No, it will get progressively worse for some time. We are in the midst of an industrial and social revolution. Things will continue to get worse for citizens for many years (population growth driven by migration means loss of natural land for housing, more people and houses means more flooding as a result, social cohesion problems, public services strained beyond belief by larger numbers, governments trying - and failing - to balance it all. I'm sure there will be a full financial collapse sometime soon too, going by the markets at the minute, which are very dicey, etc.)
Erase all family and relationship images from your mind, name a memory that stands out as being something you didn't ever expect to witness?