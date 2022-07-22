« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 421548 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12200 on: July 22, 2022, 06:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 22, 2022, 05:05:10 pm
Good and bad, I suppose. Mostly good.
Not just the lyric, but the melody too. Here, there and everywhere.
McCartney at his finest.

What's your favourite melody (music)?

A MELODYYYYYYYYY ALWAYS FINDS MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
WHENEVERRRRR THE THOUUUGHT REMINDS MEEEEEEEEEEEEE

What's better, Britpop or grunge?

Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,787
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12201 on: July 22, 2022, 06:54:22 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,774
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12202 on: July 22, 2022, 07:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 22, 2022, 06:54:22 pm
Not fussed on either.

What's better Punk or Heavy Rock?

Heavy Rock. Like both, but prefer Rock.  (Grunge was better than Britpop)

Do you have more clothes than you actually need?
Logged
Scouse not English

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,341
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12203 on: July 22, 2022, 08:59:23 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 22, 2022, 05:04:54 pm
changes constantly. maybe "a crowd of people turned away" (Lennon)

Is tourism good or bad?

Out of sequence, but depends on the tourist, no?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,787
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12204 on: July 22, 2022, 09:07:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 22, 2022, 07:59:34 pm
Heavy Rock. Like both, but prefer Rock.  (Grunge was better than Britpop)

Do you have more clothes than you actually need?
Definitely.

Funk or jazz?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12205 on: July 22, 2022, 11:25:36 pm »
Depends on my mood but funk more frequently.

Liverpool player who will be this seasons surprise package?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12206 on: July 23, 2022, 03:41:43 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 22, 2022, 11:25:36 pm
Depends on my mood but funk more frequently.

Liverpool player who will be this seasons surprise package?

Diaz. Went Porto a couple years ago and he was amazin, yous dont know what he do yet. See flashs of it... yous dont get it yet

Why do most people have really mainstream, dull taste in things? Why mainstream exist even I suppose...
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12207 on: July 23, 2022, 10:26:34 am »
Because some mainstream stuff is really good - a lot is dreadful - but crucially its more accessible and more in your face. It can be difficult for people to branch out with music and movies when they dont necessarily know exactly what theyre looking for or what they like, when theyre getting smashed in the face with the next thing that theyre being told to consume. People are lazy these days and will just consume whatever is low effort, even if its a waste of their time.

Does Britain need to control non-refugee immigration with blocks on incoming people who are not in danger of persecution in their own country and are non-skilled?

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12208 on: July 23, 2022, 12:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 23, 2022, 10:26:34 am
Because some mainstream stuff is really good - a lot is dreadful - but crucially its more accessible and more in your face. It can be difficult for people to branch out with music and movies when they dont necessarily know exactly what theyre looking for or what they like, when theyre getting smashed in the face with the next thing that theyre being told to consume. People are lazy these days and will just consume whatever is low effort, even if its a waste of their time.

Does Britain need to control non-refugee immigration with blocks on incoming people who are not in danger of persecution in their own country and are non-skilled?

No, do a criminal record vet sure otherwise no, I don't think we should, who cares. They can do any job, even claim dole. Just don't want gangs, criminals etc. Other than that open the floodgates IMO

When Queen Elizabeth didn't have kids, why didn't the monarchy end? Surely if the idea is that's a superior family line, the line ended, Sooo?
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,787
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12209 on: July 23, 2022, 04:40:18 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 23, 2022, 12:27:55 pm
No, do a criminal record vet sure otherwise no, I don't think we should, who cares. They can do any job, even claim dole. Just don't want gangs, criminals etc. Other than that open the floodgates IMO

When Queen Elizabeth didn't have kids, why didn't the monarchy end? Surely if the idea is that's a superior family line, the line ended, Sooo?
Fuck the nonce protecting monarchy and all it stands for.
They have Palaces, castles, massive properties, and riches all over Britain, whilst more than a few poor people are living off handouts and foodbanks. More and more poor bastards living on the streets.

Is there an art or a talent you wish you would have acquired/developed?







Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12210 on: July 24, 2022, 12:40:20 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 23, 2022, 04:40:18 pm
Fuck the nonce protecting monarchy and all it stands for.
They have Palaces, castles, massive properties, and riches all over Britain, whilst more than a few poor people are living off handouts and foodbanks. More and more poor bastards living on the streets.

Is there an art or a talent you wish you would have acquired/developed?

I wish I had musical talent I love music but sadly have no ability whatsoever at it.

If you could add 20 IQ points to one segment of the population which would you choose? People with below average IQ's, those with average IQ's or those with above average IQ's?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12211 on: July 24, 2022, 08:28:41 am »
Tempted to say people with low IQs but some of those are so low that it takes them from pig shit thick to merely a touch dense. Lets still go with them because it might just get enough working class Tories to the level that they understand just how twattish and plain stupid theyve been.

Have you ever been on or are you on the season ticket waiting list?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12212 on: July 25, 2022, 10:07:30 pm »
Never been on it

What's your favourite dessert?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12213 on: July 26, 2022, 07:48:25 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 25, 2022, 10:07:30 pm
Never been on it

What's your favourite dessert?

Sticky toffee pudding with either vanilla ice cream or custard, the latter depends on the weather.

You have to give up either sausage or bacon, Whats getting the elbow?
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,214
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12214 on: July 26, 2022, 07:56:27 am »
Bacon. There are just more varieties when it comes to sausages!

What was the location of your favourite ever holiday?
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12215 on: July 26, 2022, 07:58:43 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on July 26, 2022, 07:56:27 am
Bacon. There are just more varieties when it comes to sausages!

What was the location of your favourite ever holiday?

Phuket, the food, the scuba diving, the beaches, the pricees.  Amazing.

Favourite City break?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12216 on: July 26, 2022, 08:27:38 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 26, 2022, 07:58:43 am
Phuket, the food, the scuba diving, the beaches, the pricees.  Amazing.

Favourite City break?

Barcelona

How well do you remember your childhood?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,341
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12217 on: July 26, 2022, 08:32:45 am »
As I get older, I'm forgetting more. I can hardly remember anything from before I was 12.

If you could give up your job right now but still get paid the same salary for being unemployed, would you do it?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12218 on: July 26, 2022, 08:55:46 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 26, 2022, 08:32:45 am
As I get older, I'm forgetting more. I can hardly remember anything from before I was 12.

If you could give up your job right now but still get paid the same salary for being unemployed, would you do it?

Nope. I hated dole for more than just money reasons. I have a sense of purpose now, a career, I work on something people have heard of.. I think I'd fritter my salary away if I wasn't actually in work most of the time! I'm not on so much I could follow my dreams exactly. Maybe. But I'd still get bored. I like the compromise of how I do it now - different work,  different worlds, I'm comfortable but also creative. Directionless freedom is sort of... Horrible

Do you mind black and white films? Should more or less be made?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12219 on: July 26, 2022, 09:05:36 am »
I like good ones, I dont think newer ones necessarily lack merit but there needs to be purpose behind the lack of colour in modern black and white films. Theres loads of brilliant old black and white films.

Name a professional athlete who you think at their peak had the skills to transition to another pro sport and be pro standard at it? (No Jordans or Bothams etc who did do it, someone who didnt)
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,774
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12220 on: July 26, 2022, 09:57:31 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 26, 2022, 09:05:36 am
I like good ones, I dont think newer ones necessarily lack merit but there needs to be purpose behind the lack of colour in modern black and white films. Theres loads of brilliant old black and white films.

Name a professional athlete who you think at their peak had the skills to transition to another pro sport and be pro standard at it? (No Jordans or Bothams etc who did do it, someone who didnt)

Valentino Rossi tested a Ferrari F1 a few times between 04 and 2010, getting well within a second of Schumachers lap times, apparently Schumacher was really impressed with him, there was talk of him going via another team into the Ferrari team. I do think he'd have been one of the top drivers, not sure about getting to World Champion level though.


When you can't be arsed making a proper tea, what's your easy option?
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12221 on: July 26, 2022, 12:29:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 26, 2022, 09:57:31 am
Valentino Rossi tested a Ferrari F1 a few times between 04 and 2010, getting well within a second of Schumachers lap times, apparently Schumacher was really impressed with him, there was talk of him going via another team into the Ferrari team. I do think he'd have been one of the top drivers, not sure about getting to World Champion level though.


When you can't be arsed making a proper tea, what's your easy option?

Toss some sausages into the air fryer and put on bread with ketchup. I freeze a lot though. Or I'll get a curry delivered

How important are the clothes you wear?
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,795
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12222 on: July 26, 2022, 01:17:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 26, 2022, 12:29:42 pm
How important are the clothes you wear?

This has changed a lot since I've grown older. As a teen I was the classic desperately wanting to look 'cool' or good and often wearing tshirts with tv characters on or something like that to either get attention or show off how 'with it' I was. As I went into my 20s I wanted to look professional and well put together but I don't have style and I'm overweight. I had a real period after uni trying to make chinos work. As I moved into later 20s I stopped giving a shit - block colour tshirt and jeans. I've also moved into an age where I can afford better brands (Adidas, Levis etc.) so I like to buy stuff from good brands that last and are tasteful. Recently, Uniqlo has been a go-to because its shirts are easy and comfortable.

I'd love to tell my younger teenage self: "Nobody is looking at you as much as you think they are - chuck some jeans, trainers and a tshirt on and be comfortable and you'll feel much more confident than trying to fit into stuff you know isn't you."

Shoes: Oxfords, brogues or boots?

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,787
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12223 on: July 26, 2022, 09:34:22 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 26, 2022, 01:17:40 pm


Shoes: Oxfords, brogues or boots?


Brogues.

Will we ever get back to normal with this brexshit lark?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12224 on: July 26, 2022, 10:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 26, 2022, 09:34:22 pm
Brogues.

Will we ever get back to normal with this brexshit lark?


Not in our lifetime.

What's the best way to get rid of a dead body ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12225 on: July 26, 2022, 10:03:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 26, 2022, 10:00:20 pm

Not in our lifetime.

What's the best way to get rid of a dead body ?

Dissolved in chemicals. I saw it on The Blacklist.

Why does W.A.P. want to know how to get rid of dead bodies?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,417
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12226 on: July 26, 2022, 10:04:18 pm »
Id like to think were on the cusp of a very winnable election for Labour and they may - having come into power - realise theres no way to make Brexit worse and look to reverse the process and just accept whatever humbling the EU requires.

Do you ever do work outside of your day to day job? Whats the reason for it and is it successful?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12227 on: Today at 05:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 26, 2022, 10:04:18 pm
Id like to think were on the cusp of a very winnable election for Labour and they may - having come into power - realise theres no way to make Brexit worse and look to reverse the process and just accept whatever humbling the EU requires.

Do you ever do work outside of your day to day job? Whats the reason for it and is it successful?
I'm a copywriter, and do a few articles every month for a property business. Hate their philosophy (aimed at landlords), but the money is okay. Successful? Yes. Fulfilling? No. I do also volunteer at a homeless charity called Feed Manchester where we go around every Friday giving out hot food, drinks, sandwiches, and sleepings bags, etc. That's a very rewarding thing to do. But successful? No. Wish we could do more.

What's the best thing to happen to you this week?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,774
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #12228 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 05:09:09 pm
I'm a copywriter, and do a few articles every month for a property business. Hate their philosophy (aimed at landlords), but the money is okay. Successful? Yes. Fulfilling? No. I do also volunteer at a homeless charity called Feed Manchester where we go around every Friday giving out hot food, drinks, sandwiches, and sleepings bags, etc. That's a very rewarding thing to do. But successful? No. Wish we could do more.

What's the best thing to happen to you this week?

Got paid for a shift on the trucks even though the client had cancelled me with the agency, but no-one told me and I rocked up at their place in Risley at ten to five saturday morning. 8 hours minimum pay too. Then got £366 back from TUI and my pay rise is worth more than I expected due to the NI cut.

Whats your favourite classic car?
Logged
Scouse not English
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Up
« previous next »
 