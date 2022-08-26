« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 306 307 308 309 310 [311]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 430830 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,174
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12400 on: August 26, 2022, 04:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 26, 2022, 03:03:39 pm
A lady I work with has called her son Dobby, off of Harry Potter. I'll just name my son after some snivelling CGI monstrosity that dresses in a shit-stained rag.

What do you think about couples double-barrelling their name when they marry?

don't get married and dont have kids I reckon lol

Can you do a posh accent? would you ever for a serious reason?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,120
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12401 on: August 26, 2022, 04:22:59 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 26, 2022, 04:10:53 pm
don't get married and dont have kids I reckon lol

Can you do a posh accent? would you ever for a serious reason?
A posh scouse accent like Steve McManaman? Nah..

What's your favourite on the menu for a chippy tea?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12402 on: August 26, 2022, 10:20:48 pm »
Rare we have chippy tea because it often disappoints. When I do though, maybe once a year, I go breaded haddock, chips, mushy peas and gravy. Might get a saveloy too if Im greedy.

Will Fish and Chips become a rarer takeaway in the next 50 years?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,900
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12403 on: August 26, 2022, 11:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 26, 2022, 10:20:48 pm
Rare we have chippy tea because it often disappoints. When I do though, maybe once a year, I go breaded haddock, chips, mushy peas and gravy. Might get a saveloy too if Im greedy.

Will Fish and Chips become a rarer takeaway in the next 50 years?
It's very unlikely. There's a sustainable demand of all ages for an occasional chippy tea. Some shops may not survive because on economic costs but fish and chips will always prevail for your tea.



Did DS fail to answer Terry's question adequality and what would your answer have been.



Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12404 on: August 27, 2022, 08:21:06 am »
Quote from: John C on August 26, 2022, 11:03:38 pm
It's very unlikely. There's a sustainable demand of all ages for an occasional chippy tea. Some shops may not survive because on economic costs but fish and chips will always prevail for your tea.



Did DS fail to answer Terry's question adequality and what would your answer have been.

No, he gave an answer, Haddock chips and peas.

We do get too many answersd on here along the likes of
Q.Who's your favourite Beatle?
A i dont really like the Beatles, I prefer The Stones, Jazz, Heavy Metal etc etc. but DS gave a specific answer answer.

My answer would have been large chips, to the left is curry sauce and sausage, to the right mushy peas and fish cake, loads of vinegar no salt.


Q.
What food item/condiment does everyone universally like that you hate. (mine is salt)





Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • JFT 97
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12405 on: August 27, 2022, 09:10:19 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 27, 2022, 08:21:06 am

Q.
What food item/condiment does everyone universally like that you hate. (mine is salt)

Tomato ketchup. Love fresh tomatoes, tinned tomatoes and pasta tomato sauce but not ketchup. Find it sweet and ruins a nice bacon butty.

Q.
Favourite weekend day Saturday or Sunday
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12406 on: August 27, 2022, 11:01:32 am »
Saturday has more possibilities and week ahead of it, but Sunday is usually the day we go on a nice walk and stop for a drink at a country pub etc, so Ill go Sunday. I like my job, when I used to dread it at my old place Sunday wasnt nice.

Do you ever do cash in hand work outside of your day job?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,465
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12407 on: August 31, 2022, 04:04:54 pm »
Nope. Wouldn't ever dream of working weekends or evenings, 39 hours a week is more than enough.

Have you ever quit a job on the spot, if so what was the reason?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,521
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12408 on: August 31, 2022, 04:14:55 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 31, 2022, 04:04:54 pm
Nope. Wouldn't ever dream of working weekends or evenings, 39 hours a week is more than enough.

Have you ever quit a job on the spot, if so what was the reason?

I was a contact centre 'senior' advisor when I was about 24, so a bit of a Gareth Keenan. It was a travel centre so half of the centre did sales and the other half service, aftercare etc (which is where I was). I had to cover my manager for about a month, and the manager on t'other side of the centre was a right lazy c*nt. We also had a new 'Communications Director' who was now directly involved in our dept. I thought I absolutely smashed it for a month, my manager comes back and we have a meeting with t'other manager and senior and I basically get told by them two I hadn't pulled my weight in helping get more sales.... So I sent a bit of a rant email to the other 'senior' I worked with (who was a mate) and my manager (who I was friendly with) with some swearing in but starred out. And my manager cleverly then forwards this email to said director, who calls me and her into a meeting the same day. And she was a horrible fucker, proper Tory posh c*nt. And instead of addressing what I said in this email, she just goes at me for swearing in an email. And as she was ranting she said something which wasn't a real word (added 'ing' to something I cant for the life of me remember now) and I couldn't help myself but say 'You know xxxx isn't a real word?' and it sent her well over the edge, screamed at me to get out of her office. So I went back to my desk, type up my resignation and they accepted it with eight weeks paid. Buzzing.

Ever had a fight at work?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12409 on: August 31, 2022, 04:27:58 pm »
Not a physical one. Rarely think something at work is worth a punch up. Had members of the public start on me but never fought one or a colleague.

What do you think is the worst pay/profit ratio in jobs? As in pays the least compared to the profit it generates?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12410 on: September 2, 2022, 06:57:16 pm »
Tesco are the 3rd most profitable company in UK behind 2 Oil majors.  Given the salaries of a lot of Oil and gas workers, surely its Tesco.

What's the best money saving tip you know?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12411 on: September 2, 2022, 07:31:58 pm »
Well Ive an obvious one for smokers, but my probably obvious sounding one is to take your own lunch to work. A lot less pertinent in the age of WFH, but at every office Ive ever worked in, the amount of people going in to town for food or even getting delivery is mad. Even a meal deal at £3.50 a day a few days a week is massive spend compared to taking 10 minutes to cook yourself some pasta or make a sandwich the night before. And from next month, sit in darkness at all times and use zero digital entertainment or anything that uses electricity.

Will Truss be enough of a disaster to give Labour the best part of a decade to push their regeneration efforts?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,120
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12412 on: September 2, 2022, 09:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  2, 2022, 07:31:58 pm
Well Ive an obvious one for smokers, but my probably obvious sounding one is to take your own lunch to work. A lot less pertinent in the age of WFH, but at every office Ive ever worked in, the amount of people going in to town for food or even getting delivery is mad. Even a meal deal at £3.50 a day a few days a week is massive spend compared to taking 10 minutes to cook yourself some pasta or make a sandwich the night before. And from next month, sit in darkness at all times and use zero digital entertainment or anything that uses electricity.

Will Truss be enough of a disaster to give Labour the best part of a decade to push their regeneration efforts?
The only way Labour gets to win an election is to put a proper Labour leader in place.
These Tory c*nts don't have any strong competition.

Will there be a proper revolt from the people when the greedy Tory-run energy companies hike their rediculous prices to the limit?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12413 on: September 3, 2022, 07:49:55 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2022, 09:03:42 pm
The only way Labour gets to win an election is to put a proper Labour leader in place.
These Tory c*nts don't have any strong competition.

Will there be a proper revolt from the people when the greedy Tory-run energy companies hike their ridiculous prices to the limit?

No there will be groups who get together and refuse to pay, but when they find out that they face CCJs, the protest will die, Labour will win the next election too, but we wont get a "proper" revolt.  Too many right wing newspapers for that.

Whats your getting to sleep routine?
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12414 on: September 3, 2022, 08:38:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  3, 2022, 07:49:55 am
No there will be groups who get together and refuse to pay, but when they find out that they face CCJs, the protest will die, Labour will win the next election too, but we wont get a "proper" revolt.  Too many right wing newspapers for that.

Whats your getting to sleep routine?

all lights off - adopt the fetal position (laying on my right side) then try and remember albums (choosing the artist randomly) track by track in the right order
sends me off every time

how do we get the filthy vulgar rich to pay their fair share so the world doesn't go down the shitter with only the wealthy being able to breathe fresh air as we slowly suffocate on the fumes of their greed?




Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,174
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12415 on: September 3, 2022, 10:34:13 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on September  3, 2022, 08:38:30 am
all lights off - adopt the fetal position (laying on my right side) then try and remember albums (choosing the artist randomly) track by track in the right order
sends me off every time

how do we get the filthy vulgar rich to pay their fair share so the world doesn't go down the shitter with only the wealthy being able to breathe fresh air as we slowly suffocate on the fumes of their greed?

Rise up. Do more. Do not permit it to happen. How do we, as individuals? Fight, make noise, STOP VOTING TORY that's probably the key one. I will never really understand how a nation of essentially poor to middle class people vote to get shafted by the literal 1% elite time and time again. I have some political pet theories like universal benefit for all that might help this, but basically the answer is spread power out because it's concentrated on the corrupt pals of businessmen right now, the free market is so hands-off we have Russian and other unscrupulous monies flooding the country, no real regulation exists, we need a left-aligned power that controls things, and hopefully that sea change also includes a cultural change where the right is essentially out in the cold again and faded and irrelevant to our communal needs, and as the planet grows harsher to live on, perhaps human need will finally, finally overpower the thudding boot of the right on all our faces. It will be a damning indictment on us all if that's what it actually takes (WHO IS ACTUALLY VOTING TORY??) but I like to think we all have a point where you fight back. And I mean actual fight, not this, this even forum mewling, no, it's time to remind my MP I exist, you can't all have such perfect lives

What protests have you physically been on and why?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12416 on: September 3, 2022, 10:40:11 am »
Student tuition fee protests in 2010 and the Hillsborough Justice Protests in 2014. I would be also joining any mass movement against the current government.

Big night out drinking or good meal out with drinks, but no clubs bars etc?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12417 on: September 3, 2022, 10:53:19 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  3, 2022, 10:40:11 am
Student tuition fee protests in 2010 and the Hillsborough Justice Protests in 2014. I would be also joining any mass movement against the current government.

Big night out drinking or good meal out with drinks, but no clubs bars etc?

Dont really do either these days! When I do, happy just being in a decent boozer with mates, bit of food at some point but not one to revolve the evening around.

Do you enjoy anything about the Derby these days?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12418 on: September 3, 2022, 10:54:44 am »
Ive been on an anti Israel demo in Kuala Lumpur outside the US embassy

https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2015/10/02/malaysian-muslims-unite-to-protest-israels-desecration-of-al-aqsa-mosque/980501

Why, my girlfriend wanted me to.

Can and how do the left get a more influential footing in the media, particularly newspapers.


Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12419 on: September 3, 2022, 11:03:19 am »
I hate the Derby. Theres always that underlying risk of horrible injury for one of our players, the refs dont protect us and Everton always make it a horrid, turgid game. It always seems to be the weekends early kick off too at least once a season, which Im not a fan of.

On Kennys question, they need funding. There needs to be a left wing Murdoch type character to push it or there needs to be greater regulation of news-driving algorithms on social media, which again will never happened. There needs to be an independent body that can hold newspapers to account on non-factual pieces that dont quite stray into illegality.

Why are hobbies we saw as fun as children seen as immature or pathetic as an adult? Is there one that is clearly stupid to look down on an adult doing?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12420 on: September 3, 2022, 01:36:51 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September  3, 2022, 10:34:13 am
Rise up. Do more. Do not permit it to happen. How do we, as individuals? Fight, make noise, STOP VOTING TORY that's probably the key one. I will never really understand how a nation of essentially poor to middle class people vote to get shafted by the literal 1% elite time and time again. I have some political pet theories like universal benefit for all that might help this, but basically the answer is spread power out because it's concentrated on the corrupt pals of businessmen right now, the free market is so hands-off we have Russian and other unscrupulous monies flooding the country, no real regulation exists, we need a left-aligned power that controls things, and hopefully that sea change also includes a cultural change where the right is essentially out in the cold again and faded and irrelevant to our communal needs, and as the planet grows harsher to live on, perhaps human need will finally, finally overpower the thudding boot of the right on all our faces. It will be a damning indictment on us all if that's what it actually takes (WHO IS ACTUALLY VOTING TORY??) but I like to think we all have a point where you fight back. And I mean actual fight, not this, this even forum mewling, no, it's time to remind my MP I exist, you can't all have such perfect lives

What protests have you physically been on and why?

The People's March for jobs back in the 80's.Met some cracking lads from Liverpool on a night-school trade union course at Manchester University and when the march eventually came to our town in Tory Cheshire, some of those lads were with it so we joined them. Our communities had some bottle back then in what was Thatcherland - and I hope and expect our younger people still to have that burning fire in their belly for justice and NEVER to bow down under the Fascist heel.
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12421 on: September 3, 2022, 02:33:19 pm »
I should apologise for answering the wrong question, not sure what happened there, but Jonno's 3 hour delay gets me off the hook. ;D

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  3, 2022, 11:03:19 am


Why are hobbies we saw as fun as children seen as immature or pathetic as an adult? Is there one that is clearly stupid to look down on an adult doing?

Good question.  You couldn't really play 'piggy knock and run'  as an adult due to the naughty aspect of  disturbing people who might be elderly/on nights etc.  But yeah whats wrong with a bit of tip or hide and seek, fuck all really.

Do you pine for a past period in your life?
« Last Edit: September 3, 2022, 02:42:03 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12422 on: September 4, 2022, 10:10:10 am »
Not sure pine is the right word but I would certainly say I miss certain past eras. Not because Id necessarily do anything different but because it was great. I still to this day hope to one day be as happy as I was 8-11; school was easy, I was doing brilliantly with my football, had some cracking mates and moved from the City to a really lovely rural community where it was safe to go out with mates and do whatever. I just remember endless summers playing footy, riding round on bikes and playing manhunt in the cornfields, nicking the fishermans boats on the lake to row across. Idealised for sure but I know how happy I was at the time in an era where there were less problems in the world. Or at least simpler ones.

Can nostalgia be dangerous?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12423 on: September 4, 2022, 11:32:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  4, 2022, 10:10:10 am
Not sure pine is the right word but I would certainly say I miss certain past eras. Not because Id necessarily do anything different but because it was great. I still to this day hope to one day be as happy as I was 8-11; school was easy, I was doing brilliantly with my football, had some cracking mates and moved from the City to a really lovely rural community where it was safe to go out with mates and do whatever. I just remember endless summers playing footy, riding round on bikes and playing manhunt in the cornfields, nicking the fishermans boats on the lake to row across. Idealised for sure but I know how happy I was at the time in an era where there were less problems in the world. Or at least simpler ones.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  3, 2022, 11:03:19 am

Why are hobbies we saw as fun as children seen as immature or pathetic as an adult? Is there one that is clearly stupid to look down on an adult doing?

I can see where that question came from.  ;D



Can nostalgia be dangerous?

It can be
By far the best time of my life was living in Singapore and Malaysia. After my stroke living independently is highly unlikely. Now whenever reminders come up about that period, its quite upsetting as ill never get it back and thoughts just spiral out of control. I am probably an extreme case, but there are other generic examples.  I think parents can suffer when children fly the nest and this can lead to making some poor choices.

What's your favourite British TV show ever?


Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12424 on: September 4, 2022, 08:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  4, 2022, 11:32:24 am
I can see where that question came from.  ;D


What's your favourite British TV show ever?

only fools and horses - bit cliched i know but on a rainy day in winter it warms the cockles of my heart

cats or dogs?

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,575
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12425 on: September 4, 2022, 09:44:12 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September  4, 2022, 08:27:14 pm
only fools and horses - bit cliched i know but on a rainy day in winter it warms the cockles of my heart

cats or dogs?



Dogs..was never arsed about cats until I started going out with my girlfriend and her cat (also had the greatest dog ever) was a really lovely cat.

Overall dog ratio of nice to pricks is much better than cats.

What's the longest you've not slept for?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,465
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12426 on: September 4, 2022, 10:13:28 pm »
17 hours I think, when I was going to Singapore. Long ass day.

What do you think happens to us after death?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,721
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12427 on: September 4, 2022, 10:21:05 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  4, 2022, 10:13:28 pm
17 hours I think, when I was going to Singapore. Long ass day.

What do you think happens to us after death?



17 hours without sleepis that not a normal day? How many hours sleep a night do you have on average?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12428 on: Yesterday at 12:13:39 pm »
I was thinking that. Ive been up at least 70 hours with no sleep during Leeds festival in 2016. Normal night for me is 5 broken hours. Im not a good sleeper.

Are you wary of cattle when on a countryside walk?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12429 on: Yesterday at 12:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:13:39 pm
I was thinking that. Ive been up at least 70 hours with no sleep during Leeds festival in 2016. Normal night for me is 5 broken hours. Im not a good sleeper.

Are you wary of cattle when on a countryside walk?

never turn your back on a friesian and never trust an aberdeen angus - just sayin' you have been warned

will women's top league football ever achieve the status of men's



Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,120
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12430 on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 12:22:50 pm
never turn your back on a friesian and never trust an aberdeen angus - just sayin' you have been warned

will women's top league football ever achieve the status of men's




Hmm

Fried brekky or healthy brekky?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12431 on: Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm »
Healthy almost all the time so you enjoy the rare bad one all the more. I reckon I have a fry up or bacon/sausage sandwich at most 6 times a year and it makes it all the nicer.

Do you make yourself packed lunches and whats a typical one for you?

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12432 on: Today at 02:10:52 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:15:20 pm
Healthy almost all the time so you enjoy the rare bad one all the more. I reckon I have a fry up or bacon/sausage sandwich at most 6 times a year and it makes it all the nicer.

Do you make yourself packed lunches and whats a typical one for you?



Havn't made a pack lunch in years as I work from home. Used to all the time though whenever I worked in any office. Was one of those skin flints who refused to pay $5-10 for a lunch when I could just make something practical myself at home and eat at my desk or in the car if I was travelling. Usually would just make sliced meat, lettuce and mayo, or grated cheese and onion and take a yogurt as well. Really cheap, really basic and practical. Not very social though, but so be it. Would usually make two rounds with slices of bread to give myself a snack at about 10 (I use to start really early) and then the second one and the dessert at lunch time. Use to also go to a gym at 5.30 in the morning for a while when we were serious about soccer and training. Would boil two eggs before I left, would shower at the gym and then eat the eggs at my desk as i went straight to work about 7AM.

In the same vein, what is your favorite sandwich you make at home for yourself

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,754
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12433 on: Today at 07:27:15 am »
If Im going all out, I will make a marinara sauce, get some really good bread from the local bakery, get some 5% meatballs and make myself a meatball marinara sub. Nicer than subway at half the cost and probably half the calories. Otherwise I like a ham and chorizo sandwich or tuna Mayo.

Would you want to work for Liverpool if offered the chance? Is there a role you could add value in?

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12434 on: Today at 10:01:09 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:27:15 am
If Im going all out, I will make a marinara sauce, get some really good bread from the local bakery, get some 5% meatballs and make myself a meatball marinara sub. Nicer than subway at half the cost and probably half the calories. Otherwise I like a ham and chorizo sandwich or tuna Mayo.

Would you want to work for Liverpool if offered the chance? Is there a role you could add value in?

Would love too.  My experience is in recruitment and resource planning.

I could manage Recruitment on the non footballing side.

Part of my duties when in more junior roles were too arrange the mobilisation and settling in, of new ex-pats, so I could also look after new signings to get the required paperwork, find accommodation etc.


Favourite TV show when you were a kid and could you watch it now?
 

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,521
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12435 on: Today at 10:59:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:01:09 am
Would love too.  My experience is in recruitment and resource planning.

I could manage Recruitment on the non footballing side.

Part of my duties when in more junior roles were too arrange the mobilisation and settling in, of new ex-pats, so I could also look after new signings to get the required paperwork, find accommodation etc.


Favourite TV show when you were a kid and could you watch it now?

Probably Thundercats. And I did try and watch it a little while ago (think it was on Netflix or something) and yeah....bit rubbish now.

Which old school gameshow did you most want to go on yourself?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 306 307 308 309 310 [311]   Go Up
« previous next »
 