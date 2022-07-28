« previous next »
Online CraigDS

« Reply #12240 on: July 28, 2022, 09:53:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 28, 2022, 09:47:32 pm
Croffles

If you were transported back into time and you just happened to land right in the thick of a war in the 12th century, how would you fare in your current state? You have in your hands a 5-foot sword and a shield.

Prob not great, I could swing the sword alright but I'm probably a little out of practice on my 12th century battle craft.

If you had to pick another period of time to live in which would it be?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12241 on: July 28, 2022, 09:55:16 pm »
That goes hand in hand with place. I feel like America in the 50s would be great but then again theres all the social issues and racism of that period. I think growing up in the 80s wouldve been decent, but Im going to say England pre First World War.

How have we become less bigoted as people but probably more mistrustful, selfish and hateful?
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #12242 on: July 28, 2022, 10:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 28, 2022, 09:55:16 pm
That goes hand in hand with place. I feel like America in the 50s would be great but then again theres all the social issues and racism of that period. I think growing up in the 80s wouldve been decent, but Im going to say England pre First World War.

How have we become less bigoted as people but probably more mistrustful, selfish and hateful?

It's not wide open enough - you'd think the internet would make everybody want to share everything. Instead you get their Best Ofs. Think how transformative Instagram would be if everyone was posting the most depressing thing in their life all the time and creating hashtags and movements. It's the ego - the worry you have to "fit in", that you need to recognise yourself as a brand, the same but just that different, nobody likes a weirdo, and you get echo chambers, bots to like you, no policing of the right things, no interest, no barriers for money or business yet our personal freedoms are eroded and thus we lose our youths to virtual worlds, trading one dystopia for the next: this is it, acrrue accrue accrue, that's the only thing , Net Worth on your gravestone

What's nicer to see, a rainbow or a bumblebee?
Offline I've been a good boy.

« Reply #12243 on: July 28, 2022, 10:32:29 pm »
I am absolutely terrified of bumble bees and in general all creepy crawlies, I'll never be happy to see one of those so rainbow it is.

What is your spirit animal?
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #12244 on: July 29, 2022, 10:41:59 am »
Sorry but I don't subscribe to that sort of thinking. If you need an animal's behaviour to be vaguely analogous let's go with a lazy dog.

Would the 20 best sci-fi writers of the past 100 years make a better government than the representatives we have?
Offline Tesco tearaway

« Reply #12245 on: July 29, 2022, 11:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 10:41:59 am
Sorry but I don't subscribe to that sort of thinking. If you need an animal's behaviour to be vaguely analogous let's go with a lazy dog.

Would the 20 best sci-fi writers of the past 100 years make a better government than the representatives we have?
Damn right they would; the best 20 squirrels of the last 100 years would be an improvement.

Do you deserve the position in your life that you're in now?
Offline I've been a good boy.

« Reply #12246 on: August 1, 2022, 10:33:21 am »
Yes and no. Career-wise I've done enough to be where I'm at but socially I deserve better imo.

If there was a box with 30 biscuits but one of them was toxic and if eaten, your internal organs would slowly melt, are you eating a biscuit from that box?
Online Elzar

« Reply #12247 on: August 1, 2022, 10:34:33 am »
No, there is no reward at all for doing so!

Have you ever eaten at a Michelin starred restaurant?
Offline El Lobo

« Reply #12248 on: August 1, 2022, 10:41:35 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August  1, 2022, 10:34:33 am
No, there is no reward at all for doing so!

Have you ever eaten at a Michelin starred restaurant?

Nah. I'm a bit iffy with a lot of the stuff I think I'd be served (dont really like seafood, there's quite a few vegetables I dont like). I could just imagine paying £80 for some taster menu and being like 'Right....prawn foam with a brussel sprout reduction, not eating that. Octopus penis glazed with snail slime, not eating that. Small veal fillet on a bed of cabbage smoke and a squid ink sauce....I'll have the veal fillet. Do they not have bread?'

Who dyou thinks finishing top 4 this season?

Offline red_Mark1980

« Reply #12249 on: August 1, 2022, 10:41:41 am »
Quote from: Elzar on August  1, 2022, 10:34:33 am
No, there is no reward at all for doing so!

Have you ever eaten at a Michelin starred restaurant?

Yes, I've eaten in three actually. All fantastic meals.

Edit.

Liverpool and three other no marks. Probably Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal

Do you ever consider just binning work off and living a simple life someplace you'd be happy in a foreign country?
Offline I've been a good boy.

« Reply #12250 on: August 1, 2022, 01:32:42 pm »
Yes but then realising I'd be even more unhappy with the low wages and not being able to travel.

What is the most intimidating non-football atmosphere?
Offline Terry de Niro

« Reply #12251 on: August 1, 2022, 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  1, 2022, 01:32:42 pm
Yes but then realising I'd be even more unhappy with the low wages and not being able to travel.

What is the most intimidating non-football atmosphere?
Quite a few boxing events.

What is the most boring sport?
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #12252 on: August 1, 2022, 01:50:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  1, 2022, 01:44:57 pm
Quite a few boxing events.

What is the most boring sport?

One you're not into. For me cricket, or darts - for others, anything. It's all there, not many strike yours truly as interesting enough to budge anything else out of my interests. Skill based ones matter most. I'd probably upset F1 fans if I said that bores me though - I'm ignorant of the skills there, it's obviously my fault

How do you "chill" as the southerners seem to put it, and is it an activity unto itself?
Online Sheer Magnetism

« Reply #12253 on: August 1, 2022, 04:27:22 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  1, 2022, 01:50:17 pm
How do you "chill" as the southerners seem to put it, and is it an activity unto itself?

In the pub or outside my house with a cold alcholic drink. I'm not sure it's an activity unto itself because that would involve pre-planning and it seems to work best off the cuff and on the fly.

What makes you most stressed in life and what do you do to overcome it?
Offline I've been a good boy.

« Reply #12254 on: August 1, 2022, 05:32:13 pm »
A lot of things stress me out, work being one of them. Usually overcome them with junk food and listening to relaxing music.

Is there an animal/creature that you truly fear?
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #12255 on: August 1, 2022, 09:32:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  1, 2022, 05:32:13 pm
A lot of things stress me out, work being one of them. Usually overcome them with junk food and listening to relaxing music.

Is there an animal/creature that you truly fear?

I have strong aversions to slugs and huge spiders but I have ways to deal with them. I don't run into bears round here and I saw a fox once. Fear in the sense of recoil. Fear in the sense of panic? No. I remove, destroy, or learn to get along. Man? Same rules apply. You yourself are something to fear.

How much do you get done before work?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

« Reply #12256 on: Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  1, 2022, 01:50:17 pm
One you're not into. For me cricket, or darts - for others, anything. It's all there, not many strike yours truly as interesting enough to budge anything else out of my interests. Skill based ones matter most. I'd probably upset F1 fans if I said that bores me though - I'm ignorant of the skills there, it's obviously my fault

How do you "chill" as the southerners seem to put it, and is it an activity unto itself?


Fishing & copious amounts of sticky stuff or music & copious amounts of sticky stuff or complete silences & copious amounts of sticky stuff.


You dm'd me but I can't reply,why do you have me blocked  ? ;D
Offline ToneLa

« Reply #12257 on: Yesterday at 09:35:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm

Fishing & copious amounts of sticky stuff or music & copious amounts of sticky stuff or complete silences & copious amounts of sticky stuff.


You dm'd me but I can't reply,why do you have me blocked  ? ;D

I didn't have you blocked but my messages were set to admins only cause I must have been para when I did it  ;D

What is your favourite TV station you've only seen in another country & what experience goes with it?
Offline I've been a good boy.

« Reply #12258 on: Yesterday at 09:44:19 pm »
I like TRT in Turkiye, some brilliant programs and incredible production and storylines.

You can become the Prime Minister/President of any country in the world and be allowed to make one critical decision that alters that nation's fate, what do you decide?
Online Sheer Magnetism

« Reply #12259 on: Yesterday at 11:45:56 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:44:19 pm
You can become the Prime Minister/President of any country in the world and be allowed to make one critical decision that alters that nation's fate, what do you decide?
I reverse Bolsonaro's stance on the Amazon rainforest in Brazil as he's pretty much a Captain Planet villain.

Which cartoon/kids villain scared you the most when you were a child and why?
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #12260 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm »
When I first saw it, I was oddly scared by Hugo, Bart's twin from a single Treehouse of Horror episode in The Simpsons. I think it was more the thought of someone being in the attic. I was like 5 to be fair.

What was the first 18 rated film you saw whilst still a kid? Was it a secret from your parents or did they allow you to watch it?
Online Crosby Nick

« Reply #12261 on: Today at 01:16:47 pm »
Think it would have been either Commando or Predator. Something Arnie related. A mate from school was really into all his films and we watched them (and Conan) at a sleepover party. His parents were in the next room. Think wed have been about 10.

They were more violent than scary so we probably laughed our way through most of it.

Whats your favourite opening day/weekend memory?
Offline Linudden

« Reply #12262 on: Today at 01:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:16:47 pm
Whats your favourite opening day/weekend memory?

Mignolet's penalty save versus Stoke.

If you'd have to live somewhere else in Britain than either Merseyside or where you live now, what would you choose?

Online Crosby Nick

« Reply #12263 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:20:08 pm
Mignolet's penalty save versus Stoke.

If you'd have to live somewhere else in Britain than either Merseyside or where you live now, what would you choose?


Bristol, in a heartbeat. Although Id probably get fed up of the bad traffic.

How many bones have you broken? And what was the most painful?


Online rob1966

« Reply #12264 on: Today at 01:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:25:45 pm
Bristol, in a heartbeat. Although Id probably get fed up of the bad traffic.

How many bones have you broken? And what was the most painful?




Three - broke my collarbone falling down the stairs as a kid, I was 2 ish. I had to go for an op at the childrens hospital in town and my Mum mentioned I'd been complaining about a sore shoulder and that's when they told her I'd broken it. Other one was the little finger on my left hand in a motorbike crash, that was annoying more than painful. The most painful one was when they sawed my sternum in half, that was painful for weeks, even on dihydrocodeine and paracetamol.

Which music act has been the best you've seen Live?
