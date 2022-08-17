« previous next »
Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12360 on: August 17, 2022, 02:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 17, 2022, 01:12:30 pm
Who goes into your Liverpool player boy band?

Bobby - the stylish one
Harvey - the cute one
Mo - lead singer, the one who goes off into solo success
Trent - the cool one
Milner - the drummer

Which Liverpool player would you most want to go to the pictures with?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12361 on: August 17, 2022, 11:12:13 pm »
Robbo, VVD and Milner would be fun to go with, I'd even love to do a road trip with them. Also take Nunez in case anybody wants to start some shit.

Prediction for AJ v Usyk this weekend?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12362 on: August 18, 2022, 06:22:56 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 17, 2022, 11:12:13 pm
Robbo, VVD and Milner would be fun to go with, I'd even love to do a road trip with them. Also take Nunez in case anybody wants to start some shit.

Prediction for AJ v Usyk this weekend?

AJ starts well and tries to end it early, but isn't convincing and fails to stop Usyk who toughs it out and grinds out a points victory. It won't be close. Maybe unanimous. AJ to fail

Between not getting match tickets AGAIN and a few other things - it being the Premier League - I've reduced to watching basically only our games and nothing else. If you wanted to enjoy football a bit more, what other league would you recommend to follow?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12363 on: August 18, 2022, 05:20:09 pm »
What network do you recommend in London? I'm looking at O2. Is their WiFi any good?
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12364 on: August 18, 2022, 05:23:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 18, 2022, 05:20:09 pm
What network do you recommend in London? I'm looking at O2. Is their WiFi any good?
wrong thread, mate  :)

unless you want to answer the Q above that is.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12365 on: August 18, 2022, 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 18, 2022, 05:23:25 pm
wrong thread, mate  :)

unless you want to answer the Q above that is.
Apologies  :-[  Which thread is appropriate?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12366 on: August 18, 2022, 05:40:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 18, 2022, 05:20:09 pm
What network do you recommend in London? I'm looking at O2. Is their WiFi any good?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 18, 2022, 05:24:18 pm
Apologies  :-[  Which thread is appropriate?
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334744.0   :wave

Which means we're up to this question

Quote from: ToneLa on August 18, 2022, 06:22:56 am
AJ starts well and tries to end it early, but isn't convincing and fails to stop Usyk who toughs it out and grinds out a points victory. It won't be close. Maybe unanimous. AJ to fail

Between not getting match tickets AGAIN and a few other things - it being the Premier League - I've reduced to watching basically only our games and nothing else. If you wanted to enjoy football a bit more, what other league would you recommend to follow?

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12367 on: August 18, 2022, 05:50:30 pm »
Serie A is having a bit of an entertainment-renaissance. I say that because the quality still isnt amazing and is up and down, but theres loads of goals being scored and theres a lot of fun, attacking play whilst still being a lot better technically than say the English football league. Kind of like when the Bundesliga started getting more popular a few years back.

Whats the most iconic car of all time?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12368 on: August 18, 2022, 09:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 18, 2022, 05:50:30 pm
Serie A is having a bit of an entertainment-renaissance. I say that because the quality still isnt amazing and is up and down, but theres loads of goals being scored and theres a lot of fun, attacking play whilst still being a lot better technically than say the English football league. Kind of like when the Bundesliga started getting more popular a few years back.

Whats the most iconic car of all time?
For someone my age and a bit older, it has to be the James Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5.

Out of the three championship clubs that were promoted to the Premier League, which one do you expect to do quite well?





Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12369 on: August 21, 2022, 08:54:41 am »
Nottingham Forest I think should do well given the additions this Summer

What's the one thing about our club that really annoys you and how would you change it?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12370 on: August 21, 2022, 09:15:00 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 21, 2022, 08:54:41 am
Nottingham Forest I think should do well given the additions this Summer

What's the one thing about our club that really annoys you and how would you change it?

The ticketing situation and process. Another season where I can't go to Anfield. I wish they'd overhaul this process - it seems fallible. I know with our demand not everyone will get a ticket, but the entire process is a bit second rate. Take a look in the Member Sales thread, there's plenty of quirks people complain about. It doesn't half feel difficult to give this club my money though!

Do you look forward to the future, and actively think about it? Either on a personal level, or the big scary THE ACTUAL FUTURE FOR US ALL haha

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12371 on: August 21, 2022, 10:15:19 am »
Both. On a personal level, one of my great flaws that Im working to overcome is thinking too much about my next step, next achievement, long term goals. Having goals is healthy but I fixate sometimes and it diminishes my experience and enjoyment of the present, which is what lifes all about at the end of the day. I certainly have to take time to be thankful when I am enjoying something in the present. I think thats why things other people see as petty - such as gaming and running - are important to me; theyre activities where Im completely present in that moment.

In terms of the wider future - absolutely. I was born in the early 90s so am not old by any means but have already seen a huge degradation in the way people treat each other, general standards of living and the climate crisis. Theyre all scary things. Some could be slowed and tackled if we werent so shackled by powerful corporations, others if we werent so stupid and gullible. I always wanted a family and I know some see the view as nihilistic but I have given serious consideration to starting one because I dont trust the world we live in to be somewhere a child would want to be as they grow up.

If you have to pick one decade for the world to permanently be suspended in - what would it be. To be clear, time still progresses, but the technology, fashion, culture etc stay as they were in that decade.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12372 on: August 22, 2022, 06:05:32 pm »
Now, present  day is the best.

What happened to tea chests that people used to use to move house?
« Last Edit: August 22, 2022, 06:10:32 pm by TepidT2O »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12373 on: August 22, 2022, 06:09:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 22, 2022, 06:05:32 pm
What happened to tea chests that people used to use to move house?

You haven't read the OP either have you mate   ;)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12374 on: August 22, 2022, 06:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 22, 2022, 06:09:03 pm
You haven't read the OP either have you mate   ;)
Shit !
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12375 on: August 23, 2022, 12:00:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 22, 2022, 06:05:32 pm
What happened to tea chests that people used to use to move house?


Bloody heavy weren't they? Not very storable either. Easier to just recycle some cardboard.

Will Klopp win another trophy with us?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12376 on: August 23, 2022, 08:47:43 am »
Yes but not this season. Squad needs a big overhaul.

Do you think you could do your manager's job at work? Or if you're already a manager, could you do your directors job?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12377 on: August 23, 2022, 08:52:31 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 23, 2022, 08:47:43 am
Yes but not this season. Squad needs a big overhaul.

Do you think you could do your manager's job at work? Or if you're already a manager, could you do your directors job?

Yes. Feel like Ive been working at that level for about 12 months and feel next in line when a tile at that level next comes up but its like dead mans shoes waiting for someone to leave.

Are people going too far in their criticism of the team on here? I get that weve had a crap start but seems like every player is being slated. We seem a bit less tolerant than we used to. Or is it fair game?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12378 on: August 23, 2022, 09:10:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 23, 2022, 08:52:31 am
Yes. Feel like Ive been working at that level for about 12 months and feel next in line when a tile at that level next comes up but its like dead mans shoes waiting for someone to leave.

Are people going too far in their criticism of the team on here? I get that weve had a crap start but seems like every player is being slated. We seem a bit less tolerant than we used to. Or is it fair game?

The negativity is always over the top. It is just a collective thing though. When we win a match resoundingly we will have a few pages of discussion. Lose? The threads will roll on and on and on. I think there is an element of us being spoiled and the idea of "should have won that" is ridiculous in football. But really isn't all the fume the opposite side of the parades, the songs, the real support? It's the same feeling beyond both. It's just a lot easier to post negatively than positively, and for whatever reason, I think we have more people who post negatively, or at least with more to say. It's probably getting worse, but that's the culture for ya

Would you like to be a celebrity? Really famous? This would come with financial security of course, but you'd be more famous than rich. Always in the limelight. Your good times and your bad

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12379 on: August 23, 2022, 06:49:42 pm »
Absolutely no chance. I'm a very private person who doesn't share personal details and emotions with anyone so I'd hate to be famous and always in the papers/social media.

Do you suffer from road rage?
Offline afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12380 on: August 23, 2022, 07:26:56 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 23, 2022, 06:49:42 pm
Absolutely no chance. I'm a very private person who doesn't share personal details and emotions with anyone so I'd hate to be famous and always in the papers/social media.

Do you suffer from road rage?

Road rage suffers from me.

Alexander or Caesar?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12381 on: August 23, 2022, 07:36:30 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on August 23, 2022, 07:26:56 pm
Road rage suffers from me.

Alexander or Caesar?

Alexander all the way. The greatest.

What's your favourite cheese?
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12382 on: August 23, 2022, 07:41:20 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on August 23, 2022, 07:36:30 pm
Alexander all the way. The greatest.

What's your favourite cheese?
Morbier.

Favourite frozen vegetable?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline bradders1011

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12383 on: August 23, 2022, 09:17:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 23, 2022, 07:41:20 pm
Morbier.

Favourite frozen vegetable?

None really, none of them taste as good as they do fresh. Probably peas because they're the easiest.

Favourite character from The Wire?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12384 on: August 24, 2022, 10:54:42 am »
McNutty.

Would you rather be an incredible chef where you could cook hundreds of dishes to a high level, or really good on an instrument?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12385 on: August 24, 2022, 01:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 24, 2022, 10:54:42 am
McNutty.

Would you rather be an incredible chef where you could cook hundreds of dishes to a high level, or really good on an instrument?

Both can be monetised if you get lucky, but outside of that definitely a chef for the personal benefits.

What has been your greatest investment?
Offline SamLad

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12386 on: August 24, 2022, 02:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August 24, 2022, 01:22:32 pm
Both can be monetised if you get lucky, but outside of that definitely a chef for the personal benefits.

What has been your greatest investment?

In money terms, my current house which right now is worth about 6 maybe even 7 times what I paid for it.  In non-money terms ..... my health which I've paid more attention to in the past 10 years and am feeling the benefit now in my 70's.

If you won a contest for one free plastic surgery procedure (for yourself only), would you do it, and if so - what procedure?
Offline liverbloke

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12387 on: August 24, 2022, 05:41:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 24, 2022, 02:24:31 pm
In money terms, my current house which right now is worth about 6 maybe even 7 times what I paid for it.  In non-money terms ..... my health which I've paid more attention to in the past 10 years and am feeling the benefit now in my 70's.

If you won a contest for one free plastic surgery procedure (for yourself only), would you do it, and if so - what procedure?

Erm............. no, I'm perfect  :wave

Would you rather have an extra leg or an extra arm?
∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12388 on: August 24, 2022, 08:54:25 pm »
Why if it isnt my old friend Mr McGregg!

Definitely an arm. I already have an extra leg and its no laughing matter.

Do you support the return of the death penalty?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12389 on: August 24, 2022, 09:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 24, 2022, 08:54:25 pm
Why if it isnt my old friend Mr McGregg!

Definitely an arm. I already have an extra leg and its no laughing matter.

Do you support the return of the death penalty?
For crimes where there is no doubt of guilt. The c*nt that shot the 9-year-old girl should be put in front of a firing squad, and anyone who knows who he is but are staying silent as well.

If such a law was passed and a member of the public could join the firing squad, and they picked you. Could you pull the trigger? 

Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12390 on: August 24, 2022, 09:15:53 pm »
Yes. Would have no problem shooting them several times after to make sure they're in hell.

Have you booked any holidays for next year?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12391 on: August 24, 2022, 10:06:57 pm »
We have a few nights in Vienna booked for this November, nothing in place for next year yet. Want to sort Vietnam and Cambodia out though if it can be done for a reasonable price.

What options are there to arrest inflation that dont include heightening interest rates?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline liverbloke

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12392 on: Yesterday at 02:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 24, 2022, 10:06:57 pm
We have a few nights in Vienna booked for this November, nothing in place for next year yet. Want to sort Vietnam and Cambodia out though if it can be done for a reasonable price.

What options are there to arrest inflation that dont include heightening interest rates?

Tax reforms

If you could live your life either without drinking ever again or without eating ever again which one would you choose?
∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12393 on: Yesterday at 07:13:22 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:53:10 pm
Tax reforms

If you could live your life either without drinking ever again or without eating ever again which one would you choose?
100% drinking. If this refers exclusively to alcohol then even more emphatically Ill go for food, even though I enjoy the odd tipple. I never really feel that thirsty and make myself drink out of necessity. Assuming in this scenario I wont die of thirst this wouldnt phase me.

Do you buy a lot of expendable clothing or have you a collection of staples you always wear?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online ShrewKop

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12394 on: Today at 04:20:03 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:13:22 pm
100% drinking. If this refers exclusively to alcohol then even more emphatically Ill go for food, even though I enjoy the odd tipple. I never really feel that thirsty and make myself drink out of necessity. Assuming in this scenario I wont die of thirst this wouldnt phase me.

Do you buy a lot of expendable clothing or have you a collection of staples you always wear?

A collection of staples. Button ups for work and nice loose fitting tshirts the rest of the time.

Football aside, whats a hobby youre enjoying right now?
