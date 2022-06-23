« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ask the next person a question  (Read 413037 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,133
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11960 on: June 23, 2022, 09:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 23, 2022, 09:36:34 pm
My country Wales are new to Qualifying for Tournements, so my allegiance usually lie with who ever is playing England.  I generally like an underdog. in 90 I liked Cameroon. 88 Ireland.  86 I fell in love with Maradona so was happy When they won. But generally no, I dont pick a team

Question on behalf of Johnno


England is fucked and other than aliens coming down and wiping the c*nts in this country out, then it'll never get any better. If I was younger, I honestly would not have kids, I just couldn't inflict this country on them.

If you could execute members of the govt and get away with it, who gets a bullet in the head?
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11961 on: June 23, 2022, 10:02:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 09:50:35 pm
England is fucked and other than aliens coming down and wiping the c*nts in this country out, then it'll never get any better. If I was younger, I honestly would not have kids, I just couldn't inflict this country on them.

If you could execute members of the govt and get away with it, who gets a bullet in the head?


https://www.gov.uk/government/ministers

All of them. If I had to show some niceties, Id Spare Wallace  and Trevalayn as Ive not noticed how evil they are.

When asked a Question about issues in this country like Brexit  The Tories, Cost of living etc.  Why do some English people refer to England, as opposed UK like were not all in the same boat?  (not a direct go at you Rob)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,133
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11962 on: June 23, 2022, 10:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 23, 2022, 10:02:56 pm

https://www.gov.uk/government/ministers

All of them. If I had to show some niceties, Id Spare Wallace  and Trevalayn as Ive not noticed how evil they are.

When asked a Question about issues in this country like Brexit  The Tories, Cost of living etc.  Why do some English people refer to England, as opposed UK like were not all in the same boat?  (not a direct go at you Rob)


I say England as the Irish and the Scots didn't vote for this, so I don't want to offend the Irish and Scots by lumping them in with the dickheads in England. I suppose I should say England and Wales,  the Welsh have at least got a Labour govt, so half get let off, however the country did vote Leave, so chose to screw themselves over.

Do you think the union will collapse and do you support or oppose the break up?
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,687
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11963 on: June 24, 2022, 12:30:48 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 10:09:25 pm
I say England as the Irish and the Scots didn't vote for this, so I don't want to offend the Irish and Scots by lumping them in with the dickheads in England. I suppose I should say England and Wales,  the Welsh have at least got a Labour govt, so half get let off, however the country did vote Leave, so chose to screw themselves over.

Do you think the union will collapse and do you support or oppose the break up?

Support it. All that money that gets shovelled into Scotland can come a few miles south and be shovelled into the North and South West of England. No offence to any ScotNats on here, I respect your wish for self-governance and genuinely wish you well as brothers and sisters on this island, but let them make their own mistakes.

Don't think it'll happen though. The status quo is a powerful force.

On that note, do you like haggis? (I love it, if that helps my independence argument :))
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11964 on: June 24, 2022, 07:34:27 am »
As a life-long Socialist (and coming from a long line on both sides with the very same life viewpoint - we don't ever call it politics) I would love for the whole of the UK to be exactly what it says on the tin - a UNITED kingdom. But it isn't and never has been. Funny don't you think how the use of language can be manipulated to create an unreal vision? England's history is splattered with various "Royal" houses claiming this that and the next bit of unconquered territory as "rightfully theirs", most ALL of them liars and get rich-quickers at the expense of less numerous neighbours.
England (under Norman kings) invaded and oppressed both Ireland AND Wales and even sent some Norman lords up to Scotland to lay the foundations of a future "Scottish" Royalty. All grab and plunder was what all of this was actually about. BUT most galling of all, so many of these great "English" families weren't ever English! So my question is who are the "English"?
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11965 on: June 24, 2022, 07:37:52 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on June 24, 2022, 07:34:27 am
As a life-long Socialist (and coming from a long line on both sides with the very same life viewpoint - we don't ever call it politics) I would love for the whole of the UK to be exactly what it says on the tin - a UNITED kingdom. But it isn't and never has been. Funny don't you think how the use of language can be manipulated to create an unreal vision? England's history is splattered with various "Royal" houses claiming this that and the next bit of unconquered territory as "rightfully theirs", most ALL of them liars and get rich-quickers at the expense of less numerous neighbours.
England (under Norman kings) invaded and oppressed both Ireland AND Wales and even sent some Norman lords up to Scotland to lay the foundations of a future "Scottish" Royalty. All grab and plunder was what all of this was actually about. BUT most galling of all, so many of these great "English" families weren't ever English! So my question is who
are the "English"?

As my grandad always said.   Youll never beat the establishment,  they just do what they want.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,617
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11966 on: June 24, 2022, 08:09:48 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on June 24, 2022, 07:34:27 am
As a life-long Socialist (and coming from a long line on both sides with the very same life viewpoint - we don't ever call it politics) I would love for the whole of the UK to be exactly what it says on the tin - a UNITED kingdom. But it isn't and never has been. Funny don't you think how the use of language can be manipulated to create an unreal vision? England's history is splattered with various "Royal" houses claiming this that and the next bit of unconquered territory as "rightfully theirs", most ALL of them liars and get rich-quickers at the expense of less numerous neighbours.
England (under Norman kings) invaded and oppressed both Ireland AND Wales and even sent some Norman lords up to Scotland to lay the foundations of a future "Scottish" Royalty. All grab and plunder was what all of this was actually about. BUT most galling of all, so many of these great "English" families weren't ever English! So my question is who are the "English"?

An intangible label for a collection of people rooted to this fair Isle from all over. (I mean, the vikings had their way even before the Romans did). I think being English now is essentially trivia, there are trappings and it makes sense to look after where you live, but identity it is not, some people have been hypnotised by the security of commonality into believing in it when in reality there are no true borders for humans except the ones we construct in our minds, therefore to be English and only English is to be a prisoner of a myth while it is alternately possible to be a world citizen or even, and here's the hardest one of all, just plain yourself and the actions you do without appending the adjectives and concepts which cannot grasp the fullness of your existence.

What's something you like that nobody else you know likes?
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,850
  • Bam!
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11967 on: June 24, 2022, 08:35:39 am »
Youtubers - I often sit down and watch a range of different youtubers. Usually all shit but better than most of the crap on TV now and I'm not good at watching TV series.

What's your pub quiz name?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11968 on: June 24, 2022, 09:44:46 am »
Quote from: Elzar on June 24, 2022, 08:35:39 am
Youtubers - I often sit down and watch a range of different youtubers. Usually all shit but better than most of the crap on TV now and I'm not good at watching TV series.

What's your pub quiz name?
We tend to change it up, usually to something vaguley topical. The Wuhan Clan and Smells Like Quarantine Spirit seemed quite amusing in early 2020, not so much afterwards. The best pub quiz team name I ever heard was I Wish This Microphone Was a Dick, which is puerile, immature and hilarious.

What's the one amenity you think every pub should ideally have?
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11969 on: June 24, 2022, 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: Elzar on June 24, 2022, 08:35:39 am
Youtubers - I often sit down and watch a range of different youtubers. Usually all shit but better than most of the crap on TV now and I'm not good at watching TV series.

What's your pub quiz name?

When my old man was alive, we were always called the top shaggers

Whats the one song what always brought tears to your eyes?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11970 on: June 24, 2022, 11:06:28 am »
Songs definitely do illicit an emotional response in me but I'm just not a crier. Don't think I've cried at a song. Maybe a film or two has drawn a tear in the past.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 24, 2022, 09:44:46 am
We tend to change it up, usually to something vaguley topical. The Wuhan Clan and Smells Like Quarantine Spirit seemed quite amusing in early 2020, not so much afterwards. The best pub quiz team name I ever heard was I Wish This Microphone Was a Dick, which is puerile, immature and hilarious.

What's the one amenity you think every pub should ideally have?
I really do think Pub's should offer a greater range of ales generally, but that's not an amenity as such so I'll say a Snooker Table. Nice to have one, many don't these days.

What's the chance of England ever being looked at by other countries as a model, in the way some of the Scandi nations are?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,067
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11971 on: June 24, 2022, 11:10:14 am »
A model on how not to do things possibly. Our stock must be at an all time low.

As touched on by your earlier answer, what films have made you cry? I was watching The Impossible recently (based on true events from the Boxing Day tsunami and theres a bit in it that made me blub like a baby. :) ).
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11972 on: June 24, 2022, 11:14:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 24, 2022, 11:10:14 am
A model on how not to do things possibly. Our stock must be at an all time low.

As touched on by your earlier answer, what films have made you cry? I was watching The Impossible recently (based on true events from the Boxing Day tsunami and theres a bit in it that made me blub like a baby. :) ).
I've never had a big blub (I'd like to, I'm sure it's massively cathartic) but 12 years a slave when he gets home struck a chord, had a few tears over that. The Iron Giant when I was younger pulled a few tears out of me too  ;D

Would you rather earn £70k a year working 50 hours a week, Monday - Friday, or be unemployed but paid a basic living wage of £22k a year?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,015
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11973 on: June 24, 2022, 11:14:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 24, 2022, 11:10:14 am
A model on how not to do things possibly. Our stock must be at an all time low.

As touched on by your earlier answer, what films have made you cry? I was watching The Impossible recently (based on true events from the Boxing Day tsunami and theres a bit in it that made me blub like a baby. :) ).

Ahhh annoyingly many. Toy Story 3, Green Mile, The Road, Up, Good Will Hunting, Man on Fire. Probably loads more. Just a big baby.

When did you last cry that wasn't watching TV/film or football?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,302
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11974 on: June 24, 2022, 11:43:17 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 24, 2022, 09:44:46 am
I Wish This Microphone Was a Dick

Brilliant
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,302
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11975 on: June 24, 2022, 11:44:41 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on June 24, 2022, 11:14:54 am
Ahhh annoyingly many. Toy Story 3, Green Mile, The Road, Up, Good Will Hunting, Man on Fire. Probably loads more. Just a big baby.

When did you last cry that wasn't watching TV/film or football?


Watching a short video I made of my daughter when she was about 4

What job that you didn't get but had a good chance of getting do you most regret/think about
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11976 on: June 24, 2022, 12:49:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 24, 2022, 11:44:41 am
Watching a short video I made of my daughter when she was about 4

What job that you didn't get but had a good chance of getting do you most regret/think about

After doing my masters war offered a job in Canada.  My parents were not in the best of health,   Didnt take it.   Often wondered how my life would be different
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11977 on: June 24, 2022, 12:49:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 24, 2022, 11:44:41 am
Watching a short video I made of my daughter when she was about 4

What job that you didn't get but had a good chance of getting do you most regret/think about
Not a job as such but when I was fresh out of uni without a clue what to do, my Ma offered to pay for me to train as a Sommelier. I turned her down probably due to feeling I'd be a touch out of place in that world, and due to the cost to her, but I still think about how drastically different my life would be if I worked in that realm. Not so much a regret as a what if...

Have you ever missed out on a job that would've massively improved your life, and still haven't achieved that standard of living since?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,302
  • Never Forget
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11978 on: June 24, 2022, 01:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 24, 2022, 12:49:52 pm
Not a job as such but when I was fresh out of uni without a clue what to do, my Ma offered to pay for me to train as a Sommelier. I turned her down probably due to feeling I'd be a touch out of place in that world, and due to the cost to her, but I still think about how drastically different my life would be if I worked in that realm. Not so much a regret as a what if...

Have you ever missed out on a job that would've massively improved your life, and still haven't achieved that standard of living since?

I started my own company in 2005 and rode a wave of the economy for a couple of years and made a lot of money (for me). I got so stressed, was drinking heavily and basically couldn't handle it. I took on a job I really shouldn't have done and made a giant mess of it.  I lost huge respect in the community and made a very public mess of a project for someone well known in town. I lost almost as much money as I had made in the couple of years before in the next 12 months. I wonder sometimes if I had turned it down and made a better decision if things would have been different and what financially I could have made if I held it together.

I also had a second interview for MI5 that I made a mess of and was not selected. I always wonder how things would have been if that had worked out.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11979 on: June 24, 2022, 02:44:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 24, 2022, 01:13:30 pm
I started my own company in 2005 and rode a wave of the economy for a couple of years and made a lot of money (for me). I got so stressed, was drinking heavily and basically couldn't handle it. I took on a job I really shouldn't have done and made a giant mess of it.  I lost huge respect in the community and made a very public mess of a project for someone well known in town. I lost almost as much money as I had made in the couple of years before in the next 12 months. I wonder sometimes if I had turned it down and made a better decision if things would have been different and what financially I could have made if I held it together.

I also had a second interview for MI5 that I made a mess of and was not selected. I always wonder how things would have been if that had worked out.

As there is currently no question pending, adding to the above chat. My first ever job was a civilian in the RAF. I was brought in as an AA. I soon moved up the ranks to HEO. I was then invited down to Whitehall to sit an Exam and interview. I had always wanted to work overseas, so my ambition at that time was to work in an embassy.

My mate then tells me hes doing a TEFL and moving to Bangkok. I quit the RAF to do the same. We Both got out TEFL's and flew over, he got homesick and went back to UK., I ended up getting a proper job Resourcing Ex-pat oil and Gas workers.  I went on to do this for 20 odd years in various different countries.

Did/Do you have a calling or ambition and how did you get on achieving it?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11980 on: June 24, 2022, 03:26:12 pm »
Probably already missed the boat, but I think being an analyst in football on the recruitment side would be a phenomenal job that I'd love to do and be very passionate about. Haven't a degree in data (or anything related to that, got degrees in Literature and Language with Semiotics and Etymology) or any contacts that could make it happen, nor am I in a financial position where I could just quit my (reasonably decent) job to retrain or dedicate my efforts to becoming the above. It's very much a 'who you know' position to show what you know. Secondary would be writing about football but in long form, cba with being a journalist.

Have you a hobby that you could monetise effectively?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,559
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11981 on: June 24, 2022, 05:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 24, 2022, 03:26:12 pm


Have you a hobby that you could monetise effectively?
I have been a working musician for over 40 years. A thing that started off as a hobby, which I didn't expect to earn anything from, from the very start.

How many years have you been a RAWK member? Coming up to 18 years for me.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11982 on: June 24, 2022, 05:06:21 pm »
Where can you find that information? Over ten years, I think I joined when I was in college and I'm now approaching 30, so 12 years maybe, but inactive for about 4 years of that in between things.

What's the one bit of house work you can't abide and will try to avoid at all costs, or swap with a partner etc even if the thing you're swapping to is more effort? For example, I hate cleaning the bathroom. I'd rather spend 3 hours mowing the lawns, trimming all the bushes and weeding everywhere than do 1 hour of bathroom cleaning.

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,433
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11983 on: June 24, 2022, 05:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 24, 2022, 05:06:21 pm
What's the one bit of house work you can't abide and will try to avoid at all costs, or swap with a partner etc even if the thing you're swapping to is more effort? For example, I hate cleaning the bathroom. I'd rather spend 3 hours mowing the lawns, trimming all the bushes and weeding everywhere than do 1 hour of bathroom cleaning.

Anything that needs you to be on your hands and knees to scrub it clean for ages.

Which 80s cartoon would you like to see rebooted in 2022?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11984 on: June 24, 2022, 05:14:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on June 24, 2022, 05:10:06 pm
Anything that needs you to be on your hands and knees to scrub it clean for ages.

Which 80s cartoon would you like to see rebooted in 2022?
Wasn't around so my knowledge of cartoons is more late 90s/early noughties based, but I did love the old Transformers. That's probably been rebooted into oblivion though, it was called Beast Wars when I was a kid and they were all Dinosaurs and animals and it was rudimentary, primitive CGI. Does Dragonball Z count as 80s? Again doesn't really need a reboot. Crap answer I'm afraid.

Were you into anything as a kid, hobby, piece of media etc, that none of your friends liked or there seemed to be a lack of people your age into?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,559
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11985 on: Yesterday at 02:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 24, 2022, 05:14:16 pm


Were you into anything as a kid, hobby, piece of media etc, that none of your friends liked or there seemed to be a lack of people your age into?
Not a hobby as such, but I joined the Sea Cadets when I was 13 and none of my friends seemed at all interested when I put it to them. I only joined because I was a half-decent footy player and they asked me to be in their team. There were some fit girls there too and that helped to sway things.  ;D

Do you have a daily routine or do you just tend to wing it?
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11986 on: Yesterday at 07:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:20:43 pm
Not a hobby as such, but I joined the Sea Cadets when I was 13 and none of my friends seemed at all interested when I put it to them. I only joined because I was a half-decent footy player and they asked me to be in their team. There were some fit girls there too and that helped to sway things.  ;D

Do you have a daily routine or do you just tend to wing it?
 

I get up when i want,except on wednesdays when i'm rudely awakened by the dustmen.I put my trousers on,have a cup of tea and think about leaving the house.

What's the most you've spent on a ticket to see a musician/band live?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,617
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11987 on: Yesterday at 08:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:32:35 pm
 

I get up when i want,except on wednesdays when i'm rudely awakened by the dustmen.I put my trousers on,have a cup of tea and think about leaving the house.

What's the most you've spent on a ticket to see a musician/band live?

Few hundred if you include flying out to Primavera. But without that, north of £80 for Radiohead in Manc - ripoff, they even segregated the ground so if you paid less, you couldn't get close to the stage. Put me off the band in a big way, permanently - still like them, but there was no need to make it that expensive or two payment tiers

Does life sometimes feel empty for you? Is it good or bad?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,559
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11988 on: Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:32:35 pm
 

I get up when i want,except on wednesdays when i'm rudely awakened by the dustmen.I put my trousers on,have a cup of tea and think about leaving the house.

;D
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,067
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ask the next person a question
« Reply #11989 on: Today at 07:15:36 am »
Red Hot Chilli Peppers also did the standing segregation - paid £90 and was pretty distant from the stage even close by to the first barrier. Been hundreds of gigs and never once have I seen a tiered-system within standing. Never even saw there were more premium tickets. Joke.

Life is decent. It could be better, I could have achieved more, but Im happy with my partner, we have a nice home together and have some exciting travel plans. My job is decent though absolutely not my passion. Realistically the only way my life can improve a lot is for my income to increase massively or Julian Ward knock on my door and ask if I want a job at Liverpool.

Its January 2011, you are Sporting Director at Liverpool and Andy Carroll has turned the club down. Youve got £35m to spend, what striker are you replacing Torres with?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 295 296 297 298 299 [300]   Go Up
« previous next »
 