once we're checked in and sat in the departure lounge, although after the shenanigans with Crete last year, I'd say once we are rolling down the runway. Ends when we drag our cases to reception to get the transfer/taxi.

What regular occurence in your life annoys/frustrates you the most? Seeing my lad across the road to get the bus does my head in because drivers are such twats.
Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
May 10, 2023, 03:56:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 10, 2023, 03:45:37 pm
Starts for me once we're checked in and sat in the departure lounge, although after the shenanigans with Crete last year, I'd say once we are rolling down the runway. Ends when we drag our cases to reception to get the transfer/taxi.

What regular occurence in your life annoys/frustrates you the most? Seeing my lad across the road to get the bus does my head in because drivers are such twats.
Timewasters do my swede in.
I always arrive anywhere for anything in a time before I'm meant to.

Do you have any phobias?
Elzar

Re: Ask the next person a question
May 10, 2023, 03:58:07 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 10, 2023, 03:56:43 pm
Timewasters do my swede in.
I always arrive anywhere for anything in a time before I'm meant to.

Do you have any phobias?

I have Trypophobia, mainly involving skin, but to an extent any kind.

Is there any supermarket branded items you think are miles better than the common branded ones?
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:00:51 am
Quote from: Elzar on May 10, 2023, 03:58:07 pm
I have Trypophobia, mainly involving skin, but to an extent any kind.

Is there any supermarket branded items you think are miles better than the common branded ones?
Yes, ASDA (not "THE" ASDA) Jaffa Cakes are much nicer than McVities.

The Vatican Bank Has The Only ATM In The World That Allows Users To Do What?

CHOPPER

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:03:02 am
Haggle
