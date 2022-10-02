Are you a gamer? If yes, what do you love about it? If not, what is missing from it that you don't like?



It was my main hobby up until my early teens when I got more into music and films. Then I ended up co-hosting a retro gaming podcast for a few years as an adult, but ultimately it felt like a regression and it didn't really stick.For me, it was the vivid colours and sounds of the arcade that pulled me in and the pleasure of mastering something in private that kept me interested. Nowadays, I don't have the time or patience for in-depth stuff, and though I quite often see something arcadey that looks fun, I'd rather spend money on live music.Speaking of which, what's the first musical artist you'd get a ticket for if they announced a show tomorrow? Present day version.