Interesting question. Technically Ive never lived in a pre-internet world as far as the invention goes, but in my mind in the UK widespread residential broadband was a phenomenon that really took hold in the early-mid 00s. So I grew up to high school age before the internet was widespread. I think I was 13 before we got it in our home. And even in this stage, it wasnt nearly as all-encompassing as it is now. I just think its created divides, created a lot of hateful behaviour and despite the clear benefits to it, it needs to be policed and regulated in an entirely different way. I certainly remember being happy in the time before the internet (something thats far more transient for me now) but this is probably bias based on the fact I do think my late primary school and early teen years were the happiest of my life, which was pre internet. The internet has been the most powerful tool in the dumbing down of political discourse and the climate of mistruth that has enabled some very dangerous fuckers to become very powerful. People werent as accessible or available to be bombarded as before so did have to showcase some more types of independent thought. In an age where we have more knowledge readily available to us than ever, I certainly think were the stupidest weve been in my lifetime. Im voting to fuck the internet off *Sideshow Bob decrying TV meme*



Should social media require ID verification to register?



