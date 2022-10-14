Only in recent years as the UK has become more and more of a toilet. My inability to speak another language is a clear barrier, means theres a more limited number of places we could go to, and Australia and the US are even more batshit than the UK at present, as sweeping a generalisation as that is. Id move to Germany and should probably look into learning the language. I gave it a go a few years back but Ill admit my retention and effort levels were poor.
Did you have any family members that you realised were dickheads when you were old enough to understand?