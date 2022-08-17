Both. On a personal level, one of my great flaws that Im working to overcome is thinking too much about my next step, next achievement, long term goals. Having goals is healthy but I fixate sometimes and it diminishes my experience and enjoyment of the present, which is what lifes all about at the end of the day. I certainly have to take time to be thankful when I am enjoying something in the present. I think thats why things other people see as petty - such as gaming and running - are important to me; theyre activities where Im completely present in that moment.



In terms of the wider future - absolutely. I was born in the early 90s so am not old by any means but have already seen a huge degradation in the way people treat each other, general standards of living and the climate crisis. Theyre all scary things. Some could be slowed and tackled if we werent so shackled by powerful corporations, others if we werent so stupid and gullible. I always wanted a family and I know some see the view as nihilistic but I have given serious consideration to starting one because I dont trust the world we live in to be somewhere a child would want to be as they grow up.



If you have to pick one decade for the world to permanently be suspended in - what would it be. To be clear, time still progresses, but the technology, fashion, culture etc stay as they were in that decade.