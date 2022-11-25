My first was Mike Patton from Faith no more, then Rupert Penry Jones/Adam Carter from Spooks and of course the blonde version of Fernando Torres.
Does your partner/family have a much different idea of Christmas to you and how do you reconcile that ?
Ohhh yes.....for me "the most wonderful time of the year"
is, without question....that time in the spring, just as the clocks have gone forward and the temperatures are beginning to rise.
So Christmas (falsely) laying claim to this title is something I never hesitate to remind the missus about.
I even wind her up early December by saying things like:
"It'll soon be here babe...that special day...."
And she knows now that when I say this, I'm referring specifically to January 2nd....as being the day which signifies an end to all the bullshit and kitch that accompanies the festive season.
Like millions of other psychological lemmings, she goes on a downer in January and February....but I become elated and develop a marked spring in my step.
It's like the final track in Jeff Waynes "War Of The Worlds" for me.....The torment was ended
The people scattered over the country
desperate, leaderless, starved
the thousands who had fled by sea
including the one most dear to me
all would return the pulse of life
growing stronger and stronger would beat again
As life returns to normal,
the question of another attack from
Mars Christmas
causes universal concern
Is our planet safe?
or is this time of peace merely a reprieve?
It may be that across the immensity of space,
they have learned their lessons
and even now await their opportunity
Perhaps the future belongs not to us
but to the
Martians...Santa..
