With family. Had plenty of Christmasses pissed up when I was younger.



Who is the most famous person you have ever met? (Mate of mine did hair in LA, she did Kate Winsletts hair for Titanic and had Faye Dunaway and Bob De Niro as clients)



I had a fight with John Goodman in NY Waldorf Hotel. HSBC has flied me from SF to NY for 5 days training, surprised to see it was a 5 star hotel. So, me and this guy, we were both in the lobby across from each other, I reached out to the newspaper on the huge round table between us. He started saying some shite like "a permission would be nice/a decent person would first ask "may i?"", I think he was just pissed that I didn't recognize him. I didn't even realize he was talking to me until seeing him staring at me while talking. The paper was on middle of the table but more close to me. So I started arguing and cursing at him, I walked towards him and saif "stfu you fat piece of shit", my gf told me after all was over and we were heading to elevator: "Oh my god, isn't he that actor from The Big Lebowski", i turned back and realized he waswhat's the biggest crime you've ever witnessed?