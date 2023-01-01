« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 313 314 315 316 317 [318]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 452920 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,299
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12680 on: January 1, 2023, 02:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on January  1, 2023, 01:09:01 pm
Michael Twatting McIntyre, is as funny as a bad case of piles on a bumpy bus ride.

Which Celebrity (Famous person) would you love to volley in the nuts?

Corden is the only answer surely?

Which celebrity is regarded as a bit of a twat but you think might be a decent pint?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,999
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12681 on: January 1, 2023, 10:06:16 pm »
Ive a sneaking suspicion that privately Mourinho could be quite charming and erudite.

Best and worst Tarantino films?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12682 on: January 1, 2023, 10:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  1, 2023, 10:06:16 pm
Ive a sneaking suspicion that privately Mourinho could be quite charming and erudite.

Best and worst Tarantino films?
(Best) Pulp Fiction or Jackie Brown, (Worst) The Hateful Eight.

You're a Producer and can spend as much as you want to turn a favourite novel that hasn't been made into a movie yet, which novel do you pick?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,999
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12683 on: January 1, 2023, 10:41:10 pm »
Murakami - The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle.

If some contrivance of events meant you had to play for Liverpool at Anfield, a full game, what would be your approach? Position? Reckon you would embarrass yourself or do okay?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,249
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12684 on: January 2, 2023, 12:41:43 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  1, 2023, 10:41:10 pm
Murakami - The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle.

If some contrivance of events meant you had to play for Liverpool at Anfield, a full game, what would be your approach? Position? Reckon you would embarrass yourself or do okay?
I reckon I would have done okay as a left-back about 40-odd years ago.   ;)
The position I played for my school team and town and would just concentrate on being a left back, but bomb down the wing on the odd occasion.

Once scored a goal from the halfway line for my school team and all my teammates and teacher accused me of being a fluke. (it was a clearance to be fair)   ;D

A week later I did the same thing for my town debut.  ;D

Your best Anfield experience? 

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,554
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12685 on: January 2, 2023, 09:54:08 am »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on January  2, 2023, 12:41:43 am
I reckon I would have done okay as a left-back about 40-odd years ago.   ;)
The position I played for my school team and town and would just concentrate on being a left back, but bomb down the wing on the odd occasion.

Once scored a goal from the halfway line for my school team and all my teammates and teacher accused me of being a fluke. (it was a clearance to be fair)   ;D

A week later I did the same thing for my town debut.  ;D

Your best Anfield experience? 



Taking my kids to see the first team for the first time. It was the Torino friendly and they got their shirts signed by Milly, Hendo and Mo.

Why does this site and our support in general, attract so many cry baby, I want I want I want, fucking whoppers with no fucking idea of how to support?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12686 on: January 2, 2023, 10:05:46 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on January  2, 2023, 09:54:08 am
Taking my kids to see the first team for the first time. It was the Torino friendly and they got their shirts signed by Milly, Hendo and Mo.

Why does this site and our support in general, attract so many cry baby, I want I want I want, fucking whoppers with no fucking idea of how to support?
With regard to RAWK, the function of an online forum is the same as an offline one - to exchange opinions and provoke discussion. If you want to give support, give everything you have during the matches. As long as you're respectful, you shouldn't be labelled a fake fan or a whopper because you aren't 100% on board with everything the club does or cheerleading every player in the team in between games. Forums that exercise purity tests often end up submitting to endless infighting and become unpleasant places to be.

But if you think our support/site is bad, try going on GOT or Red Cafe or Blue Moon, or watching Arsenal Fan TV.

Anyway, why are music biopics so excruciatingly dull and/or stupid when their subjects are often so exciting?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,219
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12687 on: January 2, 2023, 10:59:36 am »
Do you have a particular one in mind? I quite enjoy some of them, if its someone whos music I like although Walk Hard, The Dewey Cox Story is a very funny piss take of the genre.

Whats your prediction for who will win the title and Champions League this season?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,554
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12688 on: January 2, 2023, 01:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  2, 2023, 10:59:36 am
Do you have a particular one in mind? I quite enjoy some of them, if its someone whos music I like although Walk Hard, The Dewey Cox Story is a very funny piss take of the genre.

Whats your prediction for who will win the title and Champions League this season?

Arsenal and Us

Are you still eating left over Turkey?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12689 on: January 2, 2023, 03:14:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  2, 2023, 01:40:45 pm
Arsenal and Us

Are you still eating left over Turkey?
No thank Fowler, that was used up in a Turkey Casserole.

Besides the Yeti at ADFC who else has been the player of the year so far.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12690 on: January 2, 2023, 03:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  2, 2023, 10:59:36 am
Do you have a particular one in mind? I quite enjoy some of them, if its someone whos music I like although Walk Hard, The Dewey Cox Story is a very funny piss take of the genre.
Virtually all of them since they tend to follow the exact same beats as in Walk Hard, though the recent Queen, Elton John and Whitney films have hit a new low of blandness.

Quote from: RedSince86 on January  2, 2023, 03:14:20 pm
Besides the Yeti at ADFC who else has been the player of the year so far.
Martin Ødegaard.

Which managers do you expect to be fired before the end of the season?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,249
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12691 on: January 2, 2023, 03:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  2, 2023, 03:20:06 pm
Virtually all of them since they tend to follow the exact same beats as in Walk Hard, though the recent Queen, Elton John and Whitney films have hit a new low of blandness.
Martin Ødegaard.

Which managers do you expect to be fired before the end of the season?
Conte, Potter, Lampard, Moyes for staters.

Will Arsenal blow their title race?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,787
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12692 on: January 2, 2023, 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January  2, 2023, 03:23:13 pm
Conte, Potter, Lampard, Moyes for staters.

Will Arsenal blow their title race?

I think theyll find it hard to, theyre not up against Abu Dhabi anywhere near their best. They can also throw the Europa if it comes to it, and they seem to have the officials right where they need them. Im not sure how theyd recover as a club, and particularly fanbase, if they bottled it from here. Itd be like Leicester not winning it, throwing away a miracle is unthinkable really.

Back at work tomorrow?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,895
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12693 on: January 2, 2023, 08:17:14 pm »
Yep, dreading it. Bloody hate working life.

Where are our current problems stemming from, Klopp? FSG? The team seemingly being past their prime?
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12694 on: January 2, 2023, 09:05:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January  2, 2023, 08:17:14 pm
Yep, dreading it. Bloody hate working life.

Where are our current problems stemming from, Klopp? FSG? The team seemingly being past their prime?

FSG. They didn't invest when we were top of the pile.

What do you want most for 2023?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12695 on: January 3, 2023, 02:56:29 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January  2, 2023, 09:05:06 pm
FSG. They didn't invest when we were top of the pile.

What do you want most for 2023?
New love. What event are you most looking forward to this year?
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12696 on: January 3, 2023, 03:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  3, 2023, 02:56:29 pm
New love. What event are you most looking forward to this year?

Doing the Liverpool Stadium Tour & Experiences.

Do you think the war will end this year?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,634
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12697 on: Yesterday at 12:02:17 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January  3, 2023, 03:58:40 pm
Doing the Liverpool Stadium Tour & Experiences.

Do you think the war will end this year?

I only see it ending two ways

Putin is over thrown internally or the West loses interest in supporting Ukraine in a protracted slug fest war. On balance of probabilities, I see a negotiated peace with Ukraine having to give up the Crimea and and maybe parts of the Donbas and agreeing to not join Nato. It would be better if something bad happens to Putin and Russia withdraws and then seeks a reversion to business as usual with all trading partners.

Do you feel you are the right weight ?
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12698 on: Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:02:17 pm
I only see it ending two ways

Putin is over thrown internally or the West loses interest in supporting Ukraine in a protracted slug fest war. On balance of probabilities, I see a negotiated peace with Ukraine having to give up the Crimea and and maybe parts of the Donbas and agreeing to not join Nato. It would be better if something bad happens to Putin and Russia withdraws and then seeks a reversion to business as usual with all trading partners.

Do you feel you are the right weight ?

No, I can never put on weight. I'd like to be at least 3Kg more than I am now.

What has been your greatest achievement?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,249
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12699 on: Today at 12:47:23 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm
No, I can never put on weight. I'd like to be at least 3Kg more than I am now.

What has been your greatest achievement?
I have been pretty successful as a working musician for over nearly 48 years, and still doing it, so I could probably say that.

What would be your dream luxury job? 
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,999
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12700 on: Today at 06:00:19 pm »
Not entirely sure what a luxury job is, but Ill say Head of Analytics/ Director of Sport for Liverpool Football Club.

Whats the best meal youve ever had at a restaurant?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 313 314 315 316 317 [318]   Go Up
« previous next »
 