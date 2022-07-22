How important are the clothes you wear?



This has changed a lot since I've grown older. As a teen I was the classic desperately wanting to look 'cool' or good and often wearing tshirts with tv characters on or something like that to either get attention or show off how 'with it' I was. As I went into my 20s I wanted to look professional and well put together but I don't have style and I'm overweight. I had a real period after uni trying to make chinos work. As I moved into later 20s I stopped giving a shit - block colour tshirt and jeans. I've also moved into an age where I can afford better brands (Adidas, Levis etc.) so I like to buy stuff from good brands that last and are tasteful. Recently, Uniqlo has been a go-to because its shirts are easy and comfortable.I'd love to tell my younger teenage self: "Nobody is looking at you as much as you think they are - chuck some jeans, trainers and a tshirt on and be comfortable and you'll feel much more confident than trying to fit into stuff you know isn't you."Shoes: Oxfords, brogues or boots?