Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12600 on: December 13, 2022, 07:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 13, 2022, 07:09:18 pm
The Azteca.

Whos the greatest footballer to share your first name?



Whos the greatest actor to share yours?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12601 on: December 13, 2022, 07:37:25 pm »
My name is quite rare, don't think there are any actors with my name.

What's your ethnic background?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12602 on: December 13, 2022, 09:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 13, 2022, 07:37:25 pm
My name is quite rare, don't think there are any actors with my name.

What's your ethnic background?
Born white in England but have 100% Irish blood.

Would you rather spend the festive period around your family or go out on the lash?
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12603 on: December 13, 2022, 09:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 13, 2022, 09:09:22 pm
Born white in England but have 100% Irish blood.

Would you rather spend the festive period around your family or go out on the lash?

With family. Had plenty of Christmasses pissed up when I was younger.

Who is the most famous person you have ever met? (Mate of mine did hair in LA, she did Kate Winsletts hair for Titanic and had Faye Dunaway and Bob De Niro as clients)
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12604 on: December 13, 2022, 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 13, 2022, 09:14:49 pm
With family. Had plenty of Christmasses pissed up when I was younger.

Who is the most famous person you have ever met? (Mate of mine did hair in LA, she did Kate Winsletts hair for Titanic and had Faye Dunaway and Bob De Niro as clients)
I had a fight with John Goodman in NY Waldorf Hotel. HSBC has flied me from SF to NY for 5 days training, surprised to see it was a 5 star hotel. So, me and this guy, we were both in the lobby across from each other, I reached out to the newspaper on the huge round table between us. He started saying some shite like "a permission would be nice/a decent person would first ask "may i?"", I think he was just pissed that I didn't recognize him. I didn't even realize he was talking to me until seeing him staring at me while talking. The paper was on middle of the table but more close to me. So I started arguing and cursing at him, I walked towards him and saif "stfu you fat piece of shit", my gf told me after all was over and we were heading to elevator: "Oh my god, isn't he that actor from The Big Lebowski", i turned back and realized he was ;D

what's the biggest crime you've ever witnessed?
Offline kavah

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12605 on: December 14, 2022, 01:42:51 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on December 13, 2022, 10:02:08 pm
I had a fight with John Goodman ...   

Ha !  ;D

"this is not 'Nam, there are rules"

Fucking fantastic - all of it.


Seen an armed carjacking a couple of years ago, me and my wife were on foot in a deserted neighbourhood in Brazil, it was quite scary but we obviously looked like a pair of meffs so the robbers ignored us - also found out she is way faster than me at running  ;D


What's your favourite drink at Christmas?
Offline Earthbound64

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12606 on: December 14, 2022, 04:13:14 am »
Quote from: kavah on December 14, 2022, 01:42:51 am
What's your favourite drink at Christmas?

Eggnog.
I don't go crazy over it, but have to get one thing of it, at least.


Will you marry me?
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12607 on: December 14, 2022, 07:44:32 am »
Quote from: Earthbound64 on December 14, 2022, 04:13:14 am
Eggnog.
I don't go crazy over it, but have to get one thing of it, at least.


Will you marry me?

only with a pre-nup


seeing as it's christmas - is there a family member that you go out of your way to avoid at christmas?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12608 on: December 14, 2022, 01:23:51 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 14, 2022, 07:44:32 am
only with a pre-nup


seeing as it's christmas - is there a family member that you go out of your way to avoid at christmas?
I don't need to an excuse like Christmas to avoid one of my brothers.

Are you looking forward to some warm weather?  Brrrrrr
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12609 on: December 14, 2022, 01:37:00 pm »
Hell yes! People who say they love this time of year must have their brain installed back to forward, give me a lovely blue sky with warm climates any day.

Is there any animal you really hate and why?
Online Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12610 on: December 14, 2022, 01:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 14, 2022, 01:37:00 pm
Hell yes! People who say they love this time of year must have their brain installed back to forward, give me a lovely blue sky with warm climates any day.

Is there any animal you really hate and why?

Apart from the obvious snakes and spiders, domestic cats.  Theyre a fucking nuisance, they never stay in their own garden, they come into mine and disturb the wildlife here including rabbits, squirrels and birds.

Awful things, why anyone would want one is beyond me.

Given the disappointing season so far. Have you enjoyed the break in the Football or are chomping at the bit to get back into it?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12611 on: December 14, 2022, 02:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 14, 2022, 01:54:51 pm
Given the disappointing season so far. Have you enjoyed the break in the Football or are chomping at the bit to get back into it?

Was desperate for the break. The best thing for the club and fans would have been a total break from Paris to after the World Cup.

Can't wait to get into Anfield for the Leicester game now though. No reason we can't go on a run and make top 4 easily, have a go at the cups again. I want a full strength XI against City.

What one tax would you remove entirely?
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12612 on: December 14, 2022, 02:54:43 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 14, 2022, 02:38:15 pm
Was desperate for the break. The best thing for the club and fans would have been a total break from Paris to after the World Cup.

Can't wait to get into Anfield for the Leicester game now though. No reason we can't go on a run and make top 4 easily, have a go at the cups again. I want a full strength XI against City.

What one tax would you remove entirely?

Income tax on private pensions. I've fucking paid that money in over the years you c*nts, its going to get spent anyway, so let me have a better retirement, why should you fucking tax it?

When we get this shower of c*nts out of office and Labour reveal the full extent of what they did, is it OK to execute them?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12613 on: December 14, 2022, 02:59:40 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 14, 2022, 02:54:43 pm
Income tax on private pensions. I've fucking paid that money in over the years you c*nts, its going to get spent anyway, so let me have a better retirement, why should you fucking tax it?

When we get this shower of c*nts out of office and Labour reveal the full extent of what they did, is it OK to execute them?
I would execute them anyway, very slowly.

Do we need a proper revolution?
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12614 on: December 15, 2022, 08:26:36 am »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 14, 2022, 02:59:40 pm
I would execute them anyway, very slowly.

Do we need a proper revolution?

only if i can lead it - and as long as i can ride along in a gold rolls royce coz it's good for my voice

a revolution in human thinking? i'm in


what literary/movie/tv character would you like to be (not play)?
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12615 on: December 15, 2022, 06:51:14 pm »
Arnie in Terminator 2, just so I can fire that minigun.

What's the most expensive meal you've ever had?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12616 on: December 15, 2022, 08:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 15, 2022, 06:51:14 pm
Arnie in Terminator 2, just so I can fire that minigun.

What's the most expensive meal you've ever had?

Took a girl on a second date to Wahaca, ended up having to pay for a wedding.

Do you reckon you could qualify for an open in any sport? Snooker, darts etc.
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12617 on: December 15, 2022, 09:13:58 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 15, 2022, 08:20:58 pm
Took a girl on a second date to Wahaca, ended up having to pay for a wedding.

Do you reckon you could qualify for an open in any sport? Snooker, darts etc.
Used to qualify and win loads of opens on Tiger Woods PC game.  ;)

Have you ever been fairly handy at any PC/Play Station, etc..games?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12618 on: December 16, 2022, 09:19:59 am »
I was top 10 in the world on a game type called Warzone on Gears of War 2 on Xbox 360. This was partly skill partly the attritional hours I put in, but I was very good. I was approached to play it competitively at conventions but I couldnt as I was 15 or so and the game was an 18. Now Im not even 30 and my reflexes are shot, Im awful at FPS/TPSs.

Have you ever needed a poo so badly youve done it somewhere that wasnt a toilet?
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12619 on: December 16, 2022, 10:12:04 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 16, 2022, 09:19:59 am
I was top 10 in the world on a game type called Warzone on Gears of War 2 on Xbox 360. This was partly skill partly the attritional hours I put in, but I was very good. I was approached to play it competitively at conventions but I couldnt as I was 15 or so and the game was an 18. Now Im not even 30 and my reflexes are shot, Im awful at FPS/TPSs.

Have you ever needed a poo so badly youve done it somewhere that wasnt a toilet?
Yes , when i worked in the building industry back in the 80s we were refurbishing houses in Anfield . It was a Saturday morning and I'd been on the ale the night before and felt quite ropey.

I was desperate for a shite and we had no facilities on site , we were doing up loads of streets off Oakfield  Rd and used an empty property for a canteen but no toilet . being absolutely desperate I grabbed a cardboard box which was about 12 inches square but about 3 foot high . I propped it in a corner dropped my kecks and proceeded to poop into the box , unbeknown to me the tail of my T shirt had also gone into the box , i went to wipe my arse and discovered nice warm sloppy shite all over the bottom of my T shirt which transferred all up my back , try wiping that off with the Daily Mirror , I had to take my T shirt off which was a recently new Adidas T shirt and   made an excuse to get off , i took it home and dumped it in the washing basket ( my Mrs found it and went apeshit ) I cleaned myself up and lost half a days pay

Do you think all beggars are really homeless ?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12620 on: December 16, 2022, 12:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on December 16, 2022, 10:12:04 am
Do you think all beggars are really homeless ?

Depends what you mean by homeless. I'm sure a few are in temporary accommodation but still have no means of getting full time work and need to beg in order to have money for things like food, or simply as a means to ensure they'll be okay if they get thrown out again. I don't think there are people who have a mortgage for a nice two-bed, get up in the morning, put on their 'tramp' clothes and go out for a day with the begging cup.

What are your unique Christmas traditions? Everyone has them.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12621 on: December 17, 2022, 06:43:35 am »
Sausage Butties and Bucks Fizz Christmas morning. Sausages have to be tomato and Basil from a specific local butcher. Class.

Whats the best cure for a hangover?
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12622 on: December 17, 2022, 10:47:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 17, 2022, 06:43:35 am
Sausage Butties and Bucks Fizz Christmas morning. Sausages have to be tomato and Basil from a specific local butcher. Class.

Whats the best cure for a hangover?

not drinking the night before


does a tree falling down in a wood still make a sound if there is nothing to hear it?
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12623 on: December 17, 2022, 12:11:24 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 17, 2022, 10:47:53 am
not drinking the night before


does a tree falling down in a wood still make a sound if there is nothing to hear it?

Yes.

Not drinking the night before isn't a cure for a hangover is it?
Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12624 on: December 17, 2022, 12:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 17, 2022, 12:11:24 pm
Yes.

Not drinking the night before isn't a cure for a hangover is it?

No

Does a tree falling down in a wood with no one around to hear it have a hangover?
Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12625 on: December 17, 2022, 12:35:39 pm »
No, it's drunk not hungover, hence falling down.

So if I don't drink on the Friday night, but have a Barney lunch (20 pints) on the Saturday night, I won't get a hangover?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12626 on: December 17, 2022, 02:06:21 pm »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 17, 2022, 12:35:39 pm
No, it's drunk not hungover, hence falling down.

So if I don't drink on the Friday night, but have a Barney lunch (20 pints) on the Saturday night, I won't get a hangover?
You will get wellied and have a massive hangover.

Can someone change the subject?
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12627 on: December 17, 2022, 02:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 17, 2022, 02:06:21 pm
You will get wellied and have a massive hangover.

Can someone change the subject?

yes


was life really better before the internet?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12628 on: December 17, 2022, 07:31:10 pm »
Interesting question. Technically Ive never lived in a pre-internet world as far as the invention goes, but in my mind in the UK widespread residential broadband was a phenomenon that really took hold in the early-mid 00s. So I grew up to high school age before the internet was widespread. I think I was 13 before we got it in our home. And even in this stage, it wasnt nearly as all-encompassing as it is now. I just think its created divides, created a lot of hateful behaviour and despite the clear benefits to it, it needs to be policed and regulated in an entirely different way. I certainly remember being happy in the time before the internet (something thats far more transient for me now) but this is probably bias based on the fact I do think my late primary school and early teen years were the happiest of my life, which was pre internet. The internet has been the most powerful tool in the dumbing down of political discourse and the climate of mistruth that has enabled some very dangerous fuckers to become very powerful. People werent as accessible or available to be bombarded as before so did have to showcase some more types of independent thought. In an age where we have more knowledge readily available to us than ever, I certainly think were the stupidest weve been in my lifetime. Im voting to fuck the internet off *Sideshow Bob decrying TV meme*

Should social media require ID verification to register?

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12629 on: December 17, 2022, 09:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 17, 2022, 07:31:10 pm


Should social media require ID verification to register?


It would definitely sort out all the trolls and fraudsters, etc..

Eggs, boiled, poached, fried or other?
Offline kavah

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12630 on: December 18, 2022, 06:10:33 am »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 17, 2022, 09:17:36 pm
It would definitely sort out all the trolls and fraudsters, etc..

Eggs, boiled, poached, fried or other?

Fried on a crumpet  :lickin


Grease or Saturday Night Fever?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12631 on: December 18, 2022, 08:45:15 am »
Ive never seen Saturday Night Fever so by default, Grease, which is watchable, having not seen it for 20 years or so.

Whats the simplest thing in your life that gives you pleasure?
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12632 on: December 18, 2022, 08:53:37 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 18, 2022, 08:45:15 am
Ive never seen Saturday Night Fever so by default, Grease, which is watchable, having not seen it for 20 years or so.

Whats the simplest thing in your life that gives you pleasure?

My 5 year old daughter and 3 month old son laughing together.

France or Argentina?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12633 on: December 18, 2022, 10:12:43 am »
Argentina. I havent watched any of the World Cup but I guess Messis legend deserves that crowning glory so that people stop asking Messi or Ronaldo when the former is clearly true greatness. Be a shame for Ibou though.

Best pop song by a female artist from the 90s?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12634 on: December 18, 2022, 10:55:27 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 18, 2022, 10:12:43 am
Argentina. I havent watched any of the World Cup but I guess Messis legend deserves that crowning glory so that people stop asking Messi or Ronaldo when the former is clearly true greatness. Be a shame for Ibou though.

Best pop song by a female artist from the 90s?
Elastica - Connection. Or, if you don't count guitars as pop, either Vogue or Confide in Me.

And for the record, the best hangover cure is to stay in bed as long as possible, then go for the one-two-three of bloody mary (hair of the dog), orange juice (hydration and vitamin C) and coffee (caffeine). Then a hefty lunch.

Would you prefer to be a world class singer, dancer or instrumentalist?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12635 on: Today at 08:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 18, 2022, 10:55:27 am
Elastica - Connection. Or, if you don't count guitars as pop, either Vogue or Confide in Me.

And for the record, the best hangover cure is to stay in bed as long as possible, then go for the one-two-three of bloody mary (hair of the dog), orange juice (hydration and vitamin C) and coffee (caffeine). Then a hefty lunch.

Would you prefer to be a world class singer, dancer or instrumentalist?

Probably instrumentalist

Which band would you have most wanted to be a member of?
