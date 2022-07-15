« previous next »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2022, 11:32:19 am
I'll take this one before it confuses anyone not from the UK/ not in the current 26 - 35 age bracket. I'd probably use it nefariously, such as stealing cash from shite corporate set ups. Go into Aldi's and rob the safes etc.

What's a high effort meal to prepare that is never worth the work that's gone into it? Or, what's something expensive or time consuming to make yourself when a pre-prepared supermarket version isn't far off your product in quality?

Christmas Dinner - spend all day making it, eaten in 10 minutes.

Do you plan things like Christmas/Birthdays/Book holidays early or is it all last minute?
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2022, 11:38:01 am
Christmas Dinner - spend all day making it, eaten in 10 minutes.

Do you plan things like Christmas/Birthdays/Book holidays early or is it all last minute?
Christmas maybe a month before, Birthdays very last minute unless it's a special one for my partner or something (though she's been 22 - 27 while I've been with her so no real milestone Birthdays) and holidays a mix - we had Mexico booked almost a year ahead recently but also have booked Amsterdam before 2 weeks before going on an impulse.

Have you ever booked something like a holiday literally days before having had no previous plans to do it?
Quote from: El Lobo on July 15, 2022, 11:22:17 am
Usually go proper school packed lunch with a ham and cheese cob

You East Midlands prick! Alright me duck?

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2022, 11:46:05 am
Christmas maybe a month before, Birthdays very last minute unless it's a special one for my partner or something (though she's been 22 - 27 while I've been with her so no real milestone Birthdays) and holidays a mix - we had Mexico booked almost a year ahead recently but also have booked Amsterdam before 2 weeks before going on an impulse.

Have you ever booked something like a holiday literally days before having had no previous plans to do it?

Not for a long time. Did book a holiday off Teletext in my uni summer holidays about a week before we went. Was literally like where the Inbetweeners stayed. Spent the week with 3 mates in a nice plush apartment and 3 of us sleeping on fucking camp beds. :D

Where in the world has been the most underwhelming or just didnt live up to expectations?
I thought Prague was disappointing when I went. I was a skint backpacker at the time so do want to go back and give it a another chance when I actually can spend on some activities. I just remember it being really run down outside of the touristy bits and an absolute dodgy-feeling shithole in the area my hostel was.

Where have you been that is absolutely brilliant but doesn't get much attention? Tallinn in Estonia for me.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2022, 12:13:40 pm
Where have you been that is absolutely brilliant but doesn't get much attention? Tallinn in Estonia for me.

Similar - Riga for a stag do in 2017. Stunning city, really welcoming people, great ale. Also lived in Hamburg for a year and whilst the Reeperbahn is known, it's a spectacularly good and underused city outside of there, with loads of different areas offering the lakeside, hipster bits, posh bits, Turkish and other immigrant community bits. I'd recommend a long weekend there during Dom, which is a big carnival in the city centre.

What's the best deal you've ever made?
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 15, 2022, 01:28:34 pm
Similar - Riga for a stag do in 2017. Stunning city, really welcoming people, great ale. Also lived in Hamburg for a year and whilst the Reeperbahn is known, it's a spectacularly good and underused city outside of there, with loads of different areas offering the lakeside, hipster bits, posh bits, Turkish and other immigrant community bits. I'd recommend a long weekend there during Dom, which is a big carnival in the city centre.

What's the best deal you've ever made?
I responded to a Facebook marketplace listing once in Litherland where this woman was clearing out a load of random stuff and she put a job lot of Pokemon cards up. I went over and there was some mad stuff in there, some really rare individual pieces. I told her about their value and collective worth and she didn't give a shit. She just wanted £50 and the lot gone. We're talking £3,500 worth and I was very clear with her about that. She basically said 'I can't be arsed to put the effort in to sell them to anyone who will pay that.' So I had them and still have pretty much all of them today aside from duplicates which I sold on. She had some other stuff that was interesting like old games consoles and vintage sports gear that was dreadfully underpriced but I already felt like I was ripping her off. She was selling her car too for thousands less than it was worth. I think there must have been some story behind it all.

What's the most you've ever felt ripped off?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2022, 02:13:28 pm

What's the most you've ever felt ripped off?

I had this aunty in Litherland who'd promised me loads of her vintage gear....
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2022, 02:13:28 pm
What's the most you've ever felt ripped off?

Generally when I need to visit family in Norway. It's such an expensive place compared to UK. I'm also not convinced it's a great place to visit (or at least Oslo) so that probably heightens the feeling of not getting bang for you buck..

Paddling pools: absolute waste of time and effort or a great way to entertain the kids on hot summer days?
Quote from: Jookie on July 15, 2022, 03:56:40 pm


Paddling pools: absolute waste of time and effort or a great way to entertain the kids on hot summer days?
Just this minute set one up in my back garden.
My grandkids love it. Might even get in myself in a bit.

How are you coping with this heat?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 15, 2022, 04:26:48 pm
Just this minute set one up in my back garden.
My grandkids love it. Might even get in myself in a bit.

How are you coping with this heat?

Cold cider, bought some fans also. Neck fans are underrated. Also a big Meaco brand fan, it's amazing. Set it to the lower and to turn off in an hour then go to sleep. I like the heat, but indoors nope

Would you rather give up eating or give up sleeping?
In the evening I sleep naked through most of the year, now it's naked and no duvet. Sometimes a thin sheet. In the day I sweat. It's going to be oppressive next week with no pool to dip in to cool off.

Why is the heat 'worse' in the UK than when it's much hotter abroad?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2022, 04:41:40 pm
In the evening I sleep naked through most of the year, now it's naked and no duvet. Sometimes a thin sheet. In the day I sweat. It's going to be oppressive next week with no pool to dip in to cool off.

Why is the heat 'worse' in the UK than when it's much hotter abroad?

Because the country is full of fucking fannies who are soft as shite.

What's the worst date you went on?
Quote from: rob1966 on July 15, 2022, 04:51:47 pm
Because the country is full of fucking fannies who are soft as shite.

What's the worst date you went on?
Went on a date with a girl about 7 or 8 years ago, so I was in my early 20s, as was she. She wouldn't shut the fuck up about this white Range Rover she aspired to own and kept on bringing it up whenever I steered the conversation away. We had a couple of drinks then I made my excuses to leave, which were weak if I remember correctly.

Best cereal?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 15, 2022, 04:59:44 pm
Went on a date with a girl about 7 or 8 years ago, so I was in my early 20s, as was she. She wouldn't shut the fuck up about this white Range Rover she aspired to own and kept on bringing it up whenever I steered the conversation away. We had a couple of drinks then I made my excuses to leave, which were weak if I remember correctly.

Best cereal?

^ that sounds better than that Polish nurse who has lived all over and told me she hated people everywhere. Mind you I can talk


Weetos have a special place in my heart ever since I lost a tooth in one as a kid. Very effective cereal that

Most awkward thing you've seen in person?
A guy with his pants down and his ding-dong in full view in a very busy shopping street in London where loads of kids were around.

Which company will you always boycott (barring S*n)
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 15, 2022, 05:54:29 pm
A guy with his pants down and his ding-dong in full view in a very busy shopping street in London where loads of kids were around.

Which company will you always boycott (barring S*n)

Sharp, Vodafone, AIG, Chevrolet, Team Viewer

Favourite drink to tuck into at 6pm on a sunny Friday evening?
I love a Belgian Abbey Ale or a Golden when its sunny, but if its really hot a good lager is the one. Its a bit cloudy at the moment so Ive just tucked into a wheat beer by Twice Brewed Brewery. Not bad, tasted stronger than 6%.

City breaks or sun holidays?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 06:07:11 pm
Sharp, Vodafone, AIG, Chevrolet, Team Viewer

Favourite drink to tuck into at 6pm on a sunny Friday evening?

If sitting in the garden, a Tanqueray Sevilla Gin. If we go for a walk and happen to end up in the bar, a local bitter or a Guinness. Working tomorrow so it's a decaf coffee tonight.

Have you been stocking up on factor 50 for the 2 day heatwave, or will you just go out and lobster?
Im in the office both days so have little opportunity to lobster. I will put some sun cream on if I do walk into town for lunch on one of the days though.

Which athlete/sportsperson had the greatest potential but was robbed of it by injury?
Jari Litmanen.

Which is better in porridge, berries or butter?
Quote from: dimwit on July 15, 2022, 10:28:08 pm
Jari Litmanen.

Which is better in porridge, berries or butter?
What! 
I've never even heard of this before  :o
I'll try it tomorrow  :wave
Elmo will say neither; he'll say salt  ;D

How do you deal with nose hairs?
Are you a 'nose hair trimmer' person?
Or are you a 'yank them out and deal with the pain like a man' person?
I yank them with my partners tweezers then get moaned (fairly) at if I forget to clean them. The ones on the lower inner part of the nose are the worst.

Do you have any friends your partner cant stand?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:27:13 am
I yank them with my partners tweezers then get moaned (fairly) at if I forget to clean them. The ones on the lower inner part of the nose are the worst.

Do you have any friends your partner cant stand?
Quite a few.  ;D

Does your partner have any friends that you can't stand?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:31:45 pm
Quite a few.  ;D

Does your partner have any friends that you can't stand?

Couple of her old school mates arent really on my wavelength, and nor are their other halves but theyve all moved away now so I dont really have to see them. Most of her friends are alright to be honest.

Whats the perfect song to have blasting out in the back garden in the sunshine?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:45:59 pm
Couple of her old school mates arent really on my wavelength, and nor are their other halves but theyve all moved away now so I dont really have to see them. Most of her friends are alright to be honest.

Whats the perfect song to have blasting out in the back garden in the sunshine?

Infinite amounts. Let's go with Anna covered by Pink Martini

Do you like London?
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:48:50 pm
Infinite amounts. Let's go with Anna covered by Pink Martini

Do you like London?
 

Yeah it was alright.That was 25 years ago mind!
Have you been to Boston Ma. Did you like it?
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:31:22 pm
 

Yeah it was alright.That was 25 years ago mind!
Have you been to Boston Ma. Did you like it?
Never been to North America, but have been to South America, Brazil where I toured with a musical company.

What's your best ever acheivement in life?

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
Never been to North America, but have been to South America, Brazil where I toured with a musical company.

What's your best ever acheivement in life?



Commissioned in British forces. It was all I wanted for the previous 10 years.

(Worst date. Telling some lady to pick the restaurant as I was coming to her town an hour away. She picks the most expensive restaurant in her town and then tells me she is looking forward to saving up for the next two weeks so she can have her car washed. Saw the date through then texted her it wouldnt work out minutes after I got in my car.)

Did you go to a heat wave party yesterday?
I dont know what that is so can safely say I didnt attend one. Work has great air con but Im not looking forward to getting back in the car after its been sat in the sun for 9 hours tomorrow. I might go to the beach today.

Is tomorrow going to be the hottest youve ever known it in your country? I cant say Ive ever seen it get above 32 in North West England before but its giving out 37 for tomorrow.
What the hell is a heatwave party? Is this a new-bollocksy name for people enjoying a summer's day?

I sat with my neighbour for an hour when it was 36 degrees and have never had such bad sunburn on my neck as that day. But hey, more concrete on this little island, the higher those temperatures will get. (Years back I was out in 38 degrees when abroad and had a black collar on my shirt and yeah...I got heatstroke before I even got to the boat I was supposed to be going on  ::) )

What's your favourite wild animal and why?

We went on a safari for our honeymoon, so I think definitely one of the big African beasts. The elephants were incredible when you see how big they are close up and obviously the lions are so intimidating but I think Id say leopards. We were lucky to spot a few, and one climbed down a tree, walked towards the jeep we were in, actually walked underneath it and sauntered off into the bush without looking back. Pretty cool to see, if a little scary at the time. But such a beautiful animal.

Do you watch/follow our pre season games avidly or do you find other things to do or watch in the summer to give yourself a break from the football for a couple of months?
