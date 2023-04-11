Six.There is a penalty to save your life, who in the history of football are you picking to take it?
Jan MolbyThere is a penalty save to make to save your life, who in the history of football are you picking to save it?
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryWhat do you put on your toast?
Veruca Salt...If Augustus Gloop poops in the woods, does a tree fall over?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I guess it depends on the weather?How many takeaways do you get a month, on average?
None when we lived in the city centre cos it was a 6th-floor flat, impossible to find and I couldn't be bothered walking 5 minutes to pick it up. Now we're in a suburban house, probably 2. If I'm particularly busy at work I'll be a disgrace and order McDonald's for lunch.Do you have a compost bin?
Able to fly, don't need x-ray visionIn your younger years, which sport could you realistically have succeeded in?
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
A lot more rules I would imagine, not sureWhen do you consider your holiday to have started and ended? For me, a holiday starts the moment I put my out of office on at work, and finishes when the transfer comes to take you back to the airport.
Starts for me once we're checked in and sat in the departure lounge, although after the shenanigans with Crete last year, I'd say once we are rolling down the runway. Ends when we drag our cases to reception to get the transfer/taxi.What regular occurence in your life annoys/frustrates you the most? Seeing my lad across the road to get the bus does my head in because drivers are such twats.
Timewasters do my swede in.I always arrive anywhere for anything in a time before I'm meant to.Do you have any phobias?
I have Trypophobia, mainly involving skin, but to an extent any kind.Is there any supermarket branded items you think are miles better than the common branded ones?
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]