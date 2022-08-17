Both. On a personal level, one of my great flaws that Im working to overcome is thinking too much about my next step, next achievement, long term goals. Having goals is healthy but I fixate sometimes and it diminishes my experience and enjoyment of the present, which is what lifes all about at the end of the day. I certainly have to take time to be thankful when I am enjoying something in the present. I think thats why things other people see as petty - such as gaming and running - are important to me; theyre activities where Im completely present in that moment.
In terms of the wider future - absolutely. I was born in the early 90s so am not old by any means but have already seen a huge degradation in the way people treat each other, general standards of living and the climate crisis. Theyre all scary things. Some could be slowed and tackled if we werent so shackled by powerful corporations, others if we werent so stupid and gullible. I always wanted a family and I know some see the view as nihilistic but I have given serious consideration to starting one because I dont trust the world we live in to be somewhere a child would want to be as they grow up.
If you have to pick one decade for the world to permanently be suspended in - what would it be. To be clear, time still progresses, but the technology, fashion, culture etc stay as they were in that decade.