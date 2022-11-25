« previous next »
Ask the next person a question

Re: Ask the next person a question
November 25, 2022, 01:19:07 pm
Crosby Nick:
Not once. I think I strike the perfect balance. :D

If the worst happened and you stopped supporting Liverpool because of new owners, would you stop posting on RAWK too (or is that a step too far!)?

not to be anal about this but i will never do that as liverpool is the legacy the spirit the history the place and not a 'thing' as so to speak so this term does not compute

but yeh i wouldn't stop posting on rawk - i would just set up another account and spam you lot to hell and back  :wave


you still picking your feet in poughkeepsie?
Re: Ask the next person a question
November 26, 2022, 09:43:26 am
Im not sure I get the reference sorry. All I know is Poughkeepsie is a town/city in upstate New York?

Best city in mainland Europe to visit for 3/4 nights?
Re: Ask the next person a question
November 26, 2022, 10:06:13 am
Drinks Sangria:
Im not sure I get the reference sorry. All I know is Poughkeepsie is a town/city in upstate New York?

Best city in mainland Europe to visit for 3/4 nights?

San Sebastian.

What's your favourite smell and why?
Re: Ask the next person a question
November 26, 2022, 10:22:52 am
Frying garlic and onions. Just smells so good and makes me feel a good hearty, tasty meal is on the way. Reminds me of family.

Have you ever been in a long term relationship where you doubted your partner was right for you and you right for them?
Re: Ask the next person a question
November 26, 2022, 10:34:17 am
Drinks Sangria:
Im not sure I get the reference sorry. All I know is Poughkeepsie is a town/city in upstate New York?

Best city in mainland Europe to visit for 3/4 nights?

you never watched the french connection movie? shame oh shame on you

Drinks Sangria:

Frying garlic and onions. Just smells so good and makes me feel a good hearty, tasty meal is on the way. Reminds me of family.

Have you ever been in a long term relationship where you doubted your partner was right for you and you right for them?

i am in a long term relationship and though we've had our moments we are stronger than ever so stick with it i say

have you ever had a man-crush/bromance (heterosexual platonic) or if you are a woman then a girl-crush/womance (same applies) with a friend, acquaintance or celeb?
Re: Ask the next person a question
November 26, 2022, 10:43:16 am
liverbloke:
you never watched the french connection movie? shame oh shame on you

i am in a long term relationship and though we've had our moments we are stronger than ever so stick with it i say

have you ever had a man-crush/bromance (heterosexual platonic) or if you are a woman then a girl-crush/womance (same applies) with a friend, acquaintance or celeb?

My first was Mike Patton from Faith no more, then Rupert Penry Jones/Adam Carter from Spooks and of course the blonde version of Fernando Torres.

Does your partner/family have a much different idea of Christmas to you and how do you reconcile that ?

Re: Ask the next person a question
November 26, 2022, 12:51:24 pm
Kenny's Jacket:
My first was Mike Patton from Faith no more, then Rupert Penry Jones/Adam Carter from Spooks and of course the blonde version of Fernando Torres.

Does your partner/family have a much different idea of Christmas to you and how do you reconcile that ?



Ohhh yes.....for me "the most wonderful time of the year" is, without question....that time in the spring, just as the clocks have gone forward and the temperatures are beginning to rise.

So Christmas (falsely) laying claim to this title is something I never hesitate to remind the missus about.

I even wind her up early December by saying things like:

"It'll soon be here babe...that special day...."

And she knows now that when I say this, I'm referring specifically to January 2nd....as being the day which signifies an end to all the bullshit and kitch that accompanies the festive season.

Like millions of other psychological lemmings, she goes on a downer in January and February....but I become elated and develop a marked spring in my step.

It's like the final track in Jeff Waynes "War Of The Worlds" for me.....

The torment was ended
The people scattered over the country
desperate, leaderless, starved
the thousands who had fled by sea
including the one most dear to me
all would return the pulse of life
growing stronger and stronger would beat again

As life returns to normal,
the question of another attack from Mars Christmas
causes universal concern
Is our planet safe?
or is this time of peace merely a reprieve?

It may be that across the immensity of space,
they have learned their lessons
and even now await their opportunity

Perhaps the future belongs not to us
but to the Martians...Santa..


 ;D


Q: Do you think you look "your age"? Do others think you do?
 

 
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 10:17:21 pm
When I fix up my beard and hair, I look my age but otherwise I look about 48.

Do you get micro-managed at work?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm
Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!):
Do you get micro-managed at work?

No, barely get managed to be honest. Work as an IT consultant so it's very much manage your own time within the bounds of the project timelines. When we get a micromanager PM we usually make a point of stamping that out.

Will double-breasted suits ever come back into fashion?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 12:33:02 am
bradders1011:
Will double-breasted suits ever come back into fashion?
Everything comes back into fashion. Cargo pants are back in fashion now, I started wearing sherpa jackets two winters ago because I thought Stephen Stills looked cool in them, they got mainstream a year ago and they're all over the place now.

If you could do any job in the world and be paid what you are now, what would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:07:50 pm
Sheer Magnetism:
Everything comes back into fashion. Cargo pants are back in fashion now, I started wearing sherpa jackets two winters ago because I thought Stephen Stills looked cool in them, they got mainstream a year ago and they're all over the place now.

If you could do any job in the world and be paid what you are now, what would it be?
Can't think of a better job than I already have (working musician), to be honest.

What's the worst job you ever had?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:10:56 pm
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!:
Can't think of a better job than I already have (working musician), to be honest.

What's the worst job you ever had?

Worked in a cheese factory for a week, the smell was beyond anything I could take.

What's your best vacation destination?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 11:11:12 pm
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre:
Worked in a cheese factory for a week, the smell was beyond anything I could take.

What's your best vacation destination?
Can't pick one destination, as I love doing a city/beach combo. So going to have to go with Singapore and Maldives, both amazing places to get out and about, eat good food and be around genuinely good people.

On the flipside, what's been your worst holiday?
