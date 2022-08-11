Well with Russia, as with Qatar, the piss-weak excuse of well its there now and too much has been spent to stage it there so it needs to go ahead. Moving it would only punish the fans. Its because FIFA are accountable to absolutely no one and are one of the most powerful criminally-run corporations in the world. They should be held legally accountable but all of the investigations have targeted individuals as opposed to attacking the structure that enabled them and stopping anything that came about via corruption. Infantino has been found to be involved in multiple financial improprieties and is allowed to continue, just like Blatter before him, who was only removed when the noise was too great. They use the Tory tactic of burying scandal in the news cycle and moving on.



Whats the best documentary youve ever watched?