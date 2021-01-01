Way less. Liked it the most when I was an early teenager, then the cancers took over and it has slowly eroded my faith. We've got good owners now but other owners poisoning the game and corruption is rife.



Do you pay anyone to do something you could do yourself, because your time is more valuable or you hate doing the chore/diy?







Since I met the wife I have paid people to do jobs that I could do and I do now pay for servicing on my car that I used to do myself, mainly cos I couldn't be arsed and my mate no longer runs a garage - I'd do everything there from engine repairs to rebuilding our kids crashed Audi, replaced the front end, bonnet/wings/lights etc. However, I've started doing jobs again, I have changed a shower, boarded out the loft, replaced the kitchen worktops and repaired the oven in the past 12 months. I will also replace some suspension arms on the wifes car before the MOT.Do you think stuff like DIY should be taught at school? My sisters fella can't even change a plug and he's mid 30's