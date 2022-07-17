« previous next »
Ask the next person a question

Re: Ask the next person a question
July 17, 2022, 09:10:06 pm
Not in our lifetime.

Whats the most offensive comedy of the last 20 years that seemed acceptable at the time?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 17, 2022, 09:15:53 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 17, 2022, 09:10:06 pm
Not in our lifetime.

Whats the most offensive comedy of the last 20 years that seemed acceptable at the time?

Little Britain blacking up. 

Are you concerned or embracing the coming heatwave?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 17, 2022, 09:30:13 pm
I'll be fine but it's the elderly and young children in school I'm concerned about, they'll struggle to cope for sure. I'm also looking at the bigger picture and where this planet is headed, the elites are destroying the environment.

Which dead person would you love to have met and spent some time with?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 17, 2022, 10:30:48 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 17, 2022, 09:30:13 pm

Which dead person would you love to have met and spent some time with?
My brother who died the day before I was born.

A Genie grants you one wish; what do you wish for that doesn't make you look like a selfish prick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
July 17, 2022, 10:43:38 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on July 17, 2022, 10:30:48 pm
My brother who died the day before I was born.

A Genie grants you one wish; what do you wish for that doesn't make you look like a selfish prick?

Infinite wishes.

Same question, but with the caveat that 'infinite wishes' is excluded.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 07:05:25 am
The world has infinite resources where climate damage reversed immediately and land can grow and expand as needed. Not sure thats one wish though.

Whats been the best decade of your life? (Rough age and time eg in my 30s in the 90s)
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 07:23:27 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:05:25 am
The world has infinite resources where climate damage reversed immediately and land can grow and expand as needed. Not sure thats one wish though.

Whats been the best decade of your life? (Rough age and time eg in my 30s in the 90s)

My 30s/40s in the 2000s. Recovered from heart surgery, did an MCSE, ended up moving into the work IT dept as a programmer, was able to get back onto motorbikes, No5, came out of a toxic relationship, had a couple of fun flings, met the wife, turned 40, got married had kids and started going on great holidays. (My ma dying at 61 and missing the wedding and grandkids is a pisser though)

What's your ideal tea on a day like today?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 08:05:31 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:23:27 am
My 30s/40s in the 2000s. Recovered from heart surgery, did an MCSE, ended up moving into the work IT dept as a programmer, was able to get back onto motorbikes, No5, came out of a toxic relationship, had a couple of fun flings, met the wife, turned 40, got married had kids and started going on great holidays. (My ma dying at 61 and missing the wedding and grandkids is a pisser though)

What's your ideal tea on a day like today?

PG tips, black, one sugar  OR

A noodle or rice based seafood dish,  Prawn pad thai, for example

Are you following the latest Tory fiasco? Do you want the winner to be the best person for the country or an idiot with the most chance of losing the next GE?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 12:21:46 pm
I'll keep an eye on it but I won't follow the latest news. It's just draining and the Tories are a cancer to this country, rather keep my mind positive.

What is the most overrated food or drink?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 01:11:46 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 12:21:46 pm
What is the most overrated food or drink?

I'm tempted to say bacon but since it isn't 2010 anymore, avocado, simply because of the obscene price people charge simply for avocade on toast. I'm sure it's good for you but far too bland tastewise to warrant the expense.

If money, the law and long-term health effects weren't an issue, what illegal drugs would you regularly use? All of them?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 02:25:05 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:11:46 pm

If money, the law and long-term health effects weren't an issue, what illegal drugs would you regularly use? All of them?

If long-term mental health effects are also not an issue, then: cannabis, MDMA, magic mushrooms, LSD, mescaline and heroin.

You can either listen to music or watch movies but not both, which would it be?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 02:26:34 pm
Listen to music by a mile. Music is a pretty constant in my life, without sounding like Michael Owen I could go quite a while without watching a movie.

How hot is it at this moment and are you handling it ok?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 02:50:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:26:34 pm
Listen to music by a mile. Music is a pretty constant in my life, without sounding like Michael Owen I could go quite a while without watching a movie.

How hot is it at this moment and are you handling it ok?

34c and handling it fine - I am working in the room at the front of the house, missus is sat watching some real housewives shite in the living room which is about 28c. Just phoned my stepdad, he's 82 and is doing great and like he said he's not stupid, he knows not to sit in it and to drink plenty of fluids. He went to visit his sister this morning, it was 28c as he was driving home and he had half an hour in the garden about 1pm.


Worst film you've paid to watch?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 03:37:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:50:30 pm

Worst film you've paid to watch?

Nocturnal Animals - pretentious, boring claptrap. Amazing, given the talent involved.

Which actor do you irrationally just like and always hoped they'd make it big, despite never making huge films or becoming a star?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 07:32:44 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:37:04 pm
Nocturnal Animals - pretentious, boring claptrap. Amazing, given the talent involved.

Which actor do you irrationally just like and always hoped they'd make it big, despite never making huge films or becoming a star?
maybe not irrationally but, I thought the guy from band of brothers and later sopranos episodes was very good. Same with michael imperiolini although he's won many awards

How long will humans last?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 07:32:44 pm
maybe not irrationally but, I thought the guy from band of brothers and later sopranos episodes was very good. Same with michael imperiolini although he's won many awards

How long will humans last?
The way things are at the moment, we'll be lucky to get another hundred years.

Have you ever rode a motorbike?

Re: Ask the next person a question
Yesterday at 09:40:18 pm
I reckon weve less than a millennia left in us, honestly.

Will the lizard man Sunak come out on top, or will those who leaked his wifes non-Dom status start to undermine him further the closer he gets?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 06:32:01 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm
Have you ever rode a motorbike?
Yeah, I own one.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:40:18 pm
Will the lizard man Sunak come out on top, or will those who leaked his wifes non-Dom status start to undermine him further the closer he gets?
Bookies are normally right with politics, so whatever they are saying



Apart from fidget spinners what's the best invention of the 21s century?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 08:05:47 am
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 06:32:01 am
Yeah, I own one.
Bookies are normally right with politics, so whatever they are saying



Apart from fidget spinners what's the best invention of the 21s century?

Kindle. I never thought I'd like them over books, but I couldn't be without mine now. From a wider point of view, 3d printers are brilliant, especially for people who do things like restore cars and bikes and need plastic parts that are no longer available new.

Have you ever owned anything you sold cheap or threw away that's now worth a lot of money?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 08:54:46 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:05:47 am
Have you ever owned anything you sold cheap or threw away that's now worth a lot of money?

Can't think of anything my own, but in the early 2000s my mum convinced my dad to chuck his vinyl record collection because it was taking up space. Stuff he'd had from the 70s - Floyd, Genesis, Yes and the like. Would have been worth an absolute fortune now.

What's your preferred colour for a car?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:31:07 am
Depends on the shape as to what colour suits it but I usually just like Black cars. Although my current car is white.

Do you have any form of flexi time at work or ability to pick your hours?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 09:49:53 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:31:07 am
Depends on the shape as to what colour suits it but I usually just like Black cars. Although my current car is white.

Do you have any form of flexi time at work or ability to pick your hours?

Not really but my boss is laid back so I usually get in the office (If not working from home) between 9-9:30 and leave about 3:30-3:45 Monday to Thurs then work from home Friday and finish about 1-2pm.

Will earth ever suffer with another event similar to 'The Great Dying'?.
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 01:08:48 pm
Yes but not on such a grand scale. I think famine will hit many countries sooner rather than later.

Do you own or have previously owned any non-LFC football shirts, not counting international teams?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 01:30:52 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 01:08:48 pm
Yes but not on such a grand scale. I think famine will hit many countries sooner rather than later.

Do you own or have previously owned any non-LFC football shirts, not counting international teams?
I have a Celtic shirt that was given to me in Portugal in early 2000.

What was the best, vinyl or CD?

Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 01:39:02 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:30:52 pm
I have a Celtic shirt that was given to me in Portugal in early 2000.

What was the best, vinyl or CD?


I'm old enough to have started out listening to vinyl before switching to CD. I have vinyl still now and listen to it. I don't listen to CDs anymore.

However, I'd say CD was better. Maybe didn't have that signature sound you get from listening om vinyl but for convenience it was better. Skips songs -  nice and easy. More portable - Discmans and ability to play in cars in later years. Cheaper -  generally I'd say CDs have been cheaper than vinyl. At least from early 90's onwards.

Do hot drinks really cool you down better than a cold drink in hot weather?
Re: Ask the next person a question
Today at 02:10:40 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:39:02 pm
I'm old enough to have started out listening to vinyl before switching to CD. I have vinyl still now and listen to it. I don't listen to CDs anymore.

However, I'd say CD was better. Maybe didn't have that signature sound you get from listening om vinyl but for convenience it was better. Skips songs -  nice and easy. More portable - Discmans and ability to play in cars in later years. Cheaper -  generally I'd say CDs have been cheaper than vinyl. At least from early 90's onwards.

Do hot drinks really cool you down better than a cold drink in hot weather?

From what I was taught in school in the 70's yes they do. Mr Jorgensen told us that the heat in the drinks warms the core up,the body needs to get rid of the heat, so starts to get rid of the excess heat cooling you down. Cold drinks lower the core temp, so your body reacts and tries to warm you up.

Thinking back to when CD's on first shown on Tomorrows World and they covered them in jam and stuff and scratched them and they still played, do you think Sony saw this and tweaked the manufacturing process? Do you believe the stories of companies making everlasting lightbulbs and such and then pulling them?
