There are more or less five distinct periods of the rock biopic:Jazz (50's: Young Man With a Horn, The Gene Krupa/Benny Goodman/Glenn Miller Stories)Southern (late 70's: The Buddy Holly Story, Bound For Glory, the Elvis TV movie with Kurt Russell, Coal Miner's Daughter)Young death (late 80's to mid 90's: Sid and Nancy, La Bamba, The Doors, Backbeat, Selena)American legends (Mid 2000's and again in the early 2010's: I Walk The Line, Ray, Beyond The Sea and then Love & Mercy, Jimi: All Is by My Side and Get On Up)Campy (The last decade: Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, England is Mine, the new Elvis)From what I've seen, the current wave shares a lot of the same cliches as the traditional rock biopic - the bad childhood, the writing-the-song scene, "Trust me kid, I'll make you a star!", the drug scene and ultimately redemption at a big concert - but their insistence that you take everything as a SERIOUS act of self expression or cultural significance regardless of how ridiculous or shallow it is makes them laughable. But almost all rock biopics are shit anyway, unless you're going to do something profoundly irreverent like Beyond the Candelabra.You can pick any rock star or band to make a biopic of and any director - who do you choose?