« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 442410 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,884
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12520 on: October 14, 2022, 09:04:22 pm »
Only in recent years as the UK has become more and more of a toilet. My inability to speak another language is a clear barrier, means theres a more limited number of places we could go to, and Australia and the US are even more batshit than the UK at present, as sweeping a generalisation as that is. Id move to Germany and should probably look into learning the language. I gave it a go a few years back but Ill admit my retention and effort levels were poor.

Did you have any family members that you realised were dickheads when you were old enough to understand?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,623
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12521 on: October 18, 2022, 04:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 14, 2022, 09:04:22 pm
Only in recent years as the UK has become more and more of a toilet. My inability to speak another language is a clear barrier, means theres a more limited number of places we could go to, and Australia and the US are even more batshit than the UK at present, as sweeping a generalisation as that is. Id move to Germany and should probably look into learning the language. I gave it a go a few years back but Ill admit my retention and effort levels were poor.

Did you have any family members that you realised were dickheads when you were old enough to understand?
I realised I had one brother who was and still is a dickhead long before I was old enough.

Have you ever been arrested? ( I have 3 times. Don't ask   ;))
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,742
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12522 on: October 18, 2022, 04:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 18, 2022, 04:25:32 pm
I realised I had one brother who was and still is a dickhead long before I was old enough.

Have you ever been arrested? ( I have 3 times. Don't ask   ;))

Nah. When I was 18 we had a lads holiday in Tenerife and my mate puked in a taxi and we ended up getting driven to a 'police station' where we were told we needed to pay 50 to clean the taxi or we'd get arrested.

What did you get arrested for Terry? :D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,952
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12523 on: October 18, 2022, 06:14:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 18, 2022, 04:47:42 pm
Nah. When I was 18 we had a lads holiday in Tenerife and my mate puked in a taxi and we ended up getting driven to a 'police station' where we were told we needed to pay 50 to clean the taxi or we'd get arrested.

What did you get arrested for Terry? :D

The second time he got arrested was for killing a man who asked what hed been arrested for the first time.

Seriously though Terry. What were you arrested for? You can tell us, RAWK loves a bad boy.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,623
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12524 on: October 18, 2022, 07:04:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 18, 2022, 04:47:42 pm
Nah. When I was 18 we had a lads holiday in Tenerife and my mate puked in a taxi and we ended up getting driven to a 'police station' where we were told we needed to pay 50 to clean the taxi or we'd get arrested.

What did you get arrested for Terry? :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 18, 2022, 06:14:31 pm
The second time he got arrested was for killing a man who asked what hed been arrested for the first time.

Seriously though Terry. What were you arrested for? You can tell us, RAWK loves a bad boy.
;D
1) Being a dickhead and being drunk when I was younger.
2) Working in Ibiza without a work permit. I managed to get one soon after and returned.
3) Battering my ex's fella, because he battered her.

Would you do the same if it affected your kids and made them unhappy?
« Last Edit: October 19, 2022, 01:33:52 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,644
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12525 on: October 18, 2022, 11:09:10 pm »
If it affected my kids then absolutely. Would cave his head in so he wouldn't even think about laying a finger on another woman.

Do you get stressed out easily?
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,838
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12526 on: October 19, 2022, 08:04:25 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October 18, 2022, 11:09:10 pm
If it affected my kids then absolutely. Would cave his head in so he wouldn't even think about laying a finger on another woman.

Do you get stressed out easily?

asking do i get stressed out quickly? what sort of question is that? kin el lad - asking me questions like that and expecting an answer - fuckin el you're doing my head in kidder - mate really?

..no, i don't

do you have a favourite family member and if so why are they your favourite?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 03:06:54 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 19, 2022, 08:04:25 am
do you have a favourite family member and if so why are they your favourite?
Nope, not particularly. I don't really think of them in terms of favourites.

If water is clear, why are bodies of water like rivers, swimming pools and the sea blue?
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,838
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 09:11:33 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:06:54 am
Nope, not particularly. I don't really think of them in terms of favourites.

If water is clear, why are bodies of water like rivers, swimming pools and the sea blue?

it's to do with the 'capture' of colour from the spectrum of light - though with swimming pools it is most probably chemical based

do you have a favourite quote that you actually use
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Up
« previous next »
 