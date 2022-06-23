As a life-long Socialist (and coming from a long line on both sides with the very same life viewpoint - we don't ever call it politics) I would love for the whole of the UK to be exactly what it says on the tin - a UNITED kingdom. But it isn't and never has been. Funny don't you think how the use of language can be manipulated to create an unreal vision? England's history is splattered with various "Royal" houses claiming this that and the next bit of unconquered territory as "rightfully theirs", most ALL of them liars and get rich-quickers at the expense of less numerous neighbours.

England (under Norman kings) invaded and oppressed both Ireland AND Wales and even sent some Norman lords up to Scotland to lay the foundations of a future "Scottish" Royalty. All grab and plunder was what all of this was actually about. BUT most galling of all, so many of these great "English" families weren't ever English! So my question is who are the "English"?