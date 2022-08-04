« previous next »
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12280 on: August 4, 2022, 01:35:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  4, 2022, 01:27:22 pm
The Channel.

Does the type of music you listen to affect your mood?

A:I'd say my mood influences the type of music I choose to listen to more than the other way around. I'm extremely aware of the power of music, and refuse to let it have free rein over my emotions. I'll use music to exacerbate an existing mood (if that makes sense) Because I'm a musician, and also write music....I will let emotion guide the process where necessary and it usually delivers great results rather than just trying to write something clinically or "cerebrally."

Q: What is the earliest "solid" memory you have since being born? Nursery school?....being pushed around in a pram etc?
YNWA

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12281 on: August 4, 2022, 01:37:39 pm »
I'd be impressed and a bit scared if anyone can remember being pushed around in their pram! For me the earliest I can remember back to is 1995 (born in 88) but it is all very vague.

Tyson v Ali in their primes, how does it go?
Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,842
  • Linudden.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12282 on: August 4, 2022, 01:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  4, 2022, 01:10:40 pm
Not sure. Ive climbed (walked) Ben Nevis so thats the highest point of the Uk. Cant think Ive been higher unless the highveld in South Africa is as high as that. But that was just the airport so didnt feel too scary!

The Johannesburg/Pretoria airport is a lot higher than Ben Nevis although it wouldn't feel that way ;D

Regarding Andy's question. A little bit, but mainly it's the other way round that my mood affects what music I do listen to.

Question 2: a drawing day at kindergarten in 1993. Lots of noise.
Question 3: I'm not a boxing fan but I suspect Tyson in his prime would've left anyone with a bloody nose. Then again, Ali was deprived of his prime by the government so it's hard to say.

Which is the northernmost point in the world you've been to? Mine is at the Jörn ski slope back as a child in 1997 at 65'09°N. Couldn't brake but due to the flat slope I didn't care too much.
Linudden.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,795
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12283 on: August 4, 2022, 02:36:25 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  4, 2022, 01:37:39 pm
I'd be impressed and a bit scared if anyone can remember being pushed around in their pram! For me the earliest I can remember back to is 1995 (born in 88) but it is all very vague.

Tyson v Ali in their primes, how does it go?

Ali would have baptised him. Tyson was an absolute monster but Ali has every advantage in terms of height, weight, reach and....just a more skilled boxer.

Same sort of topic....us now vs the late 80s Milan side, score?
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,901
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12284 on: August 4, 2022, 03:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on August  4, 2022, 01:41:08 pm
The Johannesburg/Pretoria airport is a lot higher than Ben Nevis although it wouldn't feel that way ;D

Regarding Andy's question. A little bit, but mainly it's the other way round that my mood affects what music I do listen to.

Question 2: a drawing day at kindergarten in 1993. Lots of noise.
Question 3: I'm not a boxing fan but I suspect Tyson in his prime would've left anyone with a bloody nose. Then again, Ali was deprived of his prime by the government so it's hard to say.

Which is the northernmost point in the world you've been to? Mine is at the Jörn ski slope back as a child in 1997 at 65'09°N. Couldn't brake but due to the flat slope I didn't care too much.
Wick, highlands in Scotland
Quote from: El Lobo on August  4, 2022, 02:36:25 pm
Ali would have baptised him. Tyson was an absolute monster but Ali has every advantage in terms of height, weight, reach and....just a more skilled boxer.

Same sort of topic....us now vs the late 80s Milan side, score?
We would smash them 5-0

Us now v our late 80's team?
Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,842
  • Linudden.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12285 on: August 4, 2022, 05:16:03 pm »
Not even close. Dominant display for the current lads. Players back then used to go to the pub and didn't have nutritionists ;D

Best piece of road you've ever cycled on? Mine has to be the road between Mosjö and Södra Bro just south of Örebro whenever there's a westerly wind. The hills are like launching ramps for the plains. Perfect topography!


Linudden.

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12286 on: August 4, 2022, 05:58:05 pm »
Mine has to be the road between Bootle and Walton....just west of Huyton!!

 :D

What's the most expensive aftershave/perfume you've ever bought yourself?

(My current guilty record is Tom Ford's "Ombre Leather"...100 ml of woody, oudy scentabulousness!! )
YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12287 on: August 4, 2022, 07:53:05 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on August  4, 2022, 05:58:05 pm
Mine has to be the road between Bootle and Walton....just west of Huyton!!

 :D

What's the most expensive aftershave/perfume you've ever bought yourself?

(My current guilty record is Tom Ford's "Ombre Leather"...100 ml of woody, oudy scentabulousness!! )

Creed Aventus. I used to flinch at the idea of wearing aftershave, never thought I'd pay almost £300 notes for a bottle.

Did you have a penpal as a kid?
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,901
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12288 on: August 4, 2022, 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  4, 2022, 07:53:05 pm
Creed Aventus. I used to flinch at the idea of wearing aftershave, never thought I'd pay almost £300 notes for a bottle.

Did you have a penpal as a kid?
Yes, from Budapest in Hungary, as a 13-year-old lad.
I used to send him match reports from our games from newspapers, etc..

How would you describe yourself from when you were a kid?
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12289 on: August 4, 2022, 09:57:44 pm »
Very unaware of things but easy going. Was always a bit of a joker as well, have lost my sense of humour as I got older and things got difficult.

What vital advice would you give your younger self?
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12290 on: August 4, 2022, 10:22:01 pm »
Chill out, work harder and live up to the example you seem to expect from others.

If male, At what age did you start to be able to grow a proper beard? Or can you not? If Female, have you ever shaved your head?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,842
  • Linudden.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12291 on: August 4, 2022, 10:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  4, 2022, 10:22:01 pm
Chill out, work harder and live up to the example you seem to expect from others.

If male, At what age did you start to be able to grow a proper beard? Or can you not? If Female, have you ever shaved your head?

Somewhat of a beard 17, very easy 18 and too much 19. Quite the usual steps.

What is the maximum amount of milk you can have in one day? I'm capable of four litres if doing exercise in hot weather which is a bit insane :D
Linudden.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12292 on: August 5, 2022, 08:21:37 am »
None if I dont want the world to fall out of my arse. Im moderately lactose intolerant so avoid cows milk.

Do you have lots in common with your friendship group or is it more friendship of convenience and circumstance?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,275
  • Bam!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12293 on: August 5, 2022, 08:28:04 am »
The main 2 friends I see I have a lot in common with, pretty much liked all sports/music/films/shows before we met. Everyone else I see is just people I have met through work and kind of kept in touch with.

What is your favourite meat free meal to have?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12294 on: August 5, 2022, 10:41:19 am »
We have a vegan night twice a week to try and reduce our meat intake and carbon footprint, we do a beautiful red lentil and sweet potato dhal with broccoli on the side that is spicy and satisfying.

What's the one band you never get sick of listening to?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,069
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12295 on: August 5, 2022, 10:43:58 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  5, 2022, 10:41:19 am
We have a vegan night twice a week to try and reduce our meat intake and carbon footprint, we do a beautiful red lentil and sweet potato dhal with broccoli on the side that is spicy and satisfying.

What's the one band you never get sick of listening to?

Super Furry Animals. No two songs sound the same, always inventive, always with a ton of nice melodies.

Any tips with coping with a hangover on work time? Working from home which makes things a little easier.
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12296 on: August 5, 2022, 11:07:27 am »
When working from home, a fish finger sandwich is the lord's cure for a hangover. Other than that, plenty of water, mental distractions and general inactivity. If you can force yourself out on a short walk for some fresh air, it will either cure you or punish you.

What's the most immoral form of taxation (bearing in mind anything other than income tax is double taxation)?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12297 on: August 5, 2022, 11:17:46 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  5, 2022, 11:07:27 am
When working from home, a fish finger sandwich is the lord's cure for a hangover. Other than that, plenty of water, mental distractions and general inactivity. If you can force yourself out on a short walk for some fresh air, it will either cure you or punish you.

What's the most immoral form of taxation (bearing in mind anything other than income tax is double taxation)?

National Insurance, I cant comprehend the fact that the % goes lower as you move up the income brackets.

Are you friends with any Tories?

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12298 on: August 5, 2022, 11:32:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  5, 2022, 11:17:46 am
National Insurance, I cant comprehend the fact that the % goes lower as you move up the income brackets.

Are you friends with any Tories?
I am acquaintances with people who don't vote but are well-off and selfish enough that they probably would do if they knew anything about politics, I also have friends who I have a feeling are closet Tories. I tend not to talk much politics in friendship circles, as much as that may not be right morally I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable because I can get fired up real quick and become very, very belligerent and condescending to others when talking politics if I am in the wrong mood. I live in a proper Torified-area but my MP is Labour thank god.

Was the country always this stupid or has it gotten worse in recent years?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12299 on: August 5, 2022, 12:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  5, 2022, 11:32:36 am
Was the country always this stupid or has it gotten worse in recent years?
The country was always this stupid, probably more so in fact. Have you seen what was on TV in the 70's? The problem is that people are now bombarded by media so comprehensively it becomes harder for individuals to come to their own reasoned conclusions about issues and they end up parroting whatever they've seen on social media.

What's the most embarrassing non-football opinion piece you've ever seen?
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12300 on: August 5, 2022, 12:15:21 pm »
Just pick up any of the right-wing media tabloids on any given day and look at the front page.

Has any quasi-communist country ever truly ran the country to the true ideals of communism?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,901
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12301 on: August 5, 2022, 04:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  5, 2022, 12:15:21 pm
Just pick up any of the right-wing media tabloids on any given day and look at the front page.

Has any quasi-communist country ever truly ran the country to the true ideals of communism?
What are "the true ideals of communism"?
Like every other movement or whatever it is, it changes to suit certain types.

How did you occupy yourself during lockdown/s?
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12302 on: August 5, 2022, 04:16:32 pm »
For the first two months I was on furlough as I was on gardening leave whilst waiting for an NDA to expire to take up the new job I'd got. The weather was glorious and it was the first time in my adult life I'd ever had more than a week off work. We went walking every day, I was running loads, we did movie marathons, cooked loads of new recipes. It was a good time in many ways. I know that's not the prevailing opinion and I'm lucky that the pandemic didn't leave me in a dreadful situation but it was actually an enjoyable time for me, from an individual perspective.

Why is Starmer not chucking his weight around scoring tap-ins left and right against this clown government?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,716
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12303 on: August 5, 2022, 05:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  5, 2022, 04:16:32 pm
Why is Starmer not chucking his weight around scoring tap-ins left and right against this clown government?
Depends. How quickly do you wanna close this legendary thread  ;D ? I guess he might be too careful trying to strike a balance and thus getting as many on board?

What was the last movie you saw?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,974
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12304 on: August 5, 2022, 05:53:36 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on August  5, 2022, 05:38:59 pm
Depends. How quickly do you wanna close this legendary thread  ;D ? I guess he might be too careful trying to strike a balance and thus getting as many on board?

What was the last movie you saw?

Top Gun Maverick last Monday. The flying sequences were brilliant.

Huge stadium concerts or small intimate gigs?
Fuck the Tories

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12305 on: August 5, 2022, 06:41:55 pm »
Small intimate gigs. Been to some bangers in stadiums but its only ever smaller venues where everyone comes out with this collective feeling that everyone in that venue has seen and shared something special that will never be recreated in quite the same way.

Would you be willing to pay more tax if you could choose where its apportioned?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,842
  • Linudden.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12306 on: August 6, 2022, 01:50:38 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  5, 2022, 04:01:27 pm
How did you occupy yourself during lockdown/s?



:wave normal life.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  5, 2022, 06:41:55 pm
Would you be willing to pay more tax if you could choose where its apportioned?

Yes but the local mayor here would never allow someone to fix the broken roads anyway so I guess that can't happen. I don't earn enough to pay state income tax so that's a hypothetical.

Do you ever wake up five minute before the alarm rings anticipating something is going to happen? I do that all the time when supposed to go up.
Linudden.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12307 on: August 6, 2022, 10:36:30 am »
I pretty much routinely wake before my alarm, just in anticipation of the alarm I believe. 06:00 when working in town, 07:45 when working from home.

Do you like a 12:30 kick off?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,837
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12308 on: August 6, 2022, 01:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  6, 2022, 10:36:30 am
I pretty much routinely wake before my alarm, just in anticipation of the alarm I believe. 06:00 when working in town, 07:45 when working from home.

Do you like a 12:30 kick off?

No, they're fucking awful. And Jenas is always on them, the cretin.

What's your favourite UK river?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,901
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12309 on: August 6, 2022, 02:58:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August  6, 2022, 01:46:34 pm
No, they're fucking awful. And Jenas is always on them, the cretin.

What's your favourite UK river?
Take your pick from any in the Lake District area. Stunning, all of them. 

What's your favourite UK beauty spot?
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12310 on: August 7, 2022, 09:32:29 am »
Long Mynd in Shropshire looking over Snowdon National park one side and as far as the estuary and The Chase AONB the other is spectacular on a clear day.

Have you ever tried authentic cuisine having got used to the bastardised UK version and been disappointed by the real thing?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12311 on: Yesterday at 09:08:52 pm »
First time I had a Moroccan tagine it wasn't great, but then again I bought it from a tourist trap restaurant by a popular waterfall. City restaurant version was much nicer.

What do you make of Barcelona's pathetic situation?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,901
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12312 on: Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:08:52 pm
First time I had a Moroccan tagine it wasn't great, but then again I bought it from a tourist trap restaurant by a popular waterfall. City restaurant version was much nicer.

What do you make of Barcelona's pathetic situation?
Disgraceful and should be thrown out of La Liga, and kicked out of all European competitions but I won't catch my breath over that.

What do you make of Yernited's funny situation?
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,837
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12313 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
What do you make of Yernited's funny situation?

Funny isn't it? Let's enjoy it while it lasts, because there's too much money involved for it to be perpetual.

Will the Gulf sportswashers pull out once they've laundered enough reputation?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,384
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12314 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm »
The c*nts seem to be in this for the long run. They've invested far too much in London alone.

Which memory would you love to relive?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,901
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12315 on: Today at 10:04:11 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:07:56 pm
The c*nts seem to be in this for the long run. They've invested far too much in London alone.

Which memory would you love to relive?
My first walk up the old Kop steps at a night game and seeing the beautiful green pitch under the lights.

Do you have a soft spot for any other English club side?
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,497
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12316 on: Today at 11:03:06 pm »
Crewe Alex. I go to watch them a fair bit, its only 40 minutes from me. My Grandparents on one side of the family are from a small town in Cheshire that doesnt have a pro team and their parents grew up in Crewe, so Crewe was the easiest way to watch football for them. Liverpool are my team but I have a big soft spot for Crewe, as tough as thats been with events swirling round the club and past club officials shaming themselves and the whole club with their complicit and awful handling of the Bennell scandal.

Is there a foreign club whose results you always look for?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
