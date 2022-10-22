« previous next »
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12600 on: Yesterday at 07:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 07:09:18 pm
The Azteca.

Whos the greatest footballer to share your first name?



Whos the greatest actor to share yours?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12601 on: Yesterday at 07:37:25 pm »
My name is quite rare, don't think there are any actors with my name.

What's your ethnic background?
Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12602 on: Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 07:37:25 pm
My name is quite rare, don't think there are any actors with my name.

What's your ethnic background?
Born white in England but have 100% Irish blood.

Would you rather spend the festive period around your family or go out on the lash?
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12603 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:09:22 pm
Born white in England but have 100% Irish blood.

Would you rather spend the festive period around your family or go out on the lash?

With family. Had plenty of Christmasses pissed up when I was younger.

Who is the most famous person you have ever met? (Mate of mine did hair in LA, she did Kate Winsletts hair for Titanic and had Faye Dunaway and Bob De Niro as clients)
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12604 on: Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm
With family. Had plenty of Christmasses pissed up when I was younger.

Who is the most famous person you have ever met? (Mate of mine did hair in LA, she did Kate Winsletts hair for Titanic and had Faye Dunaway and Bob De Niro as clients)
I had a fight with John Goodman in NY Waldorf Hotel. HSBC has flied me from SF to NY for 5 days training, surprised to see it was a 5 star hotel. So, me and this guy, we were both in the lobby across from each other, I reached out to the newspaper on the huge round table between us. He started saying some shite like "a permission would be nice/a decent person would first ask "may i?"", I think he was just pissed that I didn't recognize him. I didn't even realize he was talking to me until seeing him staring at me while talking. The paper was on middle of the table but more close to me. So I started arguing and cursing at him, I walked towards him and saif "stfu you fat piece of shit", my gf told me after all was over and we were heading to elevator: "Oh my god, isn't he that actor from The Big Lebowski", i turned back and realized he was ;D

what's the biggest crime you've ever witnessed?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:14 am by elsewhere »
Offline kavah

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12605 on: Today at 01:42:51 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm
I had a fight with John Goodman ...   

Ha !  ;D

"this is not 'Nam, there are rules"

Fucking fantastic - all of it.


Seen an armed carjacking a couple of years ago, me and my wife were on foot in a deserted neighbourhood in Brazil, it was quite scary but we obviously looked like a pair of meffs so the robbers ignored us - also found out she is way faster than me at running  ;D


What's your favourite drink at Christmas?
Offline Earthbound64

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12606 on: Today at 04:13:14 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:42:51 am
What's your favourite drink at Christmas?

Eggnog.
I don't go crazy over it, but have to get one thing of it, at least.


Will you marry me?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:45 am by Earthbound64 »
Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12607 on: Today at 07:44:32 am »
Quote from: Earthbound64 on Today at 04:13:14 am
Eggnog.
I don't go crazy over it, but have to get one thing of it, at least.


Will you marry me?

only with a pre-nup


seeing as it's christmas - is there a family member that you go out of your way to avoid at christmas?
