Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12480 on: October 2, 2022, 10:26:14 pm »
Abersoch in North Wales is lovely, great little break there. Otherwise York is a fantastic little City break. Ive never been Cornwall to know (other than as a young child).

Do you have a specific alcohol that you seem to handle far worse than others?

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12481 on: October 3, 2022, 12:25:02 am »
Never understood the appeal of tequila, does nothing for two hours and then gets you fucked immediately, thereby missing out the best parts of being drunk.

Sugar, caffeine, alcohol, meat, smoking and drugs (if applicable): Which would you find hardest to give up, in order?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12482 on: October 3, 2022, 08:05:18 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  3, 2022, 12:25:02 am
Never understood the appeal of tequila, does nothing for two hours and then gets you fucked immediately, thereby missing out the best parts of being drunk.

Sugar, caffeine, alcohol, meat, smoking and drugs (if applicable): Which would you find hardest to give up, in order?

hardest - meat, my favourite being chicken
next - sugar, i have a sweet tooth
alcohol - i'm not a big drinker at all
smoking - i only smoked between the ages of 11 and 13 because i thought i was hard (i wasn't but it worked)
drug - i only ever smoked a few joints when i was a teenager going through art school (was offered a lot more but politely declined)

if the whole world turned vegetarian overnight how would it affect you?

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12483 on: October 4, 2022, 12:34:53 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  3, 2022, 08:05:18 am
hardest - meat, my favourite being chicken
next - sugar, i have a sweet tooth
alcohol - i'm not a big drinker at all
smoking - i only smoked between the ages of 11 and 13 because i thought i was hard (i wasn't but it worked)
drug - i only ever smoked a few joints when i was a teenager going through art school (was offered a lot more but politely declined)

if the whole world turned vegetarian overnight how would it affect you?


It would affect me BIG time, as I am totally a T-Rex when it comes to grub.

What's the most dangerous thing you have ever done?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12484 on: October 4, 2022, 01:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  4, 2022, 12:34:53 pm

What's the most dangerous thing you have ever done?

Either cycling across the Himalaya from Llasha to Katmandu on a crap bike with minimal low tech camping gear or walking alone for a few weeks through NW Pakistan.

What question would you have liked to be asked?

"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12485 on: October 4, 2022, 01:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  4, 2022, 12:34:53 pm
It would affect me BIG time, as I am totally a T-Rex when it comes to grub.

What's the most dangerous thing you have ever done?

On the piss with my mates and we needed to get onto the other side of a train station.  Unfortunately there was no disabled access and the only was across was over the bridge (loads of steps)  or across the tracks.
W.e were in a rush to catch the last train home.
So I crawled hands and knees across the track while my mates carried my chair over.  It waasnt until the morning I realised we could have got electrocuted on top of the obvious run over by a train.
 
take  £1m  or toss a coin for £10m or nothing?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12486 on: October 4, 2022, 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  4, 2022, 01:25:29 pm
take  £1m  or toss a coin for £10m or nothing?
I'd take the £1m every time, I'd never be able to live with myself if I ended up with nothing.

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on October  4, 2022, 01:18:03 pm
What question would you have liked to be asked?
What is the sexiest decade? And I would say the 90's.

In that spirit, what is the aesthetically coolest decade?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12487 on: October 4, 2022, 03:48:04 pm »
Sorry SDL I didnt know you posted before me

Thanks SM for tidying up my fuck up.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12488 on: October 4, 2022, 09:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  4, 2022, 02:04:37 pm
In that spirit, what is the aesthetically coolest decade?

The 80s, but in American and Continental European culture - definitely not our donkey jackets and Vauxhall Cavaliers.

Big dogs or small dogs?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12489 on: October 5, 2022, 03:41:28 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  4, 2022, 09:58:43 pm
The 80s, but in American and Continental European culture - definitely not our donkey jackets and Vauxhall Cavaliers.

Big dogs or small dogs?
Medium dog.

Your favourite place in Ireland?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12490 on: October 7, 2022, 12:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  5, 2022, 03:41:28 pm
Medium dog.

Your favourite place in Ireland?

howth - lovely place with great walks

your favourite square on a monopoly board?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12491 on: October 8, 2022, 11:22:37 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  7, 2022, 12:37:46 pm
howth - lovely place with great walks

your favourite square on a monopoly board?

Jail

Are there enough people?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12492 on: October 8, 2022, 11:59:54 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on October  8, 2022, 11:22:37 am
Jail

Are there enough people?

Too many.

What is the appeal in fishing as a hobby?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12493 on: October 8, 2022, 05:58:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  8, 2022, 11:59:54 am
Too many.

What is the appeal in fishing as a hobby?

getting away from the family

who is hotter - miss piggy or peppa pig's mum?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12494 on: October 8, 2022, 06:16:27 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  8, 2022, 05:58:28 pm
getting away from the family

who is hotter - miss piggy or peppa pig's mum?
Miss Piggy by a country mile.

Which old TV programme would you love to make a comeback?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12495 on: October 8, 2022, 07:39:39 pm »
Fawlty Towers

Will you keep following Liverpool FC after Klopp leaves?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12496 on: October 8, 2022, 09:32:09 pm »
Is the Pope catholic? Course.

What are the best years of your life? Your teens or your twenties? Or even your thirties or forties?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12497 on: October 9, 2022, 10:11:21 am »
Will give a more rounded answer when I reach them, but Im hoping 30s and 40s. My early teens were great, my latter teen years horrid and whilst I really enjoyed my early-mid 20s, I had some hard, grinding years aged 26-28 that I wouldnt wish on anyone. On balance though, in my 20s Ive established a career, bought my first house, met my partner, bought and renovated a home together so lets go 20s. Im hoping my 30s will be the gateway to comfort in my 40s and 50s.

Whats been the most stressful job youve ever had?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12498 on: October 9, 2022, 10:40:58 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  9, 2022, 10:11:21 am
Will give a more rounded answer when I reach them, but Im hoping 30s and 40s. My early teens were great, my latter teen years horrid and whilst I really enjoyed my early-mid 20s, I had some hard, grinding years aged 26-28 that I wouldnt wish on anyone. On balance though, in my 20s Ive established a career, bought my first house, met my partner, bought and renovated a home together so lets go 20s. Im hoping my 30s will be the gateway to comfort in my 40s and 50s.

Whats been the most stressful job youve ever had?

Ive spent 20 years in recruitment.  Its horrific, someone gets sacked at least once a quarter.  Its essentially a sales job so there is the constant pressure to produce money.  The trouble with selling people as opposed to items is items dont suddenly decide they dont want to be sold, or that the salle price isnt a correct.  Even on holiday you are expected to be reachable.
I even spent about an hour a day working on honeymoon.  You dont switch off.

Do you sometimes avoid answering questions in here as you want to read someone else's answer?

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12499 on: October 9, 2022, 11:09:48 am »
Yes. I recently posted in a thread asking a simple question but got some some-arse answers so decided to stop engaging.

Are you a gamer? If yes, what do you love about it? If not, what is missing from it that you don't like?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12500 on: October 9, 2022, 09:03:28 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October  9, 2022, 11:09:48 am
Are you a gamer? If yes, what do you love about it? If not, what is missing from it that you don't like?
It was my main hobby up until my early teens when I got more into music and films. Then I ended up co-hosting a retro gaming podcast for a few years as an adult, but ultimately it felt like a regression and it didn't really stick.

For me, it was the vivid colours and sounds of the arcade that pulled me in and the pleasure of mastering something in private that kept me interested. Nowadays, I don't have the time or patience for in-depth stuff, and though I quite often see something arcadey that looks fun, I'd rather spend money on live music.

Speaking of which, what's the first musical artist you'd get a ticket for if they announced a show tomorrow? Present day version.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12501 on: Yesterday at 05:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  9, 2022, 09:03:28 pm
It was my main hobby up until my early teens when I got more into music and films. Then I ended up co-hosting a retro gaming podcast for a few years as an adult, but ultimately it felt like a regression and it didn't really stick.

For me, it was the vivid colours and sounds of the arcade that pulled me in and the pleasure of mastering something in private that kept me interested. Nowadays, I don't have the time or patience for in-depth stuff, and though I quite often see something arcadey that looks fun, I'd rather spend money on live music.

Speaking of which, what's the first musical artist you'd get a ticket for if they announced a show tomorrow? Present day version.

u2 - some shite albums recently (and i'm a big fan) but still one of the best live bands out there

what was the first record/single/download (delete as applicable) you bought?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12502 on: Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:54:50 pm
u2 - some shite albums recently (and i'm a big fan) but still one of the best live bands out there

what was the first record/single/download (delete as applicable) you bought?


Single? Think it was Jive Bunny, on vinyl no less. :lmao Or maybe The Anfield Rap

First album: Michael Jackson - Bad

Whats the first movie you can remember seeing at the cinema (E.T. For me)?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12503 on: Yesterday at 06:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:42:30 pm
Single? Think it was Jive Bunny, on vinyl no less. :lmao Or maybe The Anfield Rap

First album: Michael Jackson - Bad

Whats the first movie you cn remember seeing at the cinema (E.T. For me)?

Old Yeller when I was about 4 or 5.  me mum must have thought "oh, nice story about a boy and his dog".  Christ I whinged for ages afterward including all the bus ride home.  I never have and never will watch it again.


Ever been on a plane trip and realized there's people around you with small pets in their hand luggage?  (I have, been meaning to post it on the hannoy thread.  one of them got loose)
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12504 on: Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm »
Never that Im aware of!

Have you ever complained at a restaurant? Why and what was the outcome?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12505 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm
Never that Im aware of!

Have you ever complained at a restaurant? Why and what was the outcome?
Once in a restaurant in Liverpool, as my steak was so underdone it was still alive. I got it replaced with a better one.

When at a restaurant, do you usually know what you are going to order before looking at the menu, or do you like a change?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12506 on: Today at 02:51:01 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:33:22 pm
When at a restaurant, do you usually know what you are going to order before looking at the menu, or do you like a change?

I usually look at the menu online and decide what I'm going to eat (or at least narrow it down) in advance.

Go to karaoke song?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12507 on: Today at 08:47:22 am »
Woman by Wolfmother or When you were young.

Most underrated band of the last 22 years?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12508 on: Today at 11:52:25 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:47:22 am
Woman by Wolfmother or When you were young.

Most underrated band of the last 22 years?

porcupine tree

have you ever shopped in a charity shop? and what did you buy if you did?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12509 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:52:25 am
porcupine tree

have you ever shopped in a charity shop? and what did you buy if you did?

Bought a Westfield Strat for 40 quid from a charity shop on the Wirral. Pics below.

What's your favourite series on Netflix, etc? 
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12510 on: Today at 07:55:38 pm »
Diriliş: Ertuğrul. Turkish series, everything about it is incredible.

What's your go-to snack?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12511 on: Today at 09:49:56 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 07:55:38 pm
Diriliş: Ertuğrul. Turkish series, everything about it is incredible.

What's your go-to snack?

Cheese and onion crisps or jam on toast

What's your best weight loss meal?
