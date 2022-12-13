« previous next »
Ask the next person a question

The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Ask the next person a question
December 13, 2022, 07:16:44 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 13, 2022, 07:09:18 pm
The Azteca.

Whos the greatest footballer to share your first name?



Whos the greatest actor to share yours?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
December 13, 2022, 07:37:25 pm
My name is quite rare, don't think there are any actors with my name.

What's your ethnic background?
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
December 13, 2022, 09:09:22 pm
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 13, 2022, 07:37:25 pm
My name is quite rare, don't think there are any actors with my name.

What's your ethnic background?
Born white in England but have 100% Irish blood.

Would you rather spend the festive period around your family or go out on the lash?
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Ask the next person a question
December 13, 2022, 09:14:49 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 13, 2022, 09:09:22 pm
Born white in England but have 100% Irish blood.

Would you rather spend the festive period around your family or go out on the lash?

With family. Had plenty of Christmasses pissed up when I was younger.

Who is the most famous person you have ever met? (Mate of mine did hair in LA, she did Kate Winsletts hair for Titanic and had Faye Dunaway and Bob De Niro as clients)
elsewhere

Re: Ask the next person a question
December 13, 2022, 10:02:08 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 13, 2022, 09:14:49 pm
With family. Had plenty of Christmasses pissed up when I was younger.

Who is the most famous person you have ever met? (Mate of mine did hair in LA, she did Kate Winsletts hair for Titanic and had Faye Dunaway and Bob De Niro as clients)
I had a fight with John Goodman in NY Waldorf Hotel. HSBC has flied me from SF to NY for 5 days training, surprised to see it was a 5 star hotel. So, me and this guy, we were both in the lobby across from each other, I reached out to the newspaper on the huge round table between us. He started saying some shite like "a permission would be nice/a decent person would first ask "may i?"", I think he was just pissed that I didn't recognize him. I didn't even realize he was talking to me until seeing him staring at me while talking. The paper was on middle of the table but more close to me. So I started arguing and cursing at him, I walked towards him and saif "stfu you fat piece of shit", my gf told me after all was over and we were heading to elevator: "Oh my god, isn't he that actor from The Big Lebowski", i turned back and realized he was ;D

what's the biggest crime you've ever witnessed?
kavah

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:42:51 am
Quote from: elsewhere on December 13, 2022, 10:02:08 pm
I had a fight with John Goodman ...   

Ha !  ;D

"this is not 'Nam, there are rules"

Fucking fantastic - all of it.


Seen an armed carjacking a couple of years ago, me and my wife were on foot in a deserted neighbourhood in Brazil, it was quite scary but we obviously looked like a pair of meffs so the robbers ignored us - also found out she is way faster than me at running  ;D


What's your favourite drink at Christmas?
Earthbound64

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 04:13:14 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 01:42:51 am
What's your favourite drink at Christmas?

Eggnog.
I don't go crazy over it, but have to get one thing of it, at least.


Will you marry me?
giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 07:44:32 am
Quote from: Earthbound64 on Yesterday at 04:13:14 am
Eggnog.
I don't go crazy over it, but have to get one thing of it, at least.


Will you marry me?

only with a pre-nup


seeing as it's christmas - is there a family member that you go out of your way to avoid at christmas?
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:23:51 pm
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 07:44:32 am
only with a pre-nup


seeing as it's christmas - is there a family member that you go out of your way to avoid at christmas?
I don't need to an excuse like Christmas to avoid one of my brothers.

Are you looking forward to some warm weather?  Brrrrrr
Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:37:00 pm
Hell yes! People who say they love this time of year must have their brain installed back to forward, give me a lovely blue sky with warm climates any day.

Is there any animal you really hate and why?
Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:54:51 pm
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 01:37:00 pm
Hell yes! People who say they love this time of year must have their brain installed back to forward, give me a lovely blue sky with warm climates any day.

Is there any animal you really hate and why?

Apart from the obvious snakes and spiders, domestic cats.  Theyre a fucking nuisance, they never stay in their own garden, they come into mine and disturb the wildlife here including rabbits, squirrels and birds.

Awful things, why anyone would want one is beyond me.

Given the disappointing season so far. Have you enjoyed the break in the Football or are chomping at the bit to get back into it?
bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 02:38:15 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Yesterday at 01:54:51 pm
Given the disappointing season so far. Have you enjoyed the break in the Football or are chomping at the bit to get back into it?

Was desperate for the break. The best thing for the club and fans would have been a total break from Paris to after the World Cup.

Can't wait to get into Anfield for the Leicester game now though. No reason we can't go on a run and make top 4 easily, have a go at the cups again. I want a full strength XI against City.

What one tax would you remove entirely?
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 02:54:43 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:38:15 pm
Was desperate for the break. The best thing for the club and fans would have been a total break from Paris to after the World Cup.

Can't wait to get into Anfield for the Leicester game now though. No reason we can't go on a run and make top 4 easily, have a go at the cups again. I want a full strength XI against City.

What one tax would you remove entirely?

Income tax on private pensions. I've fucking paid that money in over the years you c*nts, its going to get spent anyway, so let me have a better retirement, why should you fucking tax it?

When we get this shower of c*nts out of office and Labour reveal the full extent of what they did, is it OK to execute them?
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 02:54:43 pm
Income tax on private pensions. I've fucking paid that money in over the years you c*nts, its going to get spent anyway, so let me have a better retirement, why should you fucking tax it?

When we get this shower of c*nts out of office and Labour reveal the full extent of what they did, is it OK to execute them?
I would execute them anyway, very slowly.

Do we need a proper revolution?
giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 08:26:36 am
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 02:59:40 pm
I would execute them anyway, very slowly.

Do we need a proper revolution?

only if i can lead it - and as long as i can ride along in a gold rolls royce coz it's good for my voice

a revolution in human thinking? i'm in


what literary/movie/tv character would you like to be (not play)?
Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 06:51:14 pm
Arnie in Terminator 2, just so I can fire that minigun.

What's the most expensive meal you've ever had?
