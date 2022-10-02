Will give a more rounded answer when I reach them, but Im hoping 30s and 40s. My early teens were great, my latter teen years horrid and whilst I really enjoyed my early-mid 20s, I had some hard, grinding years aged 26-28 that I wouldnt wish on anyone. On balance though, in my 20s Ive established a career, bought my first house, met my partner, bought and renovated a home together so lets go 20s. Im hoping my 30s will be the gateway to comfort in my 40s and 50s.
Whats been the most stressful job youve ever had?