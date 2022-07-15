We went on a safari for our honeymoon, so I think definitely one of the big African beasts. The elephants were incredible when you see how big they are close up and obviously the lions are so intimidating but I think Id say leopards. We were lucky to spot a few, and one climbed down a tree, walked towards the jeep we were in, actually walked underneath it and sauntered off into the bush without looking back. Pretty cool to see, if a little scary at the time. But such a beautiful animal.
Do you watch/follow our pre season games avidly or do you find other things to do or watch in the summer to give yourself a break from the football for a couple of months?