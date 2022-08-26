Nope. Wouldn't ever dream of working weekends or evenings, 39 hours a week is more than enough.



Have you ever quit a job on the spot, if so what was the reason?



I was a contact centre 'senior' advisor when I was about 24, so a bit of a Gareth Keenan. It was a travel centre so half of the centre did sales and the other half service, aftercare etc (which is where I was). I had to cover my manager for about a month, and the manager on t'other side of the centre was a right lazy c*nt. We also had a new 'Communications Director' who was now directly involved in our dept. I thought I absolutely smashed it for a month, my manager comes back and we have a meeting with t'other manager and senior and I basically get told by them two I hadn't pulled my weight in helping get more sales.... So I sent a bit of a rant email to the other 'senior' I worked with (who was a mate) and my manager (who I was friendly with) with some swearing in but starred out. And my manager cleverly then forwards this email to said director, who calls me and her into a meeting the same day. And she was a horrible fucker, proper Tory posh c*nt. And instead of addressing what I said in this email, she just goes at me for swearing in an email. And as she was ranting she said something which wasn't a real word (added 'ing' to something I cant for the life of me remember now) and I couldn't help myself but say 'You know xxxx isn't a real word?' and it sent her well over the edge, screamed at me to get out of her office. So I went back to my desk, type up my resignation and they accepted it with eight weeks paid. Buzzing.Ever had a fight at work?