051 548 3572 - our house number from some point in the 70's until we moved out.



Did you ever use one of the old "mobile" phones, that had a house phone handset and weighed half a ton?



No. A hand me down 3310 was the first phone I was given, maybe aged about 8 in around 2001/2002, and it had no credit on it, I literally just played the odd game of Snake and seemed to enjoy having a phone.Is everything worse these days or are we just more cynical?