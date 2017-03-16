Peter Enckelman sticks in the mind because of the derision that followed, but at Crewe v Northampton town maybe 6/7 seasons ago, under no pressure whatsoever the CB for Northampton took the ball backwards, scanned the pitch, looked like he was going to hit a long ball, got pressed then clipped a lovely, curling lob over his own keeper when panicking. This beat the keeper, hit the underside of the bar and the CB managed to follow it, then tripped over attempting a goal line clearance and bundling the ball, himself, keeper and chasing Striker Marcus Haber into the goal. Was comedic and sticks in the mind.



Also shout out for Zidanes headbutting of Il Matrix. Not an in game howler but a howler of self control and self indulgence. Still think he doesnt get enough shit for that.



Have you watched any of the womens Euros?